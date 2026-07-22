Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme: What Happened to the Former Manson Family Member?

In 2022, Sophia Maddox began documenting her pursuit of the truth after learning that Charles Manson was her grandfather. She set out to understand not only the facts of his life but also the people who had known him personally. As part of that journey, she spoke with numerous individuals connected to Manson’s past. That search eventually led her to Lynette Fromme, one of the most well-known former members of the Manson Family. Through their conversations, Sophia gained firsthand insights into Manson’s personality, the environment at the ranch, and the influence he had over those around him. Disney+’s ‘My Grandfather Charles Manson’ features portions of these discussions and shows how important they were to Sophia’s investigation.

Lynette Fromme Wasn’t Involved in the Tate-LaBianca Murders of 1969

Lynette Fromme was born on October 22, 1948, to William and Helen Fromme. Her father was an aeronautical engineer, and she spent most of her childhood in Santa Monica, California. As a young girl, she developed an interest in dance and even joined the Westchester Lariats dance troupe. That led to appearances on ‘The Lawrence Welk Show’ and visits to the White House. She completed her early schooling at Orville Wright Junior High before transferring to Redondo Union High School after her family relocated to Redondo Beach, California. According to reports, it was during her time at the latter school that she began experimenting with drugs and alcohol recreationally.

Lynette’s father convinced her to enroll at El Camino College, but she returned home after only a few months. Shortly afterward, in 1967, an argument broke out within the family, and she was asked to leave the house and not return. Left homeless, Lynette made her way to Venice Beach, where she met Charles Manson at a bus stop. She became one of the first young women to join what would later become known as the Manson Family. During her time with the group, she acquired the nickname “Squeaky” and lived at the Spahn Ranch alongside other followers. Although she was not involved in the Tate-LaBianca murders of August 1969, she became one of the most visible Manson followers during the subsequent trial. Lynette frequently camped outside the courthouse in support of Manson and famously carved the letter “X” into her forehead as a public display of solidarity with him and the group’s beliefs.

Lynette Fromme Served a Long Time in Prison for an Attempted Assasination of a Former President

Lynette was convicted of attempting to prevent some of Manson’s imprisoned followers from testifying and was also found in contempt of court after refusing to testify herself. She served a short prison sentence and, upon her release, moved to Stockton, California. Following the murders of James and Lauren Willett (a crime for which Lynette was neither charged nor convicted), she relocated to an apartment in Sacramento, California, with fellow Manson follower Sandra Good. On September 5, 1975, Lynette approached President Gerald Ford in Sacramento and pointed a loaded Colt .45 semi-automatic pistol at him. She later claimed that her actions were intended to draw attention to environmental concerns, particularly the preservation of California’s redwood forests. The attempt was quickly thwarted, and she was arrested at the scene.

By late 1975, Lynette had been convicted of attempting to assassinate the president, and in December 1975, she was sentenced to a lengthy prison term. In 1986, Lynette escaped from the Federal Prison Camp in Alderson, West Virginia, after hearing a rumor that Charles Manson was dying of cancer. Her freedom was short-lived, however, as authorities recaptured her just two days later. During her years behind bars, Lynette maintained correspondence with several journalists and frequently discussed both Manson’s influence on her life and her views on environmental issues. She appeared in two documentary shows titled ‘History’s Mysteries’ and ‘Inside the Manson Gang.’ After spending decades in prison, she was officially granted parole on August 14, 2009. Her release came with the condition that she complete two years of supervised release.

Lynette Fromme Spoke About Still Loving Charles Manson in 2019

After her release from prison, Lynette settled in Marcy, New York, a rural community near Utica, with her boyfriend, Robert Valdner. Valdner was a fellow former inmate who had served time on a manslaughter conviction involving his brother-in-law. Following her parole, Lynette largely stepped away from public attention and lived a quiet, relatively unassuming life. In 2018, she published her memoir, ‘Reflexion: Lynette Fromme’s Story of Her Life With Charles Manson.’ Although the book was released decades later, she had originally written it in 1973 and chose not to publish it at the time because some of its contents were believed to be self-incriminating.

During a 2019 interview, Lynette drew attention when she stated that she had loved Manson and continued to feel that way even after all the years that had passed. Her phone call with Sophia Maddox was featured in the documentary, where she spoke about Manson and recounted her experiences living with him at the ranch. Rather than making controversial claims, Lynette primarily focused on describing Manson, his influence over his followers, and how she had become enraptured by him during that period of her life. She is believed to still reside in the same area where she settled after her release and has otherwise remained largely out of the public eye.

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