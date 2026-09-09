Daniel Alvarez: Where is AGT 21 Contestant and Comedian Now?

Among the incredibly talented comedians who were featured in season 21 of NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ was Daniel Alvarez. During his audition, he delivered a humorous stand-up routine centered on parties while also poking fun at his personal injuries. Ultimately, all four judges voted “yes” for the competitor, advancing him to the next stage of the competition. During the deliberations, his earlier performance made the judges select him for the Judges’ Callbacks. His comedic performance once again helped him earn his spot in the Quarterfinals. During the next comedic routine, his sharp humor earned him enough votes to secure his place among the night’s Top 5 competitors and as a Semifinalist.

Daniel Alvarez Finds His Voice Through Comedy After a Life-Changing Experience

Daniel Alvarez’s journey into comedy began with an experience that dramatically changed the course of his life. He shared that in 2007, he was attending a Halloween party when he was unexpectedly shot. The bullet struck him in the vertebral region, resulting in a spinal cord injury that left him unable to move or feel anything from the area below his chest. Since then, Daniel has been relying on a wheelchair, which assists him significantly with his mobility. Despite the significant challenges, he never let it define his journey.

Although the earlier details about Daniel’s professional life are quite limited, we do know that he began pursuing a career as a Stand-Up Comedian in December 2021. Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, he uses his personal experiences and observations to connect with his audience through humor. Since the beginning of his professional journey as a Stand-Up Comedian, Daniel has been performing in several venues across the Los Angeles area. To continue supporting his career as a comedic performer, he also works as an Uber Driver.

Furthermore, Daniel has established a steady presence on social media, especially Instagram, where he has cultivated more than 8.2K followers. On his Instagram page, he regularly shares humorous content, including comedic skits. Besides that, Daniel is the co-host of the ‘Latin Feels Podcast’ alongside another comedian, who goes by the name Tiny. There, the pair often discusses their personal experiences, exchanges jokes, and creates skits together. Additionally, Daniel remains quite active on TikTok and maintains a namesake YouTube channel, where he provides sneak peeks into his professional and personal life.

Daniel is Establishing Himself as a Rising Comedian Through Live Shows

As Daniel continues carving out a place for himself in the comedy world, he is also adding new opportunities to his resume. In February 2025, he was interviewed on the ‘Breaking Stories Podcast,’ where he discussed extensively topics ranging from handicapped parking spaces and accessibility to debates surrounding relationships. Shortly after, Daniel attended a discussion on Cult Media TV, speaking about dating in 2025 as a comedian who uses a wheelchair. Five months later, he took the stage at the Hollywood Improv comedy club, marking another milestone in his career.

In February 2026, Daniel kept the momentum going, performing at another comedy club, Pupusas & Punchlines. Later that month, Daniel performed at the HAHA Comedy Club. It was soon followed by his appearance at The Comedy Store alongside his fellow comedian, René Vaca. By the following month, he was interviewed on the Vision Latina Network, reflecting on his heritage and his professional journey. Around the same time, Daniel was featured on the ‘Talking With Tox’ podcast. During his discussion there, he shed light on the circumstances surrounding the time he was shot and the darker periods he experienced in the aftermath.

Daniel’s collaborations with other comedians, including Arturo Vaca and Tony Mundos, have also turned into an important part of his creative journey. In April 2026, he continued performing at several comedy clubs, such as Comedy Underground. Within just three months, Daniel appeared in a comedy show with digital creator Martin G. By August, he returned to Comedy Underground, adding another notable show to his growing list of performances. A month later, he was interviewed on the ‘All Facts! Podcast,’ where he delved deeper into his journey from Los Angeles to ‘America’s Got Talent.’

Daniel Finds Strength and Comfort in the Company of His Close Friends

Away from the bright lights of the comedy stage, Daniel’s personal journey reflects the resilience that has shaped much of his life. He often uses humor to speak about the difficult adjustments he had to make after the shooting, including having to learn how to do everyday tasks after becoming dependent on a wheelchair for his mobility. Irrespective of the challenges, Daniel has been candid about sharing his experience. While speaking about the situation, he stated, “The biggest adjustment has been mental. People see you as less then or not equal to the when your in a chair.”

Currently, Daniel remains completely surrounded by his beloved friends, many of whom have been a constant source of happiness in his life. He also shares a close creative bond with the co-host of his podcast, Tiny. They regularly collaborate on comedic skits, many of which playfully explore relatable dating dynamics and humorous situations that can arise between couples. Besides that, Daniel enjoys celebrating holidays with his loved ones and going out to restaurants whenever he gets the opportunity. However, he has made the ultimate choice to shield more details of his personal life from the spotlight.

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