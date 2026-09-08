Lai Noelle: Where is AGT 21 Contestant and Singer Now?

NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ is known for putting performers through a demanding competition where even seasoned artists have to prove they can command the stage. In season 21, 14-year-old Lai Noelle showed that age was no barrier to making a lasting impression. The Texas singer took the stage with confidence and delivered one powerful performance after another. Her performance left the judges stunned, with Simon Cowell ultimately pressing the Golden Buzzer and sending her straight to the finals.

Lai Noelle’s Magical Performances Earned Her Two Golden Buzzers

14-year-old Lai Noelle took the stage as the second act of the season premiere and performed Sienna Spiro’s “Die on This Hill.” She explained that the song reflected stubbornness paired with caring, and her mature vocals immediately impressed the judges. Sofia Vergara nearly pressed her Golden Buzzer during the performance, but Simon Cowell stopped her and then pressed his own after Lai finished. This sent her straight to the live shows. Lai later said the moment left her overwhelmed with excitement and gratitude. For the next round, she returned for the live quarterfinals with a reimagined version of Elton John’s “Your Song.” Kenan Thompson was so moved that he asked Vergara to press the Golden Buzzer for him. The second buzzer made Lai the second contestant in ‘AGT’ history to receive two Golden Buzzers in one season. This also made her reach straight to the finals.

Lai Noelle is Using Social Media to Build a Connection With Her Fans Today

Lai Noelle grew in her music career in a very organic way. She began at a young age by posting covers of other songs on social media and performing at local festivals. Based with her family in Dallas, Texas, Lai has had her parents closely involved in her career. They also help manage her social media platforms. Her online audience has gradually grown across Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, where some of her covers, including Mariah Carey’s “My All,” Rihanna’s “Stay,” and Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All,” have performed particularly well.

In January 2026, Lai received the Rising Star Award from Cheryl Porter Singer Tribe, adding an early recognition to her growing career. A few months later, in May, Lai traveled to California with her parents and visited the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She was particularly excited to see Michael Jackson’s star, which indicated her admiration for the legendary performer. In June 2026, she also made her first radio appearance on the KLDR 1080 Mid Morning Show. With her national exposure now growing through ‘America’s Got Talent’, Lai remains at the beginning of what could be a long musical journey.

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