Daniel Arguelles: Where is Charles Manson’s Alleged Son Now?

Whenever Daniel Arguelles asked his mother about his father’s identity or tried to get answers about his family background, he was given very little information. It was only many years later that he was able to piece together the truth through various sources and discover that Charles Manson was his biological father. The revelation had a lasting impact on how he viewed both himself and his family history. In Disney+’s ‘My Grandfather Charles Manson,’ Daniel’s daughter, Sophia Maddox, undertakes her own independent investigation into Manson’s life and legacy. As she uncovers new information, the documentary not only explores her search for answers but also examines the complex father-daughter relationship between Sophia and Daniel.

Daniel Arguelles Was Not Open to Exploring the Life of His Alleged Biological Father

Daniel Arguelles was raised by his mother, Darlene Arguelles, and his stepfather. He has said that from a young age, he often questioned why his skin color was different from that of the man he knew as his father, but he rarely received clear answers. Throughout much of his life, Daniel was left wondering about his biological father and the circumstances surrounding his identity. After Darlene passed away in 2020, Daniel decided to search for answers on his own. As part of that effort, he created a profile on Ancestry.com and began exploring potential family connections. Through the process, he connected with Michael Brunner, which led him to believe that Charles Manson could be his biological father.

According to Daniel, he later underwent DNA testing, and the results confirmed the connection in 2022. When he shared the revelation with his daughter, Sophia Maddox, it set her on her own journey to find answers about their family’s past. Daniel claimed that his mother had met Manson for only a night or two in 1959 and later became pregnant with him. According to him, his mother knew Manson as Charles Dear and only realized that he was the notorious serial killer years later, after his arrest became public knowledge. As Sophia delved deeper into her research, Daniel was reportedly not always receptive to the information she uncovered.

Over time, he became increasingly distant, and their relationship eventually deteriorated to the point that he cut off contact with her and blocked her number. Sophia suggested that part of the tension stemmed from the parallels she believed she was seeing between her father’s life and Manson’s. She pointed to aspects such as Daniel’s time in the military and accounts of abuse he allegedly experienced, believing that understanding Manson’s history helped her make sense of certain patterns within her own family. Sophia also felt that some elements of her father’s temperament may have been influenced by his biological lineage as she continued piecing together the family’s story.

Daniel Arguelles Has Filed Motions for Claims Over Charles Manson’s Estate

In August 2022, Daniel Arguelles filed legal papers claiming that he was Charles Manson’s biological son and challenged the validity of a will presented by Michael Channels, who had been named as one of the beneficiaries of Manson’s estate and related assets. Through the filing, Daniel sought recognition of his alleged biological connection to Manson and argued that he should have standing in the estate proceedings.

The legal dispute continued in 2023 when Daniel filed a motion requesting that Jason Freeman, Manson’s other acknowledged son, and Michael Channels provide any DNA samples or genetic material connected to Manson that could help verify his claim. However, the court rejected that motion. Attorneys representing Freeman have argued that because Daniel was adopted and raised by another family, he does not have a legal claim to Manson’s estate. The court subsequently bifurcated the case and separated the estate issues from the question of Daniel’s biological relationship to Manson. As of now, the matter of confirming Daniel’s alleged biological connection through DNA evidence remains unresolved.

Daniel Arguelles is a Published Author of Two Books Today

Daniel Arguelles has continued to pursue a career in the creative arts as an actor, model, musician, and author. In his younger years, he worked as a model on campaigns for luxury brands such as Armani and Versace. These experiences helped establish him in the fashion industry and remain a source of pride for him. Alongside modeling and acting, Daniel has also devoted significant time to music as a singer-songwriter. Over the years, he has released songs including “Rise Above It,” “The Boy and His Peacock,” “The Star,” “What Ya Do In Private,” “I Feel Ya Ophelia,” “Currency of Time,” and “Taking Care of Business.”

Daniel has also expanded into writing. In 2024, he published ‘Life and Times of Hobo Joe,’ a book inspired by his grandfather, Joseph Freddie Pon, who was known as an original tennis professional at the Sands Hotel. Two years later, in 2026, he released another book, ‘Meditation Is Not What You Think You Know,’ which is about his continued interest in sharing personal insights and experiences through his work. Today, Daniel remains active across multiple creative fields and continues to build on a career that spans the various facets that have defined his life.

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