Scratch LA Wellness Shark Tank Update: A Fresh Take on ASMR Relaxation

Finding a moment of calm can feel like a luxury when everyday life moves at a fast pace. As a result, self-care has become a necessity in today’s world and an integral part of people’s routines. Scratch LA Wellness embraces that idea through an Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR)-inspired relaxation studio. It offers a unique setting where gentle sensory experiences focus on relaxing the mind and nervous system. With hopes of introducing this approach to a wider audience and securing funding, the founder, Mya LaGrange, appeared on episode 5, titled ‘I Smell a Rat,’ of season 18 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank.’ The appearance also offered an opportunity to share the studio’s vision and demonstrate its experience to the Sharks.

Scratch LA Wellness: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Before bringing Scratch LA Wellness to life, its founder, Mya LaGrange, had already built a career in talent acquisition, public service, and project coordination. In August 2012, she enrolled at the University of Missouri-Columbia to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science, Journalism, Communication, and Related Programs. There, Mya was notably a recipient of the George C. Brooks Scholarship and pursued a minor in Multicultural Studies before graduating in May 2016. She joined the workforce in October of that year as a Talent Acquisition Manager for Sephora, a role she held until December 2017. The following month, Mya became a Recruiter at DICK’S Sporting Goods and left the role in January 2020.

By June 2020, Mya’s professional path took a different turn when she joined the Louisiana Secretary of State as a Deputy Registrar. While serving there, she also stepped into the role of Project Coordinator for Operation Pathway in March 2021. She eventually left both positions in July of that same year. From September 2021 to March 2022, Mya worked at Meta as a Direct Source Recruiter before moving on to serve as a Technical Sourcer at Visa from April 2022 to June 2024. Following that, Mya became a Technical Sourcer at TikTok and continued to excel in the position until February 2025. Mya eventually assumed the role of Technical Recruiter at Fetch, but she was unfortunately laid off in September of that same year.

It turned out that after Mya faced the layoff at Fetch, she turned her attention to her long-held passion for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR). It is a sensory phenomenon being studied, associated with relaxation and stress reduction. Gradually, Mya decided to turn that fascination into a venture, creating Scratch LA Wellness in 2025. She initially planned to introduce the concept through pop-ups and local markets. However, public enthusiasm paved the way for her to open the ASMR-inspired relaxation studio in Los Angeles less than a month after launching. Over time, Mya has expanded to a second location in Beverly Hills.

At the heart of Scratch LA Wellness is a simple invitation to take a step back from the overwhelming pace of everyday life. The studio’s experiences are designed to calm the mind and nervous system through gentle back scratching, ASMR-inspired sounds, and tools such as brushes and combs. Its services usually do not involve stretching, kneading, pressure-based muscle work, or medical treatment. It operates strictly by appointment, with every session booked in advance. The founder accepts clients aged 18 and older. Between appointments, the studio sanitizes its surfaces and tools using medical-grade cleaning supplies, while single-use items and fresh coverings support the hygiene practices.

Scratch LA Wellness: Where Are They Now?

Since Scratch LA Wellness was introduced to the public, it has not only expanded to its second location but also garnered more than 40 million views across social media platforms. In just over a year, the venture has collaborated with several brands. Moreover, it has taken its services into workplaces through mobile ASMR experiences, bringing its approach to relaxation directly to employees. As of writing, interested individuals can book appointments directly and find answers to frequently asked questions on Scratch LA Wellness’ official website. Clients can choose from several sessions, including The Mini Reset – 30 minutes, priced at $80; The Deep Calm – 60 minutes, available for just $120; and The Full-Body Calm – 90 minutes, at $180.

For individuals hoping to share the experience with someone else, Scratch LA Wellness offers gift certificates and cards available in amounts ranging from $50 to $200. Apart from that, it offers packages such as The Quick Calm Series (3 x 30 Minutes) for $210, The Extended Calm Series (3 × 60 Minutes) at $330.00, and The Full Reset Series (3 × 90 Minutes) for $495.00. It currently uses social media, especially Instagram and TikTok, to share glimpses of its clients at the studio receiving their services. Additionally, Scratch LA Wellness shares videos demonstrating the techniques Mya uses across different sessions.

In January 2026, Scratch LA Wellness collaborated with the content creator Rumi Robinson, further expanding its presence. It was followed by the studio’s promotion of Valentine’s Day Gift Cards the following month. The momentum continued in April with its partnership with another creator, Littles, who runs the Instagram page “lilianfinan.” By May, the venture had partnered with San Diego’s first ASMR studio. Three months later, Scratch LA Wellness collaborated with digital creator CeCe Ivette. It further hosted a pop-up, FULL BLOOM FLOW, at Valmonte Farm & Garden in Palos Verdes Estates. Alongside these appearances and partnerships, it has received several positive responses, offering new clients a closer look at the experience.

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