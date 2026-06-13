Do Dana Sue and Clark Get Together in Sweet Magnolias?

Romance and friendships are an important part of Netflix’s ‘Sweet Magnolias.’ Even with its fifth season, the show has a lot in store for the characters, especially when it comes to making new and unexpected connections. While Maddie and Helen have found their marital bliss with Cal and Erik, the sailing is not so smooth for Dana Sue. Her relationship with Ronnie hits a rough patch when he becomes so focused on his work that he neglects his family. At the same time, an old acquaintance from her past opens the possibility of a new romance for Dana Sue. Does this something new on the horizon mean she and Ronnie are done for good? Not exactly. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dana Sue Has an Unexpected Chemistry With Clark

While Ronnie is busy with his Bike Barn business, Dana Sue is focused on finding the perfect place to start her teaching kitchen. When her original idea falls through, her plan goes through a significant change as Maddie and Helen come on board. They decide to work together to create a shared space for the town’s diverse cultural aspects. But they still need a place to do it. At the same time, Sullivan and Friends face issues with the Bellwether, the building next door. It belongs to Clark Bellson, who owns several other properties in town.

This particular property, however, is not in the best shape, and its raccoon infestation has caused problems for Dana Sue’s business as well. This makes her angry at Clark. It turns out that this anger is on top of the fact that she already dislikes him. They had been rivals in high school, and she sees him as an entitled rich guy who has no concern for others. However, she is proven wrong as Clark turns out to be a much more considerate person than she thought. At first, he refuses to sell his building to the Magnolias, but not because he wants more money.

He explains that this is one of the last remnants of his family’s legacy, and that he doesn’t want to let it go. Dana Sue respects his sentiments, but eventually, Clark realizes it would be better if he let the Magnolias work their magic on the building and turn it into something the town will remember for a long time. So, instead of selling them the building, he invests in their business. This unexpected change of heart shows that there are more layers to him than previously imagined. And then, more of his sweet, sensitive side comes to light.

Dana Sue and Clark’s Connection Doesn’t Bode Well for Ronnie

It becomes clear that there is chemistry between Clark and Dana Sue, in an enemies-to-friends (and perhaps lovers) sort of way. They go from despising each other to becoming business partners and respecting one another. All of this comes at a time when Dana Sue is struggling to find her reserve of love for Ronnie. Things at home just keep getting worse, especially after her house burns down. In contrast, her friendship with Clark grows beautifully. While this sets the stage for a possible romance, nothing actually happens between the duo in Season 5.

At the time, Dana Sue is still with Ronnie, and there is no way she is cheating on him. But then, at the end of the season, she breaks up with Ronnie, or at least, she asks for a break. It is unclear whether they are broken up for good, but the separation hints at a difficult path ahead. It remains to be seen whether Dana Sue and Ronnie will part ways again, which will also determine whether she and Clark get a chance to romance each other.

The Season 5 setup means it will certainly be explored in Season 6, which means Dana Sue has a love triangle waiting for her in the next chapter. This is on top of the fact that she has to find an apartment while also building a business with her best friends and a possible love interest. In any case, things are going to get rather twisty, and Dana Sue and Clark’s feelings for each other are eventually going to surface, for better or for worse.

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