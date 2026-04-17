Wendy Wood: What Happened to Robert Gary Spohr’s Wife?

Wendy Wood was living the golden years of her life with her husband, Robert Spohr, in Lake Tahoe, California. They had built a comfortable life for themselves and lived in a large, peaceful home that felt like their sanctuary. However, that sense of tranquility was shattered in June 2021 when a masked intruder broke into their home and shot both of them. Wendy survived the attack, but her husband lost his life, and she was left with serious injuries that made her recovery long and difficult. In NBC’s ‘Dateline: Deadly Swagger,’ the details of the case and the strength Wendy demonstrated in the aftermath are highlighted, painting a picture of the horrific crime.

Wendy Wood Spent Time With Her Daughter and Grandkids Hours Before She Was Attacked

Wendy Louise Wood was born on July 4, 1952, and grew up in the East Bay. She was a beautiful, intelligent, and confident woman who immediately caught Robert Spohr’s attention when they met in 1972. Robert was giving a speech at Chico State when Wendy attended, sitting right in the front row. After the event, she approached him directly and asked him out on their first date. Their love developed steadily over time, and what followed felt almost magical to both of them. After dating for a while, they decided to take the next step and were married on October 9, 1976. In the years that followed, their family grew, and they were blessed with two daughters, Erin and Adrienne, completing the life they had built together.

Wendy was very content focusing on the family life she had and remained consistently supportive of her husband’s professional pursuits. Together, the couple also worked on building an investment portfolio in the Lake Tahoe, California area, which proved to be a highly successful venture and grew to be worth around 23 million dollars by the 2020s. Over time, they accumulated significant wealth and eventually built a beautiful beachfront property in North Lake Tahoe, which they planned to use as their retirement home. In 2010, when their daughter Erin Spohr married Daniel Serafini, Wendy and her husband also ensured they put a postnuptial agreement in place to safeguard the trust they had established for Erin.

According to reports, when Erin and Daniel began facing financial difficulties, Wendy and Robert stepped in to support their children and consistently provided financial assistance. On June 5, 2021, Erin visited her parents at their home with her two children and left around 7:45 pm. Roughly an hour later, a masked intruder shot Robert and killed him. Wendy also suffered three gunshot wounds, two to her neck and one to her wrist, which was believed to be a defensive injury. Although Robert did not survive, Wendy briefly regained consciousness and managed to call 911 to alert authorities. Emergency responders arrived soon after, and she was airlifted to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, for urgent treatment.

Wendy Wood Sadly Died By Suicide After the Loss of Her Beloved Husband

The days and months that followed were extremely difficult, but Wendy Wood became a symbol of strength and perseverance. Her injuries were severe and resulted in memory loss, and she was also unable to walk, eat, or perform basic daily tasks. She could not remember the person who had attacked them. Despite this, she remained in medical care and slowly began her recovery process at the facility. During her time at the center, her daughters Erin and Adrienne Spohr visited her regularly, even as the case remained unsolved.

Investigators had determined that a masked intruder entered the home between 3:30 pm and 5:30 pm, and they believed he had been lying in wait before carrying out the attack after Erin left. While Wendy was recovering, Samantha Scott, who was known as Erin’s close friend and babysitter, also visited her, as did Daniel Serafini, her son-in-law. Even though Wendy had shown signs of improvement and had even returned to activities like cycling and occasionally going to work, she remained deeply heartbroken over the loss of her husband. She continued living in an assisted medical facility in Reno, Nevada, where she stayed during her recovery.

However, on March 9, 2023, she took her own life. Her death was officially ruled a suicide, and her family has claimed that she took this step as a result of the trauma she endured and her inability to recover from it mentally. It was only in October 2023 that Daniel and Samantha were arrested in connection with Robert’s murder and the attempted murder of Wendy. Later, in 2025, both were convicted and sentenced for their roles in the crime.

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