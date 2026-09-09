Veronika Goroshkova: Where is AGT 21 Contestant and Pole Performer Now?

Veronika Goroshkova was first introduced to the audience in season 21 of NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ as an aerial pole artist. Combining strength, flexibility, and breathtaking aerial movements, she delivered an incredible pole performance to Chappell Roan’s ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ during her auditions. That routine helped her earn a Golden Buzzer, sending her directly to the live shows. Veronika made her way to the Quarterfinals, where she returned to the stage with another incredible performance to Taylor Swift’s ‘The Fate of Ophelia.’ She received a standing ovation from the judges and ultimately secured enough votes to advance to the Semifinals. That night, she also became one of the Top 5 contestants.

Veronika Goroshkova’s Years of Training Transformed Her Into an Aerialist

Long before Veronika Goroshkova captivated the audience with her commendable aerial pole performances, she had already developed a deep passion for performing. As a child, she explored a variety of activities, including dancing, drawing, talent shows, beauty competitions, theater, and roller skating. However, dance eventually paved the way for her career, leading her to join a dance group, where she remained for 10 years. In 2011, at just 12 years old, she was introduced to pole dancing, and her mother became her first coach. With just six months of training, Veronika entered the first pole dancing championship in Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine, and emerged as the winner.

Veronika gradually faced multiple challenges, but she refused to let them discourage her. In 2016, she enrolled at the Kyiv Municipal Academy of Performing and Circus Arts, where she first encountered aerial pole. Fascinated by it, she quickly began developing her skills for the next 7 years until she graduated. There, Veronika endured demanding training sessions and transformed herself into a talented aerialist. Along the way, she gained further experience in several roles, including training young acrobats, teaching dance and gymnastics to children, and even performing with a marching drum group. Since December 2017, Veronika has been working at Raw Art.

Veronika’s growing talent eventually motivated her to join the National Circus of Ukraine in Kyiv. After leaving that position, she participated in Mondial du Cirque de Demain in Paris, France, in January 2020. Gradually, her persistence helped her perform at La Mercè – MAC in Barcelona, Spain, in the same year. In September 2021, Veronika became a performer at the Ukrainian Circus group, known as “Інші. Новий цирк.” Just three months later, she also stepped into the same role at Flic Flac – The Modern Art Of Circus in Germany before moving on in January 2022. Furthermore, Veronika left her position at the Ukrainian Circus group in March 2022.

Veronika is Juggling Her Roles as a Performing Artist and Content Creator

Building her reputation on years of experience, Veronika received the chance to appear in several Ukrainian shows, including ‘INSHI’ by INSHI Cirque. In May 2022, she relocated from her hometown of Mariupol, Ukraine, to New York to join the circus Cirque du Soleil as a performing artist. By the following month, she stepped into the same role for Cirque du Soleil’s show ‘Mad Apple’ in Las Vegas, Nevada. Unfortunately, the ‘Mad Apple’ show was permanently closed on September 5, 2026. When Veronika competed on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ she shared that she aspired to become an Olympic-level performer.

As of writing, Veronika has built a substantial following on social media as a digital creator, allowing her followers to keep up with her journey as an Aerial Pole Artist. She has amassed more than 490K followers on Instagram and is also quite active on Facebook, where she boasts 5.1K followers. Besides that, Veronika maintains a namesake YouTube channel, where she shares short videos showcasing her skills and performances. Through these platforms, she has expanded her professional reach. In May 2026, she collaborated with Kensui Fitness on her Instagram page. Apart from that, Veronika occasionally steps in front of the cameras for photo shoots, showcasing her performative skills.

Veronika Considers Her Family and Adventures as a Source of Joy

Veronika’s family has always played a significant role in shaping her passion for the arts, helping her become a successful performer. Her love for dance was nurtured from an early age as she observed her mother, Yana Horoshkova, and her aunt, both of whom are performers. Yana became particularly influential on her journey, as she taught the competitor and served as her first pole dancing coach. During her time on the show, Veronika stated that she also considered her mother a friend and a sister, who has consistently supported her dreams.

Besides that, Veronika shares an incredible bond with her younger brother, Alexander. Veronika frequently expresses her affection for him, noting how proud she is of his achievements. Her connection with her grandparents also holds a special place in her heart. Away from her professional life, Veronika now loves exploring different corners of the US. In November 2025, she took a trip to Hawaii, where she immersed herself in the beauty of nature. Three months later, Veronika embarked on a journey on the bustling streets of New York and explored the mesmerizing landscapes of Utah.

In June 2026, Veronika took on a 12-hour hike to climb Mount Whitney. She later took a memorable trip to California, where she witnessed the beauty of Yosemite National Park, Death Valley, and Lake Tahoe, among others. Whenever she has the opportunity, she seeks solace in nature, whether swimming in the ocean or taking a long walk in the forest. Additionally, fitness plays an integral role in her life. Veronika often emphasizes maintaining her health to ensure she can continue achieving new milestones.

Read More: Lai Noelle: Where is AGT 21 Contestant and Singer Now?