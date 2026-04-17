Dan Serafini: Where is the Killer Now?

When the lavish house of married real estate tycoons, Robert Gary Spohr and Wendy Wood, in Sacramento, California, was attacked in June 2021, the entire community was left shell-shocked, as it had led to the death of Robert. The investigation that followed allowed the detectives to uncover some dark family secrets and how the deceased’s son-in-law, Dan Serafini, held a grudge against him and his wife. The documentary, NBC’s ‘Dateline: Deadly Swagger,’ explores the entire case in a detailed manner, showcasing each phase of the investigation that led to the apprehension of the killer.

Dan Serafini’s Successful Baseball Career Was Halted by a Steroids Test in 2007

Born on January 25, 1974, Daniel “Dan” Joseph Serafini attended Junípero Serra High School, where he earned recognition for his baseball skills. During a match against Salinas High School in May 1991, Dan pitched the only playoff no-hitter in the school’s history, leading his team to a 7-0 win. What followed was a successful career as a professional baseball relief pitcher, during which he played in Major League Baseball for several top teams, including the San Diego Padres, Minnesota Twins, Colorado Rockies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, and Chicago Cubs. He also showcased his skills in the Chinese Professional Baseball League with the Chinatrust Whales and in Nippon Professional Baseball with the Chiba Lotte Marines and the Orix Buffaloes.

However, when he tested positive for steroids in 2007, Dan’s baseball career came to an end. While unemployed, he made a series of bad investment decisions, resulting in losses of millions of dollars. His personal life also unraveled as he went through a complicated divorce. Dan then married his second wife, Erin Spohr, the daughter of Robert Gary Spohr and Wendy Wood, in 2010. As Dan and Erin faced financial instability, their home, vacations, and car were funded by Robert and Wendy, real estate tycoons. Around 2011, Dan owned Throw Like a Pro Baseball Academy in Sparks, Nevada, and a bar called The Oak Tavern with his wife, Erin. Despite the financial support of Robert and Wendy, Dan and Erin reportedly got into heated arguments with them over money.

Dan Serafini Ambushed His In-Laws at Their Home and Fired Multiple Rounds at Them

At the trial, the prosecution argued that years of resentment against his in-laws, Robert Gary Spohr and Wendy Wood, ultimately culminated in a deadly plot orchestrated by Dan Serafini to gain access to a multimillion-dollar inheritance through his wife, Erin. During the trial, prosecutors also alleged that he was having an affair with Erin’s friend, Samantha Scott, at the time. According to trial evidence, on the fateful day of June 5, 2021, Samantha dropped him off at his in-laws’ house, where he waited for about three hours, hiding inside a closet with a .22 caliber gun. Prosecutors proved that when the couple returned home, Dan took them by surprise and shot them. While Robert died at the scene, Wendy managed to survive her injuries but died by suicide in 2023.

During the investigation, the authorities discovered that he had exchanged various angry text messages and emails with Robert and Wendy. They also presented evidence that showcased that he had also reportedly sent a text message to one of his friends about his desire to “kill them one day” by paying a hitman around $20,000. More than two years after the shooting, Dan was arrested and charged with first-degree murder of Robert Gary Spohr and attempted murder of Wendy Wood. On October 20, 2023, he was also charged with burglary and child endangerment. Samantha was also arrested and charged for her involvement in the crime.

Dan Serafini is Currently Incarcerated at a California Prison Facility

In February 2025, Samantha Scott pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact and agreed to testify against Dan Serafini at his trial. During his trial in June 2025, Samantha testified that she dropped Dan off at his in-laws’ home, believing that it was a drug deal. She also claimed that Dan admitted to shooting Robert and Wendy. The prosecution presented a series of evidence against the defendant, indicating his financial motives behind the crime. After the six-week trial, on July 14, 2025, the jury found him guilty of all the charges against him, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, and first-degree burglary. After the conviction, Dan filed multiple motions seeking a new trial, but they were denied. On February 27, 2026, during his sentencing hearing, he addressed the court and maintained his innocence.

Dan claimed that he was with his wife, Erin, at the time of the murder. “I am no murderer,” he added. Adrienne Spohr, Robert’s daughter, gave a powerful victim impact statement, stating, “He is a monster that knows no moral boundaries and has zero reservations about taking lives to benefit himself.” Scared that he might orchestrate her murder with the help of other prisoners, she requested that his sentence should also include a period of solitary confinement. Ultimately, the former MLB player was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Following the hearing, Adrienne told reporters outside the courtroom, “Dan Serafini executed my dad and left my mom to die. My mom fought with everything she could and did not let Dan Serafini win. Dan Serafini is finally being held accountable and will spend the rest of his life behind bars.”

She added, “Daniel is true evil. I’m left with the lasting image of my dad shot in the back of the head and my mom lying on her back, bleeding out. Dan destroyed the lives of my parents and all four of their children.” In an interview with Keith Morrison, Dan maintained his innocence. He explained, “They just didn’t like me, they didn’t like my lifestyle. They didn’t like the way I acted in court, which I didn’t act any way. I sat there like I was supposed to because my lawyers told me to (not) react, (not) respond. ‘Sit there like nothing’s bothering you.’ And I did. And I got crucified for it.” As of today, the 52-year-old convicted killer is serving his sentence at Wasco State Prison in Wasco, California.

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