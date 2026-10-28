Hackees Lacrosse Shark Tank Update: Safe Padded Sticks For Lacrosee

Lacrosse is a fast-paced sport that brings teamwork and athleticism to the forefront. However, making the game safe and enjoyable for younger players and beginners always remains the top priority. Hackees Lacrosse steps into the picture to address that challenge with their innovative approach to creating padded sticks for players of all ages and skill levels. The three founders brought their vision to season 18, episode 5 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank: I Smell a Rat’ in the hope of securing funding from the Sharks. During the appearance, they emphasized their hope of introducing the sport to a wider audience by reducing the risk of injury.

Hackees Lacrosse: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Hackees Lacrosse began with a shared vision among three lifelong friends from New England: Philip “Phil” Toran, Anthony Phalen, and Charlie Patterson. Before creating the brand, Phil was creating a creative professional path for himself. In 2006, he began pursuing a degree in Film, Cinematography, and Film/Video Production, with minors in Marketing and Music, at Fairfield University. While studying there, he began his career as the Co-Founder and Cinematographer for Companion Pictures in January 2008. Just five months later, Phil also became a Film Production Equipment Manager at the university.

Furthermore, by July 2010, Phil stepped into the role of National Content Director at Lax. He also tapped into his creative and entrepreneurial spirit in May 2011, when he became the Founder and Director of Nuhelm Films, and has continued to excel in that role ever since. Although he graduated from Fairfield University in 2010, he didn’t leave his official position until June 2011. Eventually, Phil closed his chapter at Companion Pictures in January 2012 and left Lax six months later. On the other hand, Anthony started his journey by pursuing a degree in Political Science at Swarthmore College.

There, Anthony was a Midfielder on the men’s lacrosse team and participated in several campus organizations, including the Student-Athlete Advisory Board, the Social Affairs Committee, and the Large-Scale Events Committee. He ultimately completed his degree in 2010. He then entered the workforce by joining Google in San Francisco, where he worked with clients in the education sector. Anthony’s dedication gradually led him to the company’s Cambridge office before he became an Account Executive for Google’s Health Services team. Simultaneously, he dedicated himself to working for Google Corps.

In the meantime, Charlie was also building his professional trajectory before he, Anthony, and Phil became united by their desire to encourage the younger generations to spend more time outdoors. They reflected on their formative junior high school years, when they spent countless hours outside playing various sports, but fell in love with lacrosse. Yet, Charlie, Phil, and Anthony realized that there was no way to enjoy the game casually without investing in protective equipment. Similarly, children interested in playing the game also faced the same challenge, prompting three of them to create Hackees Lacrosse in a garage in 2022. As of writing, Charlie is serving as the CEO of the venture.

Through Hackees Lacrosse, the three founders aim to make lacrosse more accessible for beginners and children. Its innovation has shifted the full protective padding from the players to the sticks. The product is designed with a full-size, hand-strung head and a dynamic two-way play option. Besides that, its products feature a flexible shaft that enables fast, fluid offensive and defensive play. To get started, customers can simply open the box, select a stick, and begin playing within minutes. Each of the sticks measures approximately 34.5″, weighs 13.2 ounces, and comes with the brand’s lime-green ball. The product can be used for play in the backyard, on a playground, or in other indoor and outdoor spaces.

Hackees Lacrosse: Where Are They Now?

Hackees Lacrosse has been gradually expanding since its launch, enabling it to partner with PrimeTime Lacrosse as its exclusive mini-stick sponsor in mid-2026. Customers can seamlessly purchase its products directly through the brand’s website. It currently offers 15 Classic Colorway Sticks for just $39 each, with options including The Original “OG” Pink, The Atlantic Coast, The Julius, Sully’s Twig, The Loudmouth, The Jamrock, and The Goldfish Memory, among others. The brand’s Special Edition Sticks, which are available for $46, include Uncle Sam, The Tiga Stick, and The Salute to Service. Hackees Lacrosse’s Position Sticks – The Goalie Stick and The “Long Pole” are priced at $49. Besides that, it sells Gift Cards, starting from just $25.

Hackees Lacrosse also offers its official Hackees Hat for $35 in five colors: Neon Yellow, Orange, Neon Pink, Backyard Blue, and U.S.A. Individuals can also purchase the Hackees Goal 3.0 for $40 and full game sets for $297, which allow them to mix and match more than four sticks in different colors. Interested clients can easily place their bulk orders directly through the official site, while veterans can avail themselves of military discounts. Hackees Lacrosse currently runs an initiative, the Stick2School Uganda Program, developed in collaboration with the Uganda National Lacrosse Team Captain, Yosef Ngowe. It aims to bring lacrosse to schools in Uganda in 2027. The instructions for how customers can support the effort are given on the website.

Beyond this, Hackees Lacrosse uses social media collaborations with digital creators and athletes to give its potential customers a closer look at the versatility of the products. In April 2026, the brand teamed up with The String Shark, College Lacrosse Gameday, and Shootout for Soldiers. By the following month, it joined hands with the athletes, Gunnar Dykes and Yosef, and the school team, IMG Academy Lacrosse. In June, Hackees Lacrosse worked hand-in-hand with Niche to Notable and another talented athlete, Maverick Flock. Around that same time, it collaborated with Field Vision Media and Team Illinois Lacrosse, further continuing its community-focused efforts.

In July 2026, Hackees Lacrosse conducted a giveaway, in which only one winner received more than $1,000 worth of USA-themed lacrosse gear. It was soon followed by another team-up with Community Run Camps and a paid partnership with the athlete and digital creator, Cash McCrann. Over the next three months, the momentum continued through further collaborations with the renowned athlete Connor Eck and the coaching service CB7 Lacrosse Training. Most recently, in October 2026, Hackees Lacrosse closely worked with Tiga Strings Lacrosse and Crow Hop Lacrosse. Through its product range and growing network of partnerships, the brand continues to work on its mission to make lacrosse more accessible.

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