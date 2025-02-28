Daniel and Connor McIntrye: Where are Susan McIntrye’s Sons Now?

Netflix’s ‘Toxic Town’ is a limited drama that can only be described as equal parts baffling and harrowing. That’s because it chronicles the real-life tale of the small town of Corby in the United Kingdom, wherein toxic waste caused deformities in a large group of children between 1984 and 1999. It was only when their mothers realized that something was amiss that the reality of who was responsible really came to light, leading to a long legal battle. Amongst them was Susan McIntyre, whose two sons, Daniel and Connor, knew all about it firsthand.

While Daniel McIntyre Got to Have a Rather Ordinary Childhood, Connor Was In and Out of Hospitals for Years

It was in 1996 when Connor McIntyre was born to Susan and Peter as their second child, and they were enthusiastic about welcoming the fourth member to their family. They already had 3-year-old Daniel, and it seemed like they were a great fit from the outside. However, owing to the fact their younger one was born with no fingers on his left hand, things began changing for the couple. Their marriage ended when Connor was just eight months old under the strain of having a disabled child, especially with him being in and out of the hospital.

While Daniel was able to be a kid and enjoy anything he wanted, there were things Connor simply could not do owing to either his limb difference or the many operations he underwent. According to reports, he had six major operations and about 20 corrective surgeries, all before he was a teenager, the complications of which sometimes were so extreme the family almost lost him twice. The truth is the doctors removed two of his toes and attempted to graft them onto his hands as substitute fingers, but the surgery failed when his body rejected them. There was a chance he might get sepsis, or his hand had to be amputated, but thankfully, the professionals were able to manage his infections.

Connor has since reportedly opted not to undergo further procedures, so his limb deformity remains to this day. As per his mother, his condition has “had a lot of effect on his life. Things that are difficult for Connor are laces and buttons – things you need two hands for.” However, she has ensured not to treat him any differently than Daniel, whose support and brotherly love at every step of the way have also enabled him to embrace who he is. In fact, records suggest the brothers always played together and supported one another, giving Connor a sense of normalcy in his life even amongst his condition and court cases.

Despite All Obstacles, Connor McIntyre Refused to Let His Conditions Define Him

Despite the fact that Connor has endured a lot in life, he has not let his condition define him as he grows up. According to Susan, he never used to be ashamed of his hand when he was a child, but things began changing as he began attending school and faced bullies. Because of the name-calling, the taunts, and the snide remarks, he started hiding his hand. However, as time passed, the bullying went to such an extent that the young boy went as far as to bite and try to cut his own hand in order to get some peace. He allegedly told his mother he wanted to “get on with his life” as a “normal kid” – “to be a man” and be “taken seriously” instead of being tormented and mocked at every step of the way.

Connor genuinely felt like nobody would ever give him a chance owing to his limb difference, yet as he grew up and came across genuine people, he realized things would be okay. That’s when, with the support of his family, he began pursuing his passion for street dancing and even went ahead with his plans for the future. In fact, from what we can tell, he has long since graduated school, moved out of his mother’s home, and settled down out of Corby. It actually appears as if he is currently based in Margaret Road, Kettering, where he is surrounded by a partner and loved ones who support him in every way.

Daniel McIntyre Has Had His Fair Share of Run-ins With the Law

It was in late 2020 when Daniel was last arrested in his neighborhood of Markham Walk in Corby after robbing and frisking a stranger at knifepoint. As per reports, he was walking through the wooded area near the town’s swimming pool when he noticed his victim and decided to rob him of his cash and phone. He reportedly pulled out his knife and held it to his alleged victim’s throat before making his demands, only to walk away with a few cigarettes and a bottle of cider when the latter couldn’t produce what was asked. Daniel was out on bail at this time, so he was arrested shortly after the incident.

It turns out Daniel, Connor, and one of their friends were arrested just months prior for stealing a man’s motorbike from his home, during which the former even threatened to cave his skull. The charges against Connor and their friend were eventually dropped, whereas Daniel eventually pleaded guilty to theft and affray. According to reports, evidence indicated he had spent 20 minutes threatening and intimidating his victim into unlocking the second-hand bike for him. So, with 12 prior convictions for 25 offenses, including theft, assault, and possessing a knuckleduster, amongst others, he was sentenced to 3½ in jail on March 2, 2021.

Daniel has since been paroled after serving half his sentence, and it appears as if he is currently doing his best to lead an ordinary life alongside his loved ones. He has allegedly had issues with substances in the past, too, yet it appears as if he is currently focusing on just spending quality time with his family and making the most of his opportunities. We honestly wish him and Connor the very best for their future.

Read More: Susan McIntyre: Where is the Corby Resident Now?