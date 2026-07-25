Dancing with the Stars The Next Pro: Where Are the Dancers Now?

ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ showcases the pressure and competition that the twelve contestants face as they battle it out through a series of demanding dance performances. While the stakes are undeniably high and every routine could determine their future in the competition, the first season was also marked by a strong sense of camaraderie among the dancers. Rather than being driven solely by rivalry, the contestants frequently encouraged one another and celebrated each other’s successes throughout the journey. It created an atmosphere where friendship and support became just as important as winning.

Adele Zaikman is in a Professional Dance Couple With Her Boyfriend

Adele Zaikman is part of a professional Latin dance partnership with her boyfriend, Catalin Cauca. Originally of Ukrainian-Latin dance heritage, Adele has established herself as an accomplished competitive dancer and is a winner of the prestigious Blackpool Dance Festival, one of the most respected championships in the world of ballroom dancing. The couple is based in Los Angeles, California, where they continue to compete and perform. In addition to appearing at private events, Adele and Catalin also offer dance instruction through private lessons and coaching and help aspiring dancers refine their Latin ballroom skills.

Stephani Sosa is Following in the Footsteps of Her Elder Sister as a Dancer

Stephani Sosa has built a successful career as a Latin ballroom dancer and is represented by Bloc LA. Now based in Los Angeles, California, she was raised in Provo, Utah, where she first developed her passion for dance. She was a member of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ troupe for Season 33 and has also established an impressive on-screen résumé, appearing as a dancer in productions such as ‘Running Point,’ ‘Doctor Odyssey,’ ‘Palm Royale,’ ‘Perry Mason,’ and ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.’ In 2026, she also performed as a dancer during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. Stephani credits much of her inspiration to her brother, Ezra Sosa, a ‘Dancing with the Stars’ professional, and her other brother, Tristen Sosa, is also a professional dancer.

Tristen Sanders is Taking His Dance Studio to New Heights Today

Tristen Sanders is a ballroom and hip-hop dancer from Atlanta, Georgia, who has built his career around both performing and teaching. He is associated with Dance With Me Buckhead in Atlanta, where he serves as a Dance Development Coordinator and instructor. He helps students of all ages develop their skills and confidence on the dance floor. While Tristen has kept much of his personal life private, his dedication to dance is evident through his professional work and commitment to mentoring aspiring dancers. He is slowly building his social media portfolio as well and has a continued focus on growing within the industry.

AJ Pritchard is Likely Planning a Beautiful Wedding

AJ Pritchard is a professional ballroom and Latin dancer who made history in 2016 by becoming the youngest-ever professional dancer to join ‘Strictly Come Dancing.’ Before that, he and his longtime dance partner, Chloe Hewitt, were crowned National Youth Latin and European Youth Latin champions, and the pair reached the semifinals of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ in 2013. AJ’s passion for dance began at Pritchard’s Dance Academy, founded by his parents, where he trained from a young age. After leaving ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in 2019, he expanded into television, appearing on shows such as ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ and ‘Celebrity MasterChef,’ while also taking on hosting and presenting roles, often alongside his brother, Curtis Pritchard. In addition to his television career, AJ has collaborated with brands including FINT Invest and the WeAre8 app. In March 2025, he became engaged to Zara Zoffany, and the couple is now planning their wedding.

Nina Mayster is Running a Successful Business Alongside Her Career as a Dance Instructor

Nina Mayster was born in Ukraine and moved to the US when she was just four years old. Now based in the Philadelphia area, she has built a successful career as a Latin dancer, ballroom dance instructor, and coach. Nina began competing internationally at the age of eight and went on to become a National Champion in her division. Over the years, she has earned titles including WDO USA National Amateur Vice Champion and USA Dance National DanceSport Champion. She manages and teaches at VIBE DanceSport in Pennsylvania, where she trains competitive dancers, and also serves as a competition coach and on-deck coordinator. Beyond the dance floor, Nina co-founded Vibe Dance Atelier, a brand specializing in dance apparel, shoes, and accessories.

Erik Linder Has a Long Line of Work Preceding His Appearance on the Season

Erik Linder is a professional ballroom dancer from Tampa, Florida, who began dancing at the age of four. As a child and youth competitor, he partnered with Rickie Taylor for nearly 12 years and earned recognition on the national stage. Their talent led to appearances on ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ and a semifinal finish on Season 4 of ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Erik also appeared as a guest performer on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ during Season 11, where he received Carrie Ann Inaba’s Star Quality Award. His performance career includes headlining productions for Princess Cruises and ‘Viva La Música.’ Outside of dance, Erik has also worked as a model and has collaborated with brands such as London Norris, Canon USA, and several others.

Natalie Jolley Has Won Many Global Titles as a Ballroom Dancer

Natalie Jolley was born in Hong Kong and moved to the US when she was five years old. Since then, she has established herself as one of the country’s most accomplished ballroom and American Smooth dancers. Her impressive competitive résumé includes eight US National Championships, six UK Open titles, four International Championships, and four World Smooth Championships, including the World Under-21 Smooth Championship. Alongside her competitive career, Natalie also teaches at Peak Performance Dance Center in Utah, where she mentors the next generation of dancers. Throughout her journey, her dance partner and longtime partner, Parley Ford, has remained her biggest supporter and constant source of encouragement, both on and off the dance floor.

Selena Hamilton is Leading a Fulfilling Life With Her Dance and Romantic Partner

Selena Hamilton is a professionally trained contemporary dancer who has built an impressive career across television, live performances, and commercial campaigns. She danced alongside KATSEYE in Gap’s viral 2025 ‘Better in Denim’ campaign, toured as a backup dancer for Doechii, and has also performed with Lindsey Stirling and as part of Derek Hough’s ‘Symphony of Dance’ tour. Her screen credits include an appearance on ‘Lip Sync Battle,’ and she has also shared her expertise as an instructor at 4 PM Dance in California. Selena has been in a long-term relationship with fellow dancer Holden Maples, and the couple even celebrated their sixth anniversary in June 2026.

Allen Genkin Loves Interacting With Young Dancers Through His Dance Studio

Allen Genkin is a professional ballroom dancer who first gained national recognition after winning the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 14 ‘Ballroom Battle’ challenge in 2012. He later competed on Season 15 of ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’ Beyond performing, Allen has established himself as an entrepreneur and is the co-owner of FADS San Jose Valley Fair, a dance studio where he continues to teach and mentor aspiring dancers. In 2020, he also launched GbbGbrand, a clothing label that reflected his creative interests, although the brand appears to have been placed on pause in recent years.

Benjamin “Benji” Castro is No Stranger to Reality TV Dance Competitions

Benjamin “Benji” Castro is a professional Latin and commercial dancer based in Miami, Florida. He rose to prominence after reaching the Top 7 on Season 16 of ‘So You Think You Can Dance,’ where he impressed audiences with his stage presence. Benji holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre and Dance from Valdosta State University and began his dance training at Augusta West Dance Studio in Georgia. He often speaks proudly about his Chilean heritage and considers his faith to be an important part of his life. Through his performances, Benji continues to uphold both his cultural roots and his passion for dance in innovative ways.

Jake Monreal Has Been a Ballroom Dancer and Performer for a Long Time

Jake Monreal is a professional ballroom dancer from Miami, Florida, who began dancing at the age of 10 and discovered a passion for acting a year later. He finished seventh on ‘So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation’ and later became a professional dancer on ‘Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.’ He has also appeared on Nickelodeon’s ‘Lip Sync Battle Shorties’ and in the dance film ‘All Styles.’ Growing up, Jake always had a love for sports, particularly basketball, which he still finds time for. Today, he continues to build his career as a young performer whose versatility has made him a standout as a dancer.

Briar Nolet Has Been Actively Speaking About her Epilepsy Diagnosis

Briar Nolet is a Canadian dancer and actress best known for playing Richelle on the Family Channel series ‘The Next Step,’ a role she portrayed for more than 140 episodes across multiple seasons between 2014 and 2025. In 2019, she competed on Season 3 of NBC’s ‘World of Dance,’ where she finished in fifth place and later performed as an opening act on Jennifer Lopez’s ‘It’s My Party’ tour. Briar has also appeared in ‘The Chosen’ and, in 2022, founded her activewear brand, Halo Braxton. After being diagnosed with epilepsy in 2019, she has spoken openly about living with the condition, the challenges it presents as a professional dancer, and the importance of raising awareness through her platform.

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