Dani Templet: Squid Game Contestant is Now a Disney World Employee

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge‘ has featured a variety of players who each have their own way of playing the game. While some are more than okay with employing cutthroat tactics, others prefer to play a more clean game. And then there are some who do understand the brutal nature of the ‘Squid Game‘ inspired show but are unable to let go of the guilt that follows after their actions lead to someone else’s elimination.

A prime example of the third type of contestant is season 1’s Dani Templet, AKA Player 134. Following her successful performance in the very first challenge, she was presented with a unique opportunity to eliminate someone else without consequences. Knowing just how much a single player can change how the competition might go, she decided to embrace the chance. However, the results from the same did start to gnaw away at her consciousness.

In fact, when the time came for her own possible elimination, Dani could not help but feel that her own misfortune might be a result of bad karma, even though she had earlier consoled herself by claiming that the very nature of the Netflix competition was a brutal one. No matter the case, what remains undeniable is that Dani’s actions had an undeniable impact on the whole show, and the world is eager to know what she has been up to these days.

Where is Dani Templet Today?

During her time on ‘Squid Game: The Challenge,’ Dani Templet explained how she was an observant person by nature. “I think I’m just gonna be a friendly person. Talk to everyone, and then, you know, see how the game unfolds,” she shared. “I think I will sit back at times and just observe people and see how they’re talking to people. You know, I have a criminal justice degree. So, I feel like I’m pretty good at reading individuals, and I think that’s gonna come in handy.” That said, she also mourned the fact that she was often underestimated and not given respect simply because of her height (4 feet 10 inches).

As for her educational background, Dani became a student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2017 and graduated in 2022 with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Corrections. While she was still a student, the reality TV star joined Capstone Real Estate Investments in January 2019 in Lafayette, Louisiana, and worked at the company as a Marketing Assistant until July 2021. She also became a part of The Walt Disney Company in Orlando, Florida, as a Character performer in January 2020, retaining the role until March 2020.

However, Dani’s affiliation with Disney was far from over. In July 2021, she took up an internship at Walt Disney World in Orlando as an official Seater at Be Our Guest. While still an intern, her official title was changed in November 2021 to Roamer at Galactic Starcruiser. She then took up a full-time position in June 2022 as a Front Desk Supervisor at Yacht and Beach Club and still held the designation when she became a part of the Netflix show.

In June 2023, Dani left her full-time position to undertake another internship at Disney World, this time as an on-site Guest Experience Manager, enhancing her leadership skills. The reality TV star is certainly quite proud of her work and is likely looking forward to exploring new opportunities. In June 2023, she celebrated her 24th birthday with much joy, hoping to start a great year. Based in Orlando, Dani likes to travel and has been to places like New York and The Bahamas. Her ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ also allowed her to travel to London, England.

