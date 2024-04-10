Daisy of Love: Where Are The Contestants Now?

Upon its premiere in April 2009 on VH1, ‘Daisy of Love’ set screens on fire with its sizzling take on reality television dating. The show follows the gorgeous Daisy de la Hoya, a former contestant on season 2 of ‘Rock of Love with Bret Michaels,’ as she searches for love among a group of eager contestants. As the show progressed, sparks flew as the contestants competed in steamy challenges and vied for Daisy’s affection. With passions running high and tempers flaring, the drama was never far away.

Though it didn’t continue beyond the inaugural season, ‘Daisy of Love’ served as a rollercoaster ride of romance, jealousy, and scandal that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Now that it has been over a decade since the show concluded, it appears that some of the contestants prefer to lead a life away from the spotlight. Thus, we couldn’t find information on them; however, we’ve managed to gather the whereabouts of nine contestants to satiate your curiosity.

Joshua Lee AKA London Still Pursues Music

Joshua Lee, known to fans as London, clinched the coveted title of the season’s winner, but his victory was only the beginning of his rollercoaster journey. Despite the sparks flying between him and Daisy during the show, their love story didn’t quite pan out as expected. In a dramatic turn of events, Daisy dropped the bombshell revelation that Joshua was expecting a baby with someone else, shattering any hopes of a lasting romance between them. Following the revelation, the two went their separate ways.

Joshua then poured his heart and soul into his music, using it as an outlet to navigate the highs and lows of his personal life. His social media presence became a stage where he unveiled glimpses of his latest musical pieces, captivating audiences with his raw talent and emotive lyrics. But that wasn’t all — he made a triumphant return to the screen with an appearance on the ‘All-Star Reunion Show’ in 2021, where he candidly shared the deep bond he shares with his daughter, showcasing a different side to the enigmatic musician. Despite the twists and turns of his romantic escapades, Joshua’s unwavering dedication to his music and his undeniable charisma continue to leave fans intrigued and rooting for his success.

TJ Markiewicz AKA Flex Has Undergone a Body Transformation

Since the curtains closed on his reality TV stint, TJ Markiewicz, also known as Flex, has been on a journey of self-discovery and self-improvement. Fueled by an inner fire, he has been relentlessly pushing his limits and striving for personal growth. Stepping away from the glare of the spotlight, Flex has immersed himself in his private life, dedicating his time and energy to his pursuits. Flex now works as an Independent Events Services Professional, orchestrating memorable experiences behind the scenes.

While he remains tight-lipped about his romantic endeavors, his social media feed is ablaze with captivating snapshots showcasing his chiseled physique — a testament to his dedication to fitness. But Flex isn’t just about brawn; he possesses an artistic flair that sets him apart. Although he hasn’t pursued it professionally, his innate talent shines through in his creations, adding an extra layer of intrigue to his charismatic persona. As Flex continues to forge his path, his magnetic charm and multifaceted talents keep his audience captivated and craving for more.

David Amerman AKA 12 Pack is The Head of Revenue at Goldin

David Amerman, famously known as Dave or 12 Pack, has maintained his presence in the entertainment industry since his stint on ‘Daisy of Love.’ He has been involved in various productions, including working on the additional crew team for the production of ‘Gran Turismo.’ Before his appearance on the show, David had made appearances on several reality TV programs such as ‘I Love New York’ and ‘The Tyra Banks Show.’

Currently, he holds the position of Head of Revenue and Sports Consignment at Goldin, a collectibles marketplace that is the central part of Netflix’s ‘King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch.’ On the personal front, David has been happily married to Amanda Amerman for over a decade. He is madly in love with his wife, with whom he shares two young sons and an adorable daughter. The family has relocated to South Jersey, where he balances his professional and personal life with finesse.

Derrick Tribbett AKA Sinister is Part of a Band

Derrick Tribbett, known by his stage name Sinister, has had a successful career in the music industry. He served as the main vocalist for the heavy metal band Twisted Method and later became the bassist and backing vocalist for the band Dope. He formed a new band called Bullet Saints, releasing a single titled “Hell Bound” in 2013. Currently residing in Nashville, Tennessee, Derrick works as a musician at Big & Rich and also produces music for Country Fried Mix Radio Show. In addition to his music career, he has ventured into custom hat-making, showcasing his creativity and craftsmanship. Despite his flourishing career, Derrick remains single, focusing on his passion for music and creative endeavors.

Branden Mathena AKA Chi Chi is a Farmer Today

Branden Mathena, known as Chi Chi, has opted for a quieter life away from the public eye. However, his love for music persists, and he continues to create and perform rock music. Branden currently works as a musician at Big and Rich. He occasionally performs live gigs and remains active in the music scene. Also, Branden has ventured into farming and is happy in a relationship with Cali Luv. Despite stepping away from the limelight, Branden remains dedicated to his artistic pursuits and his personal life, finding fulfillment in both music and love.

Jeremiah Riggs AKA Big Rig is a Professional Wrestler

Jeremiah Riggs, widely known as Big Rig in the professional fighting circuit, has made a significant mark as a professional wrestler and mixed martial artist. Notably, he was a contestant on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ season 7 and has earned the status of a Bellator and Strikeforce veteran. Rising to prominence since his debut as a professional MMA fighter in 2007, Riggs has primarily showcased his skills in the Midwest and his home state of Mississippi.

His journey in the fighting world gained traction with appearances on ‘WWE Tough Enough’ and ‘The Ultimate Fighter: Team Rampage vs. Team Forrest.’ Presently, he continues to pursue his passion for combat sports as a fighter at BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship). Despite his imposing stature and tough exterior, Riggs is known to be a soft-hearted individual who finds joy in spending quality time with his wife, Ashley Turner Riggs, and their beautiful daughter.

Daniel Alfonso AKA Fox is Thriving as a Hairstylist Today

Daniel Alfonso, also known as Fox, has transitioned from reality TV to entrepreneurship, carving out a successful career in the beauty industry. As the owner of Daniel Alfonso Men’s Salon, he has established his own salon and developed a range of hair care products. Living a life of luxury, Fox shares his journey with his partner of over 12 years, Christina Williams, who also serves as the co-owner of his salon. His social media profiles are a testament to his glamorous lifestyle, often showcasing encounters with celebrities and influencers.

Chris Kummer AKA 6 Gauge is Still a Musician

Chris Kummer, famously known as 6 Gauge, has continued his journey in the music industry following his appearance on reality TV. Returning to the screen on ‘I Love Money 4’ in 2010, he has remained dedicated to his passion for music. Affiliated with the band High Country, Kummer has released several songs, including “Girl,” “Broken,” and “Hotter than Texas,” in 2012. While his YouTube channel may no longer be active, Kummer has found success as the Owner and CEO of Texas Apparel Production. Residing in Southlake, Texas, Kummer embraces fatherhood, cherishing moments with his daughters and proudly identifying as a “girl dad.”

Aric Nelson AKA Cage is Now an Ex-Pro Fighter

Aric Nelson, formerly known as Cage during his days as a professional fighter, has transitioned into a new chapter of his life. Now an ex-pro fighter, he has made significant strides in his journey towards sobriety. In May 2023, he proudly announced his two-year milestone of being sober, reflecting on the challenges he faced after a heartbreak from his ex-partner. Despite the tumultuous period, Aric found solace in the unwavering support of his friends and family, enabling him to focus on self-improvement.

Remarkably, Aric has witnessed remarkable progress across various aspects of his life, including a notable increase in his credit score, substantial financial growth, physical fitness achievements, and career advancements. He is currently employed as a Sales Team Leader at VRI. He holds positions at the Age of Champions and The Sound SINdicate. he has also embarked on a new venture aimed at assisting individuals with detoxing from heroin and other opioids. Despite experiencing two marriages, Aric is single, embracing his newfound journey of personal growth and resilience, and is committed to supporting others in their pursuit of success and sobriety.

