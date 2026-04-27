Dan Benson, Maitland Ward, and Scott Schwartz: Where are the Child Actors Now?

Working in the film industry as a child actor is not an easy feat, and over the years, there have been many allegations of different kinds of unacceptable behavior on set. Several former child actors have come forward to recount their experiences and speak about the challenges they faced both during and after their time in the spotlight. In the episode ‘Child Stars Gone Wild’ of ID’s ‘Hollywood Demons,’ interviews with Dan Benson, Maitland Ward, and Scott Schwartz, who are former child stars, explore what their lives were like during their rise to fame and how things changed for them afterward.

Dan Benson Has an Active and Popular OnlyFans Page

Dan Benson was born on September 10, 1987, in Springfield, Missouri. He moved to Florida at the age of 15, where he began his career in the entertainment industry. Along with some advertising gigs, he made guest appearances on shows like ‘Phil of the Future,’ ‘American Dreams,’ and ‘Zoey 101.’ In 2007, he secured his breakthrough role as Zeke Beakerman in Wizards of Waverly Place, appearing in 32 episodes until the show concluded in 2012. After that, he appeared in projects like ‘Nuclear Family’ in 2013, ‘Smoky Knights,’ and ‘Killing Diaz,’ which was released in 2018.

Alongside acting, he also built a parallel career in media and marketing. He also pursued higher education, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design from Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design between 2015 and 2018. He worked as a voice-over artist with Cartoon Network from January 2016 to June 2017, voicing the character Ethan in ‘Rick and Morty.’ He later served as Head of Marketing at Ader – Influencer Network & Agency from June 2017 to May 2019, followed by a role as Partnerships Manager at Beyond the Summit from May 2019 to April 2020.

In 2022, shortly after his private photos were leaked, Benson chose to pivot into a full-time career as an adult content creator on OnlyFans and said it was both a financial and professional decision. In early 2026, he announced plans to retire from the platform and refocus on his acting career, though his page remains active. He primarily creates solo content but has collaborated frequently with Sushi Mostuh. He has also launched Monogamish TV, a platform centered on modern relationships and love, collaborating with other creators. While he shares glimpses of his personal life, including his dog Mia, he appears to keep much of it private.

Maitland Ward is Known for Her Iconic Comic Con Appearances

Maitland Ward was born as Ashley Maitland Welkos on February 3, 1977, in Long Beach, California. She began her rise to fame at a young age. She was just 17 years old in 1994 when she landed a prominent role as Jessica Forrester on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ which brought her early recognition. It led to guest appearances on popular shows like ‘Killing Mr. Griffin’ and ‘Home Improvement.’ In 1998, Ward joined the cast of ‘Boy Meets World’ as Rachel McGuire, a role she played until 2000. Following this, she remained visible in projects such as ‘Boston Public’ and the film ‘White Chicks.’ Over time, Maitland spoke about how the environment she worked in allegedly made her uncomfortable and that she only later recognized certain sexualized undertones in the industry.

By 2007, Ward began making appearances at comic conventions, debuting as Princess Leia, and continued building a presence there. She also pursued academics, studying writing and screenwriting at New York University and later continuing her education at the University of California, Los Angeles. In April 2016, Ward collaborated with artist Luciano Paesani for a Los Angeles exhibition titled “Living Art,” where she appeared in body paint and began sharing a more bold imagery publicly. In 2019, she announced her transition into adult films by debuting in ‘Drive’ and began working formally in the industry.

Ward has said this decision came from a desire to take control of her career and reclaim agency, describing the shift as both empowering and liberating. In 2022, she released her autobiography, ‘Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me from Hollywood,’ detailing her journey. She continues to work in the industry, is signed with New Leaf Literary & Media, and has also directed projects herself. Her continued popularity is reflected in her appearances at conventions, including being recognized as a top-grossing mainstream star at Comic Cons in July 2025 and a featured guest at the Garden State Comic Fest in March 2025. Since 2006, she has been married to real estate agent Terry Baxter, whom she met on a film set, and the two have a happy life in California together.

Scott Schwartz is Continuing His Work as an Actor Today

Scott Schwartz, born on May 12, 1968, rose to prominence in the early 1980s as a child actor, gaining widespread recognition for his roles as Flick in ‘A Christmas Story’ and as Eric Bates in ‘The Toy.’ Growing up in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey, he balanced school and acting. He went on to attend the Professional Children’s School in New York from 1983 to 1985. Through the mid-1980s, he continued working on projects like ‘Kidco’ in 1984 and ‘A Time to Live’ in 1985. By the late 1980s, Schwartz stepped away from mainstream acting and, starting in 1987, worked with his father in a collectibles and memorabilia business in California. During the 1990s, he also worked within the adult film industry in various roles before leaving it in 1999.

From the 2000s onward, Schwartz gradually returned to entertainment while staying connected to pop culture through sports and movie memorabilia, collaborations with trading card companies, and writing for publications like Beckett. In the years that followed, he also became an advocate for young performers through A Minor Consideration, where he played an active role in raising awareness about child actor protections. In more recent years, he has maintained a steady presence in film and television. In 2020, he appeared in ‘The Quarantine Bunch’ and ‘A Wrestling Christmas Miracle’, and by 2021, he continued with roles in ‘Doll Killer 2’.

In 2022, he revisited his most iconic role in ‘A Christmas Story Christmas,’ which helped him reconnect with his beloved audiences decades later. His work continued in 2024 with projects like ‘The Friendly’, followed in 2025 by appearances in ‘Gemini’ and other roles that year. By 2026, he continued acting with projects like ‘Skate to Hell.’ He has three upcoming projects lined up, titled ‘Wedding at Keestone,’ ‘Waxman,’ and ‘A Christmas Drawn Together,’ which he is very excited for. From being at sports conventions to Hollywood, he has kept in touch with his fans and his presence on the screen brings a happy smile to those who have seen him since he was a young boy.

Read More: Barney & Friends: Where Are the Child Actors Now?