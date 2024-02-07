Claude “Raël” Vorilhon: Where is the Raëlism Founder and Leader Now?

As a documentary series living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘Raël: The Alien Prophet’ can honestly only be described as equal parts bewildering, intriguing, and haunting. That’s because it delves deep into the way a UFO-inspired religion known as Raëlism, established by French native Claude “Raël” Maurice Marcel Vorilhon, spiraled into a controversial cult. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about this international leader — with a specific focus on his background, experiences, motives, as well as current standing — here’s what we know.

Who is Claude “Raël” Vorilhon?

Although Raël was born as Claude on September 30, 1946, in Vichy, France, to a devout atheist mother and a Jewish father, he was actually primarily raised by his non-believing grandmother. It thus comes as no surprise his view on religion has been unconventional from the very beginning, especially since he also attended a renowned Catholic boarding school for quite some time. He even caused quite a stir by taking communion without being baptized, just for his family to soon ensure his transfer to another school near their base in the wondrous commune of Ambert.

However, everything turned upside down when Claude was 15 as he ran away from school and hitchhiked to Paris, where he spent the ensuing three years playing music at open mics or on streets. Little did he know that’s how he’d come across a radio director scouting for young talent, resulting in him landing such a record deal that he became a pop star with the stage name Claude Celler. He reportedly released six singles, including a minor hit called “Le Miel et la Cannelle” (“Honey and Cinnamon”), but his rise abruptly halted when this director ended up dying by suicide in 1970.

That’s when Claude decided to switch his career and step into sports journalism — particularly owing to his childhood-turned-lifelong interest in car racing — before evolving into a publisher too. He actually created a sports car magazine by the name of Autopop, which soon enabled him to not only test the latest automobiles but also enter the world of racing as a genuine race car driver. Though according to his debut 1974 book ‘Le Livre qui dit la Vérité’ (‘The Book That Tells the Truth’), every single one of his priorities shifted once he experienced an alien visitation on December 13, 1973.