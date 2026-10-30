Dana Wilder: Where is Tara Grinstead’s Former Student Now?

When Tara Grinstead went missing from Ocilla, Georgia, in October 2005, her friends and family rallied together in the hope of securing justice. A beloved history teacher and former pageant queen, Grinstead had mentored many young people, including Dana Wilder, who was still a teenager when they met. Years later, in 2022, when Grinstead’s killer, Ryan Duke, stood trial, Wilder was among the first witnesses called to the stand. Her testimony detailed her relationship with Grinstead and recalled the last time she saw her at home. NBC’s ‘Dateline’ episode ‘The Orchard’ features Wilder’s interview, highlighting why her recollections became an important part of the case.

Dana Wilder Saw Tara Grinstead at Her House the Day She Disappeared

Dana Wilder grew up in Ocilla, Georgia, where she met Tara Grinstead as a teenager aspiring to compete in beauty pageants. She came to regard Grinstead as a mentor who took her “under her wings,” guiding her and a group of other girls through the pageant world. Wilder attended classes at Grinstead’s home and had visited it approximately 15 to 20 times by 2005. She recalled how Grinstead helped with even the smallest details, from hair to makeup, and expressed gratitude for having someone willing to teach and guide her. October 22, 2005, was the last time Wilder saw Grinstead at her home.

In 2022, when Ryan Duke stood trial for Grinstead’s murder, Wilder took the stand to share what she remembered. She testified that she had been at Grinstead’s home from 9:30 am until 2 pm on October 22, 2005, before leaving with the other girls for their pageant classes. She also described the layout of the house, providing details relevant to the prosecution’s case. Wilder added that she saw Grinstead again that evening at a pageant, after which the teacher was killed. Her testimony helped establish the timeline of Grinstead’s final day, and Wilder was grateful to be able to contribute to the pursuit of justice in whatever way she could.



Dana Wilder is Helping Inspire Young Minds as a Teacher Today

Dana Wilder Giddens has built her career around education. She works with young students across Georgia and helps them develop a strong foundation in their academic journey. She began her teaching career as a second-grade teacher at Turner County Schools in Ashburn, Georgia, in 2012. She later taught third-grade mathematics at South Tattnall Elementary School in Glennville, Georgia, before moving into roles at Berrien Elementary School in Nashville. There, she worked as both a third-grade math and science teacher and a fifth-grade teacher. She studied early childhood education at Valdosta State University and graduated in 2012. She is a former student of Irwin County High School. Her professional journey reflects a sustained commitment to working with children and supporting their development through education.

Outside the classroom, Wilder has built a loving family life in Glennville, Georgia. She married Brandon Giddens on July 11, 2015, beginning a new chapter with her partner and building a home centered on family. The couple have two children, including their daughter, Tinsley Grace, and welcomed another baby in 2022. Wilder’s life today brings together the responsibilities of teaching and raising her children, with her family forming an important part of her world. Though much of her public story is connected to her memories of Tara Grinstead and the testimony she gave during Ryan Duke’s trial, Wilder has continued to pursue her own path as an educator, wife and mother. She is leading a life shaped by the people she has encountered, the children she teaches and the love she has received over the years.