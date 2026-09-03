Daisy Ridley is a name that has become synonymous with the iconic character Rey from the globally acclaimed ‘Star Wars’ sequel trilogy. Born as Daisy Jazz Isobel Ridley on April 10, 1992, in London, England, this talented actress embarked on her cinematic journey with minor roles in television shows like ‘Youngers,’ ‘Toast of London,’ and ‘Casualty.’ However, it was her portrayal of Rey in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ (2015), ‘The Last Jedi’ (2017), and ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ (2019) that catapulted her to international stardom. Here’s the list of all new and upcoming movies and TV shows of Daisy Ridley.

1. Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol (November 13, 2026)

Ridley will star alongside Johnny Depp, Sam Claflin, and Ian McKellen in Ti West’s Christmas movie ‘Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol.’ Nathaniel Halpern adapted the screenplay from Charles Dickens’s classic children’s story. It will be set in Dickens’ London, following one man’s supernatural journey to face his past, present, and future as he fights for a second chance at redemption. Depp will play Scrooge. The cast also includes Tramell Tillman as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Robert Strange as the Ghost of Christmas Future, along with Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Charlie Murphy, and Ellie Bamber. The Paramount movie is currently undergoing the final touches of post-production and will be released on November 13, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. The Last Resort (2027)

Ridley will star alongside Alden Ehrenreich in Donald Petrie’s Philippine rom-com movie ‘The Last Resort.’ The plot, written by Karen McCullah, follows career-oriented Brooke (Ridley), who travels to the Philippines to scout a new resort location, bent on proving herself worthy of running her father’s hotel chain. There, she meets a charming guy named Ben (Ehrenreich), an expatriate pilot with whom she explores the beauty of the country and, along with it, a newfound sense of freedom. However, love and duty soon collide, and Brooke is forced to choose between the life she’s built and the one she’s just started loving. The cast of ‘The Last Resort’ also includes Sam Neill, Beck Bennett, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Tia Carrere, Tetchie Agbayani, and Mylene Dizon. The movie has completed post-production and will be released in 2027.

3. Star Wars: New Jedi Order (December 17, 2027)

‘Star Wars: New Jedi Order’ is an upcoming science fiction adventure film directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Set in the future timeline of the beloved ‘Star Wars’ saga, this film promises to chart a novel course for the franchise under Disney’s stewardship. The ‘Star Wars’ sequel trilogy elicited mixed reactions from its vast fanbase, with only ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ truly venturing into uncharted territory. However, with the introduction of Rey’s ‘New Jedi Order,’ the film series seems poised for a fresh direction, especially by reinventing its portrayal of villains, a hallmark of the series.

Ridley reprises her role as Rey, leading the narrative as she shapes the New Jedi Order. While the full cast list remains under wraps, fans are eager to see which familiar faces and newcomers will join Ridley in this galaxy far, far away. Steven Knight, renowned for his storytelling prowess, has penned the screenplay, heightening the anticipation. Details regarding production are awaited, though the movie will be released on December 17, 2027.

4. The Good Samaritan (TBA)

Ridley has been roped in for Pierre Morel’s action thriller ‘The Good Samaritan.’ Based on a screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick, the story follows successful entrepreneur Dr. Rosalind Carver (Ridley) and her husband Matt, who rescue a wounded man drifting off the coast of Indonesia. They believe they’re saving a life, but their act has just pulled them into a deadly conspiracy. Within hours, their yacht vanishes, and Matt is abducted. Hunted by pirates and imprisoned by corrupt officials, Rosalind’s only hope lies in Sean Fuller, a private military contractor whose motives are as mysterious as his past. Together, they must navigate a maze of deceit and violence in a land where no one can be trusted. The cast also includes Josh Duhamel and Sharlto Copley. Post-production is underway.

5. Trailblazer: The Untold Story of Bertha Benz (TBA)

Ridley will play the role of Bertha Benz in Eloise Singer’s biographical feature ‘Trailblazer: The Untold Story of Bertha Benz,’ which is based on Singer’s VR experience ‘Trailblazer.’ The movie, titled ‘Trailblazer: The Untold Story of Bertha Benz,’ will showcase the resilience, the overcoming of obstacles, and the female emancipation of Bertha Benz, who defied social norms and went on a groundbreaking 120-kilometer road trip to prove the potential of her husband Karl Benz’s invention, Motorwagen, the world’s first automobile. Ridley is the only revealed cast member. More details regarding the project are awaited.

6. Dedication (TBA)

Daisy Ridley will be seen in Martin Campbell’s action thriller ‘Dedication.’ The plot, written by Dan Gordon, follows Major Billie Jean Parker (Ridley), a decorated Marine Corps commander who is relieved of duty after a high-stakes mission in the Philippines, which led to the capture of anarchist leader Omar Romatas, resulting in civilian casualties.

Facing the loss of her career, Parker visits her dying father, Clyde, a former Marine, who asks her to attend a dedication ceremony for a school building named in his honor. The event takes a deadly turn when Bento, the vengeful son of Omar Romatas, launches an assault and takes hostages. Forced to put her combat skills back to use, Billie Jean executes precise strikes to outwit the criminals. The film is in its pre-production phase and awaits a release date.

7. Federico, the imaginary life of Fellini (TBA)

Written and directed by Louis Nero, ‘Federico, the Imaginary Life of Fellini’ is an upcoming drama that offers a partly real, partly fictional take on the life of acclaimed Italian director Federico Fellini and his tormented relationship with the famous Italian actress Giulietta Masina. The cast includes Ridley, Gianmarco Tognazzi, Santiago Cabrera, Laura Morante, and Gianfelice Imparato. Nothing more is known about the film, although we can expect Ridley to play Giulietta Masina and Cabrera to play Federico Fellini. It is currently in its pre-production stage, and more details about this fascinating project are awaited.

8. Me vs. Me (TBA)

Ridley will star alongside Robbie Amell in Stelana Kliris’ rom-com drama ‘Me vs. Me.’ Based on Sarah Mlynowski’s novel, the story, adapted by Jennie Snyder Urman, follows Gabby, who is torn between her dream job in Manhattan and her boyfriend’s proposal. Magically, a shooting star grants her wish to experience both her choices simultaneously, alternating between the two every time she sleeps. Currently in pre-production, the movie has yet to get a release date.

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