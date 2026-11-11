DadNose Shark Tank Update: Say Goodbye to Odors During Diaper Changes

While parenthood is something that most of us look forward to due to the joys it promises, it also comes with its own set of challenges. One of the challenges is diaper changing and the unpleasant smell that parents, especially diaper-duty dads, have to endure. To address this inconvenience, Tristan Murray came up with DadNose, a clown-like nose scented with pleasant fragrances to mask surrounding odors. The entrepreneur pitches his business to the Sharks on episode 7 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ season 18, hoping that he could get some exposure and possibly earn an investment from one of the Sharks.

DadNose: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, DadNose is Tristan Murray’s brainchild. The devoted husband to Amy and doting father to multiple children began thinking of a way to avoid the unpleasant smell of diapers as soon as he would become a father for the first time. He admittedly tried to block out the nauseating smell by wearing charcoal-filtered masks, only to realize they don’t do the job very well. Thus, started his mission to create something for himself so that he could focus on the many joys of fatherhood, and the concept for DadNose was born. Although he was a healthcare worker accustomed to unpleasant odors at work, dirty and smelly diapers were something he could not tolerate.

So, he worked on making a scented nose mask shaped like a small clown nose, so the toddler could also be entertained during diaper changes. For a couple of years, Tristan spent time in R&D developing multiple prototypes shaped like a clown nose and scented with cedar. Not only is the product comfortable to wear, but it also releases a pleasant aroma that masks odors during diaper changes. By the time he finalized the product, he also introduced other scents, such as coffee and a candle-inspired fragrance.

The founder then involved his wife and children, who helped him build the brand and attract consumers online. For developing the company’s logo, packaging, and online store, Tristan collaborated with a designer friend in Louisville. As DadNose attracted customers through its unusual appearance and the familiarity of the struggle with odors during diaper changes, Tristan began selling the product through the brand’s official website. His objective is to make parenthood feel more enjoyable, even when the moments involve unpleasant smells.

DadNose: Where Are They Now?

DadNose helps prepare new or seasoned parents for their diaper duties and also serves as a thoughtful gift for a new parent dreading the responsibilities. The unique products can be purchased on the brand’s official website, with the Variety 3 Pack Sleeve (Milled Cedar, Cup of Joe, and My Wife’s Candle) priced at $19, the Custom 3 Pack Sleeve (you can choose the three scents you want) at $21, a Gift Box at $39, Milestone Bottle Stickers for $10, Tee Holder for $12, Rattle Bag at $12, and more. A few clothing items are also available, such as a pair of Hats for $20 and a pair of Beanies for $25. On Father’s Day 2026, DadNose offered a Free gift bag with the purchase of a Sleeve.

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