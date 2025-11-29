Dangerously Obese Season 1: Where Are They Now?

TLC’s ‘Dangerously Obese’ is a reality series that follows individuals whose extreme weight has put their lives at serious risk. In season 1, participants worked closely with specialists, including renowned bariatric surgeon Dr. Charles Procter, whose expertise and tough-love approach helped them confront long-standing challenges. Participants from across the country came forward, hoping for a second chance at health and stability. It was only their courage, discipline, and vulnerability that compelled them to seek such drastic help, propelling them forward in their journey.

Natalie Sconyers is Raising Her Little Daughter With Much Love and Care Today

Life after receiving bariatric surgery has opened an entirely new, joy-filled chapter for Natalie Sconyers. Having lost more than 250 lbs and maintaining her progress with conviction, she now has a life she once only hoped for. In February 2025, Natalie welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Ja’Nayla, with her new partner. She describes it as one of the greatest blessings of her journey. Motherhood has become her proudest role, and she often reflects on how far she has come and how much strength it took to reach this point. Her mother, Felicia Illiomme, who also appeared on the season, has been one of Natalie’s strongest pillars.

Felicia’s own health transformation has been remarkable; she is now able to walk with ease, dance, move freely, and in October 2025 was officially declared cancer-free. Natalie often shares how grateful she is to see her mother thriving. Professionally, Natalie has carved out a niche for herself as a plus-size model and is building a career founded on confidence and representation. She proudly calls herself a “Lymphedema Warrior,” a term that reflects her resilience in living with and managing lymphedema, an often painful and limiting condition, while continuing to thrive, inspire, and redefine her identity with courage.

Ty Griffin is Enjoying Fun Days With His Fiancée

After his surgery, Ty Griffin’s transformation has been nothing short of inspiring. From starting at 505 lbs to reaching 235 lbs, he has not only maintained his weight loss but fully embraced a healthier, more confident version of himself. Today, Ty is thriving professionally as a General Manager at America’s Car-Mart, where he oversees daily operations and supports customers and staff with the same dedication that defined his personal journey. Beyond work, Ty has grown into his identity with pride. He has been performing in drag, celebrating self-expression, and becoming an active, joyful presence in his community. His personal life has also flourished. In December 2024, he became engaged to Chandler Layne, whom he met on Facebook. Speaking about Chandler, Ty said, “He cares, he loves, he helps, and he listens.” Ty is happy in his life and proud of how far he has come.

Yolanda Mitchell Has Found a Life Partner For Herself

Yolanda Mitchell, once a prominent content creator, appears to be moving at a steadier, more intentional pace today as she focuses on healing both physically and emotionally. Her online career, which involved eating large portions on camera for her subscribers, led to significant weight gain and a life that felt increasingly restrictive. Since undergoing surgery, she has been committed to rebuilding her strength, regaining her independence, and creating a healthier path forward.

As a mother of five, Yolanda is deeply devoted to her children and especially proud of her three daughters—Dakota, December, and Dakari—who have supported her every step of the way. She also has a loving life partner with whom she tied the knot on September 6, 2024. For now, she has chosen not to reveal the details of that aspect of her life publicly. Yolanda is a woman grounded in faith and continues to move forward with gratitude and perseverance.

Molly McKie Passed Away After Undergoing a Successful Surgery

Molly McKie had a difficult life, having struggled with her weight for most of her years. Despite these challenges, she completed high school and went on to study psychology and biology at the University of Georgia. Her weight often interfered with daily activities and limited her mobility, but her sisters, Courtney and Sara, remained her closest confidants and unwavering support system. In 2020, Molly married Sam, and the couple welcomed their baby boy, Hudson, that same year. They made their home in Athens, Georgia. Filled with hope, she underwent bariatric surgery in 2022, excited to begin a new chapter. Sadly, the 28-year-old passed away on December 14, 2022, from cardiac arrest. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of the family who loved her deeply.

Niki Nicole Ethridge is a Devoted Mother to Two Boys

For Niki Nicole Ethridge, the greatest motivation behind her weight-loss journey was the desire to live an active, fulfilling life and spend many healthy years with her son. Her challenges were both physical and emotional, but she stayed committed and eventually underwent surgery. She set a goal weight of 180 lbs, which she proudly reached in November 2025. Though she creates content on TikTok and Instagram, she has chosen to keep her pages private for now. Today, her focus is on her life with her husband, Derrick, and their two sons. The couple adopted Brian after facing difficulties with a biological pregnancy, and Niki’s long-held dream came true when her younger son, Koda, was born. Living in Nicholson, Georgia, she is a devoted, hands-on mother who is pursuing her goals while savoring the small moments with her family.

Keith Cooper is Leading His Own Catering Business

Keith Cooper joined the season, weighing nearly 700 lbs, and at the time, it was difficult for him to picture a different kind of life. Still, he committed to the medical guidance he received, transformed his habits, and has since maintained his weight at a much healthier level. His lifelong love for food has now taken on a new, positive form. He launched his own catering company and opened C.B.C. Bistro, a business that has become a popular spot in Missouri City, Texas. He also created an online presence under The Urban Culture Kitchen with KC, where he shares recipes, new dishes, and culinary ideas on platforms like YouTube and Instagram. Throughout his journey, his wife, Leshawn, has remained his strongest supporter, and he often expresses deep gratitude for her steady encouragement and love.

Corey Phelps Prefers to Keep His Life Private These Days

After losing more than 300 lbs, Corey Phelps continues to focus on maintaining his health and honoring the promises he made to himself during his journey. He is proudly a part of the LGBTQ+ community, something he openly embraces. Though he once dreamed of running a nonprofit, life took him in new directions when he became homeless in 2015 and had to leave college. Still, his resilience never wavered. With support from a local shelter, he secured work as a Tech Consultant and eventually moved into his own home. Later, he re-applied to Kennesaw State University, and to his joy, was accepted back. Today, he chooses a quieter life, one that is free from social media. His father, Timothy, remained his greatest champion until his passing in 2019, while Corey’s brother, Bobby, continues to be one of his strongest supporters

Read More: My 600-lb Life Deaths: All the Cast Members Who Sadly Passed Away