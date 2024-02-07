Damien Marsic: The Former Raëlian is a Father Now

Raëlism, a UFO religion founded by Claude Vorilhon, who later adopted the name Raël, has experienced various phases marked by both popularity and criticism since its inception. The movement, established in 1974, centers around the belief that extraterrestrial beings, referred to as Elohim, created humanity through advanced cloning techniques.

Netflix’s documentary, ‘Raël: The Alien Prophet,’ provides insights into the experiences of individuals associated with Raëlism. The interviews shed light on the diverse journeys and perspectives of people who have been part of this unconventional religious movement. Damien Marsic, among those interviewed, shares his journey within the group.

Damien Marsic Worked at Clonaid While He Was a Raëlian

Damien Marsic recounted his entry into the Raëlian movement, highlighting a period of personal uncertainty and a lack of direction in 1983. Struggling in his professional life and feeling adrift, Marsic described finding purpose and meaning upon joining the religious group in France. To him, serving what he considered “one of the last prophets” in Raël was akin to a “Christian being an apostle for Jesus.” Embracing Raëlism became Marsic’s life mission, and he dedicated himself to propagating and adhering to the principles of the movement.

Damien Marsic acknowledged the challenge and frustration he experienced when witnessing Raël delivering speeches that seemed unscientific, despite the foundation of their religion being rooted in science. Despite this discrepancy, Marsic recounted that during his active involvement, he held a strong belief in Raël as the messiah. Some of the practices within the group, such as nudity, served to bring Marsic out of his shell, especially considering his natural shyness as a teenager. Marsic emphasized the sense of belonging and love within the group, likening it to being part of a family.

Damien Marsic expressed discomfort with Raël’s discussions about his relationships with women and found it contradictory that Raël advocated partner sharing to eliminate jealousy while also displaying signs of jealousy himself. Marsic delved into the practice of donations within the group, wherein followers contributed funds for the construction of the embassy and in support of the “prophet.” He detailed the acknowledgment and applause given to the top donors during gatherings. Marsic, who had donated 22,000 francs at one point, conveyed his skepticism, believing that the promised embassy would never materialize.

In 1997, when Raël established Clonaid for human cloning research, Damien Marsic, with a background in biotechnology and expertise in DNA analysis, played a crucial role. Brigitte Boisselier approached him to serve as the technician responsible for setting up the laboratory in Nitro, West Virginia. Marsic detailed his involvement in arranging equipment, micro-manipulators, growing cell cultures, and conducting PCR tests, feeling akin to a secret agent on a mission. The shock set in when the FDA, exercising its authority against human cloning, shut down the lab.

When Brigitte claimed in 2002 to have successfully created a human clone named Eve but provided scant details about the child, offering no DNA evidence or photographs, skepticism arose among both outsiders and members of the Raëlian movement. Talking about the claim, Marsic said, “Regarding the human cloning, Raël and Brigitte knew how to pacify the Raëlians. I was actually the only one working in the lab. I knew what was happening. And having been on the inside, I can tell you assuredly that it’s all fake.”

Where is Ex-Raëlian Damien Marsic Today?

Damien Marsic expressed his astonishment when Brigitte Boisselier informed him of her intention to announce the birth of a human clone baby. He emphasized that she lacked a dedicated team and displayed no genuine interest in scientific work or discussions with him. Marsic asserted that Boisselier prioritized media attention, publicity, and photo opportunities, only visiting the lab for the latter purpose. He further claimed that she urged him to remain silent after the announcement, asserting that Raël approved of her making such a statement.

Damien Marsic’s crisis of faith began after the cloning incident, marking the start of 13 years of “psychological torture” for him. Marsic expressed the belief that Raël never truly cared about human cloning and was solely pleased with the publicity it garnered. This realization triggered an existential dread, leading him to feel that he had wasted 33 years of his life believing in something he deemed foolish. In 2016, Marsic parted ways with the Raëlian movement.

As of now, Damien Marsic resides in Suzhou, China. His professional journey has taken him through various roles in the scientific field. In 2017, he worked as a scientist at AstraZeneca, and by 2019, he had relocated to China, joining Porton Advanced as a principal scientist, specializing in cell and gene therapy. Currently serving as the Chief Scientific Officer at Maibo Biotech and an AAV capsid engineer, Marsic has found a sense of fulfillment in both his personal and professional life. Welcoming a daughter into his life and being most likely married, he is focused on making the most of the rest of his life.

