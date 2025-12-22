Dangerously Obese Season 2: Where Are They Now?

TLC’s ‘Dangerously Obese’ documents the physical, emotional, and psychological impact on the individuals whose extreme weight has led to serious health challenges. It documents their daily life and highlights the difficult choices they face, the medical risks involved, and the discipline required to regain control of their health. Season 2 focused on the journeys of eight individuals, each with a unique background and set of obstacles and gave viewers a raw and compassionate look at transformation and survival.

Natalie and Felicia Are Spending Time With Their Family and Loved Ones

Natalie Sconiers appeared in the first episode alongside her mother, Felicia Illiomme, and both women underwent weight-loss surgery during their shared journey. Since then, Natalie has made notable personal and professional progress. She works as a plus-size model and content creator and openly identifies as a “lymphedema warrior,” using her platform to raise awareness about the condition. She is also a mother of two. Her eldest son, Gage, remains the center of her world, and in February 2025, she welcomed her daughter, Ja’Nayla.

Felicia Illiomme remains very close to Natalie and plays an active role in the lives of her grandchildren. In addition to her weight-loss journey, Felicia also battled cancer in 2025. Today, her health has improved significantly, and she is focused on enjoying family life, recovery, and time with her loved ones.

Ty Griffin is Engaged to a Man He Loves

Ty Griffin has continued to thrive in maintaining his weight loss and openly celebrated his progress. He wrote, “Beyond proud of myself from where I came from! its never too late to change your life!” Since December 2024, he has been working as the General Manager for America’s Car-Mart and is based in Carrollton, Georgia. That same month marked another major milestone in his life, as he met Chadler Layne. The two are now engaged and looking forward to spending the holidays together. Alongside these changes, Ty has experienced a renewed sense of confidence and self-identity. He has begun performing in drag shows, embracing self-expression and fully leaning into life with pride in who he has become.

Yolanda Mitchell Finds Solace in Her Faith and Family

Yolanda Mitchell has reached several meaningful milestones in her personal life since filming her season. In September 2024, she got married, though she has chosen to keep details about her spouse private. What has remained constant, however, is that her five children are the center of her world. Her three daughters, Dakota, December, and Dakari, have been her biggest supporters, standing by her throughout her weight-loss journey and every challenge that came with it. Yolanda is also a deeply religious woman who finds strength and peace in her faith. She often credits God for helping her persevere through difficult moments and for giving her clarity and purpose. Yolanda looks ahead with optimism and an open heart and is ready to embrace whatever life brings next.

Molly McKie Passed Away From Cardiac Arrest

Molly McKie was an intelligent and driven woman who dreamed of living a long and happy life. She graduated from the University of Georgia with undergraduate degrees in biology and psychology, though her weight often affected her health and daily life. In 2020, Molly married Sam, the man she loved deeply and who consistently supported her. That same year, they welcomed their son, Hudson, who became her greatest motivation to pursue weight-loss surgery and improve her health. Tragically, shortly after undergoing the procedure, Molly passed away from cardiac arrest on December 14, 2022. Her death devastated her family, including her husband and young son, as well as her sisters, Courtney and Sara. They continue to honor Molly’s memory by cherishing the moments they shared with her and celebrating the love she brought into their lives.

Niki Ethridge Has Her Hands Full With Her Two Sons Today

Niki Nicole Ethridge has shared that she works as a content creator, though she is currently taking a break, with her Instagram and TikTok accounts set to private. She lives in Nicholson, Georgia, with her husband, Derrick, and their two sons, Brian and Koda. Niki appears to be focusing on family life, especially enjoying the holiday season and spending quality time together at home. Looking ahead, she has expressed plans to work in an Emergency Room as a phlebotomist, a role that aligns with her interest in healthcare. Alongside her personal goals, Niki continues to advocate for body positivity and self-acceptance and emphasizes confidence and compassion in her ongoing journey.

Crystal Johnson Supports Her Family at All Times

Crystal Johnson’s transformation deeply impressed her family, who were grateful to see her continue making progress and embracing a much healthier lifestyle. A devoted family-oriented person, Crystal’s life continues to revolve around those closest to her. Her siblings, Christina, Sara, Shanan, and Rolind, have consistently stood by her side, offering unwavering support throughout her journey. The most significant influence in her life, however, has been her mother, Mary Ann Johnson, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. During this difficult time, Crystal has been a source of strength and stability for her mother, standing firmly beside her when she was needed most. Despite these challenges, Crystal remains largely private about her personal life and chooses to focus on her health and supporting her loved ones through every step ahead.

Bryan Carr is a Doting Father to Two Daughters Today

One of the major obstacles Bryan Carr faced while preparing for weight-loss surgery was severe lymphedema, which significantly affected his mobility and overall health. Despite this challenge, he qualified for surgery and went on to lose additional weight successfully afterward. Bryan now runs his own YouTube channel, Life vs Lymphedema, where he openly discusses his health journey, lymphedema, and the strategies he used to manage both physical and emotional challenges. Since September 2024, he has been working as a Patient Coordinator at Ivy Rehab Network, while also serving as the Programming Director at TRU Radio Network LLC. Bryan is a father to two daughters, Sofia and Florenzia, with whom he co-parents. They have been his greatest motivation throughout his transformation. Today, he continues to do well, living and working in Alexandria, Virginia.

