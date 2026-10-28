Donna’s Pickle Beer Shark Tank Update: A Pickle-Infused Twist on a Classic Brew

When hosting special occasions, people always look for unique beers for their guests, as the flavors can give them something new to talk about. Donna’s Pickle Beer is built on that concept, bringing the familiar taste of pickles into refreshing beers. The brand remains committed to all-natural ingredients to improve its quality and authenticity. The product received national television spotlight in episode 5 titled ‘I Smell a Rat’ of season 18 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank.’ Seeking funding to grow the venture, one of the founders and the brand’s advisor shared their vision of an unusual pairing and a distinctive brew.

Donna’s Pickle Beer: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Before Donna’s Pickle Beer brought its unique flavor to the market, its founders, Joshua Jancewicz and Scott Baird, were building their professional trajectory. After completing his education, Joshua pursued a career in hospitality, joining Trick Dog LLC as a Bar Manager in January 2013. He diligently helped lead operations and creative programming at the establishment before moving on in June 2019. His life took a different turn in August 2020 when he became a Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service, a role he held until May 2021. Joshua subsequently stepped into the role of Grey Goose Brand Ambassador at Bacardi and continued serving in that role until December 2025.

Once Scott finished his formal education, he tapped into his entrepreneurial spirit to co-found the cocktail bar Trick Dog in January 2013. By January 2017, he also established Rococo Cantaloupe, a creative agency that helps clients develop delicious and beautiful products and experiences. Since January 2023, Scott has been serving as one of the judges for The World’s 50 Best Bars Awards. By August 2024, he also became the owner of a roadside burger restaurant, Jumbo’s Win Win. While Joshua was working at Bacardi, he and Scott began wondering why no one had created an innovative beer. They began research and experimentation in November 2022, combining inventive flavors.

In tribute to Joshua’s mother, Donna, he and Scott finally launched Donna’s Pickle Beer in 2023. Joshua is currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the beverage brand. The beer is a golden lager with an ABV of 4.4%, infused with natural pickle juice. It is notably brewed with Saaz and Hallertau Mittelfruh hops and Pilsner, highlighting their commitment to quality and authenticity. Furthermore, it has herbal notes, making its unconventional pairing refreshing. Customers can choose either just the beer or mix it with any item from the bar menu across the country. It can also be served at cookouts, delis, seafood boils, or paired with any other salty, rich foods.

Donna’s Pickle Beer: Where Are They Now?

Since its launch, Donna’s Pickle Beer’s distribution has steadily grown to more than 2,100 bars and stores in 49 states, with strong retail relationships and on-premise partnerships with venues that serve the beer. Simultaneously, the company has also turned to Wefunder to raise capital and invite supporters to participate in its growth. As of this writing, they have raised around $427,750. Customers can easily find the beer at several restaurants or buy it online through retailers such as Frugal MacDoogal and Molly’s Spirits. The brand’s 6-pack beer is sold across those websites at $12.99 and $13.99, depending on the seller and location. Donna’s Pickle Beer’s website offers another window into its world through product photographs and contact details.

Donna’s Pickle Beer also sells its merchandise items through the official website. It includes a Trucker Hat (Black) for $25 and a Black Pocket Tee for $30. Their Embroidered Hat, Donna’s Seager Flapjack Hat, Donna’s Six Pack Tee, Donna’s Two Tone Racer Tee, and Embroidered Trucker Hat are all priced at $35. Lastly, customers can purchase the Screaming Eagle Premium Tee for just $40. Individuals may choose to support the venture simply by clicking on the link to their Wefunder campaign on the site. Donna’s Pickle Beer currently utilizes social media, especially Instagram and Facebook, to further build its connections through collaborations. In December 2025, Donna’s Pickle Beer collaborated with No Man’s Land Beef Jerky.

This was followed by Donna’s Pickle Beer’s invitation to customers, announcing its partnership with The Yeti Bar & Lounge and Sessions Retreat and Hotel in February 2026. By the next month, it organized a giveaway in collaboration with 4100 Bar, in which three lucky winners received exclusive Donna’s Pickle Beer Holsters. Shortly after, Donna’s Pickle Beer highlighted its appearance in the season finale of ‘I Love LA’ and joined hands with the establishment, Neon Moon. In April, it continued its momentum with more collaborations with Minnows Bar, Common Mollies, and Ray’s Bar in Brooklyn.

By June, Donna’s Pickle Beer worked with Toma Bloody Mary for a Father’s Day Giveaway, which would provide one winner with Donna’s Pickle Beer, Toma Bloody Mary Mix, and accessories for dads. It was followed by another partnership with Woodie’s Flat and the creator, Kaylee Jo Flores. In August 2026, the brand was featured in BARTENDER Magazine. The following month, it collaborated with Drinks with Dennis and the photographer with the Instagram page “chicagogaynightlife,” further increasing their presence. In October 2026, Donna’s Pickle Beer announced its parties at The Double Standard and Melrose Umbrella Co. to celebrate the brand’s appearance on ‘Shark Tank.’

Read More: Sunday Club Shark Tank Update: Printed Newspaper for Games