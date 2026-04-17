Samantha Scott: Where is Daniel Serafini’s Girlfriend Now?

When police began investigating the attack on Robert Spohr and Wendy Wood in June 2021, they started by closely examining family members. This eventually brought their attention to their son-in-law, Daniel Serafini, and his girlfriend, Samantha Scott. Just a few months after the incident, authorities searched her home but did not find any concrete evidence at the time. However, over the years, multiple pieces of the puzzle began to come together. NBC’s ‘Dateline: Deadly Swagger’ explores this complex case and highlights the many individuals who found themselves entangled in it.

Samantha Scott Met Daniel Serafini as a Babysitter Before They Started Dating

Samantha Scott first met Daniel Serafini and his wife, Erin Spohr Serafini, when she was hired as a babysitter for their two sons. Over time, she grew close to Erin as a friend and often accompanied her to social events. At the same time, she began a relationship with Daniel. Although the couple had an open marriage, Erin later stated that she believed the connection between Samantha and Daniel was purely physical and was unaware that it had become romantic. According to testimony, on June 5, 2021, Samantha drove Daniel to his in-laws’ house in Lake Tahoe, California.

She claimed she did not know the reason for the trip, stating that she dropped him off near the house, waited in the area for several hours, and later picked him up. In her testimony, Samantha claimed that in November 2021, Daniel told her that he was the one who had shot Robert and Wendy inside their home. During this time, the police had already begun working on the case and even executed a search warrant at her house, though they did not find any evidence directly linking her to the crime. While Wendy was recovering in a hospital in Reno, Nevada, Samantha continued to visit her and interact with the family as Erin’s friend.

However, investigators were closely monitoring everyone involved and eventually discovered that Samantha’s phone had been in the vicinity of the house on the day of the incident. They looked deeper into this and found that it coincided with a period when Daniel’s phone had been switched off, which raised further suspicion. On October 20, 2023, Samantha was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada in connection with the 2021 incident. While in custody, she secretly exchanged numerous letters with Daniel, in which they expressed their love for each other and a desire to reunite. Over time, her willingness to cooperate appeared to shift, though she had initially shown reluctance to do so.

Samantha Scott is Out on Probation Today

In February 2025, Samantha pleaded guilty to a felony charge of being an accessory after the fact, in exchange for prosecutors dropping the more serious charges of murder and burglary. She also agreed to testify against Daniel Serafini at his trial in June 2025. During her testimony, she stated under oath that she had dropped him off at the house on June 5, 2021. She further claimed that he had confessed to her afterward, and that she had lied to law enforcement and her own lawyer for months in an effort to protect him.

Her testimony ultimately strengthened the prosecution’s case against him. In March 2026, Samantha was sentenced to two years of probation with no prison time. She has also been named as one of the defendants in the civil wrongful death lawsuit filed by Adrienne Spohr, although that case has not yet reached a resolution. Samantha is currently out on probation and is required to remain within the California and Nevada region, maintaining a low profile.

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