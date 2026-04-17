Adrienne Spohr: Where is Robert Spohr and Wendy Wood’s Daughter Now?

June 2021 changed Adrienne Spohr’s life in a way she could never have imagined. On that day, a masked intruder attacked her parents, Robert Spohr and Wendy Wood, leaving the former dead and the latter severely injured. The difficult moments continued in the years that followed, as Adrienne also lost her mother in March 2023. By the end of that year, her brother-in-law, Daniel Serafini, and Samantha Scott had been arrested in connection with the case. In NBC’s ‘Dateline: Deadly Swagger,’ Adrienne speaks about the entire ordeal and how it has impacted her relationship with her sister, Erin Spohr Serafini, as well.

Adrienne Spohr Filed a Civil Lawsuit Against Her Sister Before Any Official Arrests

Adrienne Spohr had a happy childhood in California alongside her older sister, Erin Spohr. Their parents, Robert Spohr and Wendy Wood, always ensured that the sisters had everything they needed and encouraged them to follow their own individual paths in life. As adults, both daughters remained close to the family and would often visit their parents at their home in Lake Tahoe. On June 5, 2021, when Adrienne learned that her parents had been attacked and that her father had died, she was unable to comprehend what had happened. She immediately flew to Reno, Nevada, where her mother was receiving critical care, and the following months were spent focusing on treatment, recovery, and supporting her family through the aftermath of the tragedy.

Adrienne stayed by her mother’s side as Wendy began to recover, and she spoke about how remarkable it was to see her relearn basic functions like eating and walking, showing incredible strength throughout the process. Adrienne later said that she felt she knew who was responsible soon after the incident, but chose to wait for investigators to gather evidence that could support the case. In March 2023, when Wendy passed away, Adrienne was devastated. She has stated that her mother took her own life due to the trauma she endured and the violent loss of Robert. Before any arrests were made, in June 2023, Adrienne filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her sister Erin, Daniel Serafini, and Samantha Scott. In her filing, she alleged that the actions of all three contributed to and resulted in the events of that night.

Adrienne Spohr is Not on Good Terms With Her Sister Today

In October 2023, police arrested Daniel Serafini and Samantha Scott. In November 2023, at Samantha’s arraignment, Adrienne gave a statement calling for her to be held accountable and described her alleged role in the case as “horrific.” She also spoke about her mother’s ordeal, saying that the fact Samantha and Daniel had visited her mother in the hospital was “sick.” Later, in July 2025, when Daniel was convicted, Adrienne issued another statement thanking law enforcement and detectives for their work. She said that her brother-in-law showed no remorse and had allegedly benefited financially from the shooting. She also addressed her sister, stating, “Erin chose not to show up today, once again choosing to avoid responsibility for supporting her husband and resisting justice for my parents.’

In November 2025, Erin filed for divorce from Daniel, but Adrienne issued a statement in March 2026 addressing the development. She accused her sister and brother-in-law of being dishonest and alleged that they had only legally separated in order to protect his assets from potential restitution. She further claimed that the Nevada home the couple had purchased was the only property in their name and had been transferred to Erin following the divorce. Adrienne also stated that she and her sister are not on friendly terms, as is evident, and emphasized that she has consistently advocated for justice for her parents.

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