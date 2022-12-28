Dahyabhai Kalidas Chaudhari Murder: Where is Skyy Mims Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘See No Evil: Ticket to Murder’ chronicles the gruesome murder of 37-year-old Indian native Dahyabhai Kalidas Chaudhari in Dalton, Georgia, in March 2014. The authorities reviewed hours of footage before they caught a lucky break and arrested the perpetrator within a couple of days. If you’re interested in the killer’s identity and current whereabouts, we’ve you covered.

How Did Dahyabhai Kalidas Chaudhari Die?

Dayahbhai Kalidas “DK” Chaudhari was born in Badpura, India, to the late Kalidas and Santokben Chaudhari on November 14, 1976. According to the show, he had recently migrated to the small town of Dalton in Whitfield County, Georgia. The 37-year-old worked as a convenience store clerk at the Kanku Hi-Tech convenience store in March 2014. His former co-worker and friend, Amanda Tyler, recounted how helpful DK was and how they worked as a synchronized team in running the store.

Since his name was difficult to pronounce by his American friends and customers, he became known as “DK.’ Amanda reminisced how quickly he settled in and was amiable with the loyal customer base. She said, “They would come in, see him, and they could go on about their day and have a better day than they came in with. Just from coming in contact with DK.” According to the show, DK started his night shifts in March 2014 for the 24/7 open store, and Amanda said her goodbyes after her shift ended at 7:00 pm on March 9, 2014.

Around 4.5 hours later, a 911 distress call reported that some individual had been hurt in the Kanku convenience store. According to the show, a regular customer, Mark, had popped into the store and headed to the shop front to exchange pleasantries with DK. When he could not find DK by the register, he went to the employee changing rooms in the back.

Mark found an open door, peeped inside to discover DK’s body in a pool of blood, and immediately dialed 911. The investigators found he had been stabbed multiple times and the cause of death was determined to be extreme blood loss. The blood spatters on the walls indicated how brutal and violent the crime was as DK might have struggled to escape. His face was also bound with red duct tape.

Who Killed Dahyabhai Kalidas Chaudhari?

According to the show, Detective Chris Guay of Whitfield Sheriff’s Office was tasked with browsing through the surveillance footage of the CCTV cameras inside the store. The detective noted how the store had lots of cameras in the parking lot and inside the shop, with even one pointing toward the cash register. He hoped the surveillance system was working and was relieved to find so. As they went through the footage, they found DK cordially attending to the customers and was busy throughout the evening.

The officers saw DK coolly walking back toward the employee changing room/kitchen area. As he was returning to his position behind the cash counter, he seemed to take an abrupt turn and run back, followed by a figure in a white hoodie. The footage showed DK trying to close the kitchen room door behind him, but the perpetrator knocked it open and assaulted him. The investigators changed into a different camera and witnessed the killer stabbing DK with a knife and taping duct over his face.

As the investigators kept watching the footage, they were horrified to find the killer smothering DK after stabbing him multiple times viciously. The investigators noted they were trying to speed up the process of his death since the stabs were fatal enough to ensure his demise. Meanwhile, they saw a customer, later identified as Charles Branson, walk in and desiring to buy some items but looked around the store when he could not find any cashier. The officers saw on the footage how the masked perpetrator came out and had some dialogue with the customer before he walked out of the store.

The surveillance system showed the perpetrator stealing lottery tickets from the counter and cash from the register before exiting the store with their black duffel bag. The investigators watched the footage at the store entrance, hoping to catch the killer entering the store. However, they found none entering the store in any white hoodie. However, their interests were piqued when they saw an individual wearing a black hoodie and carrying a duffel bag walk into the store restroom.

The video showed how the individual came out of the restroom in a white hoodie and proceeded to commit murder and robbery. The police officers requested surveillance footage of the Kangaroo gas station across the street, hoping to get a clear image of the killer. Their perseverance was rewarded when they saw the clear face of the suspect in the gas station footage – she was a young black woman with blonde hair. Meanwhile, the CSI technicians had found a phone under a piece of kitchen furniture that seemed to have slid there during the ensuing struggle.

They bagged it as evidence and brought it to the station. When they managed to open the phone, they found pictures inside of a woman akin to the image of the suspect caught on the gas station surveillance. She was identified as an aspiring entertainer in Detroit, Skyy Raven Marie Mims. The police arrested her on March 12 from a Southmont Drive home in Bartow County. They also located the KIA Soul she was driving on March 9, with the vehicle being reported stolen from Michigan.

Where is Skyy Mims Today?

During her 2018 trial, the prosecution alleged Skyy was “obsessed with winning the lottery,” and the desperation resulted in her stabbing DK to death. Her defense counsel painted her as a mentally ill person with a history of mental diseases in her family. Her father also told the court how he had admitted her to a mental institution, but she checked out and left her Detroit home to build a career in hip-hop.

Skyy was convicted of murder, armed robbery, second-degree burglary, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime, and theft by bringing stolen property into the state. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. She, in her late 20s, is serving her sentence at the Pulaski State Prison in Hawkinsville, Georgia.

