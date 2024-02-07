Jean-Pierre Saulnier: Where is the Raelian Now?

Raëlism is a religious and philosophical movement founded by Claude Vorilhon in the 1970s. The movement centers around the belief that extraterrestrial scientists created life on Earth through advanced genetic engineering. Since its inception, Raëlism has attracted followers worldwide, drawing individuals who resonate with its unconventional ideas about the origins of humanity and the purpose of life. Jean-Pierre Saulnier, featured in Netflix’s ‘Raël: The Last Prophet,’ is one of the early adherents of Raëlism. His story explores his journey within the UFO religion and gives us an insight into the world that has captivated so many over the years.

Jean-Pierre Saulnier Became a Raelian After an Extra-Terrestrial Encounter

In 1974, while driving from Metz to Vigy in Moselle, Jean-Pierre Saulnier, a former military man, experienced a perplexing encounter that would shape his beliefs. Around 5 in the evening, he noticed an unusual star in the sky, and to his amazement, the star began zigzagging towards him. Saulnier observed a farmer working on his tractor on a nearby hill. As the object passed directly above them, approximately 40 or 50 yards overhead, both Saulnier’s car and the farmer’s tractor mysteriously shut down. This inexplicable event fueled Saulnier’s curiosity and left him with a profound belief that the phenomenon was of extraterrestrial origin.

Following his unexplained encounter, Jean-Pierre Saulnier sought answers and found them in the book ‘Le Livre Qui Dit La Verité’ (The Book that Tells the Truth) by Claude Vorilhon, who went by the name “Raël.” Having previously seen Raël on television discussing his beliefs, Saulnier obtained the book from a shop near the cathedral in Metz. Intrigued by the contents, Saulnier read the book twice in one night and felt that he had found the answers he was seeking. Convinced that his life was taking a new direction, Saulnier was inspired to visit Raël’s residence in Périgord.

Upon reaching Raël’s residence in the 1970s, Jean-Pierre Saulnier found around 12 people there and decided to stay, becoming part of a community that was growing in France. Raël, according to Saulnier, instructed them in meditation and the pursuit of self-fulfillment. He also shared that his upbringing as a Catholic where he had even been a choir boy, it was difficult for him to adjust to the practice of nudity in the group. He said, “It had to be done. It wasn’t easy, but we did it.”

Jean-Pierre Saulnier shared that within the group, various practices were undertaken, including unconventional ones like collectively examining one’s anus with a mirror. He said that these experiences transformed him, turning him into a more compassionate and nurturing father for his children. Additionally, Saulnier, like many others, committed to donating 10% of his income towards constructing an embassy for the Elohim, the extraterrestrial beings believed by the group to be creators, upon their arrival on Earth. Additionally, an extra 1% was contributed to Raël, the proclaimed Prophet of the movement.

Jean-Pierre Saulnier is a Member of the International Raelian Movement Till Today

Jean-Pierre Saulnier remained dedicated to the Raëlian movement, standing by the community through various challenges. When accusations of child abuse emerged in France, he defended the group, asserting that individuals with such intentions could be found in all segments of society, and Raël’s followers were unfairly targeted. As controversies unfolded, including claims of human cloning by Brigitte Boisellier, which was challenged by many within the group, Saulnier maintained a loyal perspective. He said, “If she did it, “Well done, Brigitte.” If she didn’t do it, “Well done, Brigitte.” for daring to make us dream.”

In the face of the Raëlian movement’s expansion in Africa, Jean-Pierre Saulnier views the growth as remarkable and positive. He remains committed to the beliefs of the group, contemplating the potential outcomes after death, whether it leads to eternal life or a different existence. Saulnier expresses contentment with either scenario, considering it a victory.

As an active member, he currently holds positions such as the coordinator at the International du Mouvement Pour le Paradisme, President at Foundation GGG-GGF, and serves as a Raelian Guide within the International Raelian Movement. Saulnier continues to share the principles and literature of Raëlism, fulfilling his role as an enthusiastic and devoted follower.

