Vulcan Pest Shark Tank Update: A Reusable Trap For Rodent Control

Regardless of where they live, multiple homeowners face a persistent battle with rodents. For many of them, the real hurdle lies in finding a solution that provides convenience and effectiveness. Vulcan Pest aims to meet that need by rethinking the familiar rat trap and offering a reusable trap that keeps working even after its first capture. With ambitions of bringing that approach to more homes, the founder appeared on season 18 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ in episode 5 titled ‘I Smell a Rat.’ The stage provided the creator with an opportunity to introduce the unique product to a national audience.

Vulcan Pest: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Before Vulcan Pest was introduced to the market, its Founder and CEO, Ian Oki Fleming, was building a career that combined his technical knowledge and sales experience. After graduating from high school, he enrolled at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2009 to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Technical Systems Management. In February of that same year, Ian began his professional journey as a Packaging and Sales Associate at LOFT Shibuya, where he served for six months. From December 2012 to January 2013, another opportunity took Ian to Japan and Africa, as he served as a Translator and Coordinator for two film shoots in those locations.

In August 2013, Ian joined Illinois Business Consulting as a Consultant before leaving the organization in May 2014. That same year, he graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He then completely focused on volunteering with GRID Alternatives from November to December 2014. The following month, Ian took on the role of Outside Sales Representative at MARUWA CO., Ltd. There, his dedication paid off when he was promoted to Business Development Executive, and he continued in that role until September 2015. Following that, Ian became a Sales Account Manager for Hitachi High Technologies America, a position he held until July 2019.

Ian subsequently worked as a Field Application Engineer at Nidec America Corporation in July 2019. He gradually climbed the corporate ladder by becoming a Strategic Account Manager. While working there, he encountered a relentless rat infestation and realized that catching them one at a time had turned into an endless chore. That frustration prompted Ian to develop a concept and prototype of a rodent catcher as a side project in November 2021. Eventually, he developed the prototype into a marketable product and established Vulcan Pest. In December 2025, Ian left his role as a Strategic Account Manager and became the CEO of Vulcan Pest, focusing on scaling the company and its multi-catch bucket trap for rats and other mid-sized rodents.

Vulcan Pest’s reusable bucket trap is designed to catch rats, chipmunks, squirrels, and other mid-size rodents. The product can capture up to 30 rodents and automatically resets after each catch, thanks to its trigger plank. It is a poison-free item that is safe around children and pets, and has a 100% catch rate. It also consists of a peek slot and a bait compartment. To use the product, customers must load bait into its designated compartment, which can lead rodents to climb the ramp and enter the trapping area. As the rodents move farther inside onto the trigger plank, it rotates, dropping them into the bucket below before resetting for the next capture. Currently, the patent-pending trap design aims to solve the household struggle with rodents.

Vulcan Pest: Where Are They Now?

Since its launch, Vulcan Pest has made its reusable trap available on its website. Customers can seamlessly purchase the Vulcan Bucket Lid Trap for just $89.99. They can also choose to buy their two-trap bundle, which brings the price down to $76.50 per trap. Individuals purchasing three traps can pay just $72 per trap. As of writing, the brand is running a flash sale and offering free shipping to the lower 48 states. Alongside these offers, Vulcan Pest has partnered with Shared Sweeps to offer one lucky customer $100,000.

Under the promotion, each dollar spent earns a person an entry, while the badge displayed on each bundle indicates its bonus-entry multiplier. It is essential to note that a participant need not necessarily purchase any product to enter the contest. Furthermore, the brand uses the site to share its privacy and return policies. Beyond its official website, Vulcan Pest has been building its presence on social media, particularly Instagram. On that platform, the brand shares videos of practical demonstrations that help explain how the trap works.

In March 2026, Vulcan Pest gained further visibility during a collaboration with the digital creator Daniel Casler (mykailua). From time to time, Ian himself creates the instructional videos and shares his journey. In October 2026, it reminded customers that rodents often follow familiar routes and explained how proper setup and thoughtful trap placement can increase the chances of a catch. Additionally, the barrage of positive customer reviews highlights users’ experiences with Vulcan Pest.

Read More: Sunday Club Shark Tank Update: Printed Newspaper for Games