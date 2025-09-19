Dan Da Dan Season 3 Expected Release Date, Characters and Plot

Based on the eponymous manga series written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu, ‘Dan Dan Dan’ is an epic tale of friendship and adventure that follows the lives of Okarun and Momo, who clash over their views on aliens and ghosts. Despite their differing personalities, they develop a complex bond that evolves through curious and dangerous investigations into the secrets of the world. The second season of the mystery drama action anime series followed the Mongolian Death Worm storyline, the volcano incident, the origins of Evil Eye, and concluded with the tale of the Space Kaiju. The show was renewed for a third season in September 2025, after the successful run of the second season. There was less than a year gap between the release of the first and second seasons, which means we could see Dan Da Dan Season 3 as early as 2026.

Dan Da Dan Season 3 May Introduce New and Exciting Storylines

The second season of the show ended with the defeat of the Kaiju due to the combined efforts of Kinta, Momo, Aira, Okarun, and Evil Eye. When it is revealed that a strange girl contained within the Kaiju is the one behind the destruction, it shocks Okarun. The strange girl and Okarun proceed to kiss as the season comes to a close. Given the fact that the anime has remained truly faithful to the manga series, it can be presumed that the third season will look into the background of the strange girl and her motivations behind the attacks. In the manga series, she is named Vamola, so it remains to be seen whether the anime sticks to the same name. The strange girl’s romantic entanglement with Okarun could also lead to complications in the relationship between Takakura and Miss Ayase.

The third season may also expand on the Kintama arc, which plays a major role in Okarun’s life in the second season. The search for the kintama may continue, as its mystery deepens and its true powers are revealed. Momo and Aira’s obsession with Ken Takakura may also continue as they fight over him. One of the major storylines in the manga is the “Space Globalist Arc,” which hasn’t yet been covered in the series. The globalist arc may lead Momo and Okarun to greater adventures while raising the stakes of survival. The globalists are a group of aliens who wish to invade the planet and establish dominance. This would test the powers of the main characters, as they figure out how to face unprecedented challenges.

Dan Da Dan Season 3 Will Likely Introduce Important Characters

Some of the characters in the manga series that haven’t yet been seen in the anime so far might get introduced in the following season. Characters like Rokuro, Zuma, Vamola, and Reiko Kashima may make appearances in the upcoming season and make it more exciting and fresh. Some of these characters might play a role in determining the directions that the main characters take when they face new or significant threats from dangerous beings. Though there have been no official announcements regarding the inclusion of these characters or who will be voicing them, it can be logically assumed that they will contribute to the future of the story. Most likely, the voice actors from the first two seasons will continue in the third season as well. This includes Natsuki Hanae (Okarun), Shion Wakayama (Momo), Ayane Sakura (Aira), Kaito Ishikawa (Jiji), and others, who may also reprise their voice roles.

Dan Da Dan Season 3 Will Delve Into Okarun’s Romantic Entanglements

Okarun finishes the second by kissing the strange girl, which makes his relationship with Momo more complicated than ever before. Momo spots the two of them kissing and immediately displays anger. In the upcoming season, we may see the aftermath of this incident, which could lead to doubts and misunderstandings. Aira’s feelings for Okarun will also be an issue if she finds out that Okarun kissed the kaiju girl. Okarun could decide against pursuing anything romantically with the strange girl, as he values his friendship with Momo. One of the major plot elements of the second season is the Evil Eye story. In the third season, we could see a more evolved version of Evil Eye and see his complex relationship with Jiji, who is his host. Despite multiple attempts, Evil Eye doesn’t let go of Jiji’s body and develops a symbiotic relationship. Jiji might hope to liberate himself from the entity, despite sharing a bond with it.

