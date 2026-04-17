Erin Spohr Serafini: Where is Robert Spohr and Wendy Wood’s Daughter Now?

In June 2021, when Erin Spohr visited her parents, Robert Spohr and Wendy Wood, at their home in Lake Tahoe, California, she had no idea what would unfold shortly after. Just a few hours after she left, a masked intruder entered the house and shot both of them, killing Robert and leaving Wendy critically injured. It was not until two years later, by which time her mother had also passed away, that Erin’s husband, Daniel Serafini, was arrested in connection with the case, along with Samantha Scott, someone Erin had considered a close friend. NBC’s ‘Dateline: Deadly Swagger’ presents the details of the crime and traces the investigation timeline in depth.

Erin Spohr Serafini Met Her Parents at Their Home Hours Before They Were Attacked

Erin Spohr, the older daughter of Robert Spohr and Wendy Wood, grew up alongside her younger sister, Adrienne Spohr, in California. The family later moved to Lake Tahoe after her parents built a home there for a life that was both peaceful and comfortable. As she grew older, Erin developed a strong passion for horses and went on to train as both a rider and a trainer. She regularly practiced in Reno, Nevada, and it was through this work that she met Renee Serafini around 2006, helping to train her family’s horses. At the time, Renee was married to Daniel “Dan” Serafini, a former MLB pitcher, and the people shared a friendly relationship. However, things eventually changed, and on January 21, 2010, Renee filed for divorce.

Just two days later, on January 23, 2010, Erin and Daniel married in a private ceremony in Hawaii that few people knew about. It has been reported that Erin’s parents ensured a postnuptial agreement was put in place to protect their assets, as well as the trust fund they had established for her. It was only in 2011 that the couple held a public wedding with friends and family in attendance. Over time, they had two sons together. During Daniel’s criminal trial and in a civil lawsuit filed by Adrienne Spohr, it was alleged that the couple was not financially stable and relied heavily on Wendy and Robert for support regarding covering various expenses, including those related to their children.

On June 5, 2021, Erin visited her parents with her two children, who were 4 and 7 years old. She spent a few hours at the house and left around 7:45 pm. At about 9 pm, Wendy Wood, despite suffering three gunshot wounds, managed to call 911 and was rushed to a hospital. Robert had also been shot, but he did not survive. Erin immediately went to the hospital in Reno, Nevada, where her mother was being treated, and stayed by her side in the days that followed. In March 2023, when Wendy died by suicide, Erin was left devastated, as the family she had once known and cherished had fallen apart before her eyes.

Erin Spohr Serafini is Raising Her Sons as a Single Mother Today

In the days following the June 2021 incident, the police conducted a detailed investigation, closely examining Erin and Daniel Serafini and their movements. There was no direct evidence linking Erin to the crime scene, although there was speculation that she may have left the door open when she left the house. However, this was never proven or presented in court. In June 2023, Adrienne Spohr filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Erin, Daniel, and his girlfriend, Samantha Scott. The lawsuit alleged that her parents had been intentionally targeted in a financially motivated attack and claimed that the three individuals were either responsible for or had materially contributed to the incident. Erin has vehemently denied these allegations, noting she was cleared by police. She subsequently filed a countersuit against Adrienne regarding the handling of their parents’ estate.

In October 2023, Daniel and Samantha were arrested in connection with the case. Erin did not make any public statements at the time and spoke out only in June 2025, when Daniel was being tried before a jury. During her testimony, she revealed that she and Daniel had an open marriage and that she was aware he had been sexually involved with Samantha. She explained that the latter had initially been hired as a babysitter for their children but had also become a friend, though she was unaware that the relationship between her and Daniel had turned romantic. Erin also expressed shock upon learning that Daniel and Samantha had exchanged love letters while in custody.

During her testimony, Erin further alleged that over time, she had noticed Samantha becoming increasingly obsessed with her and even copying aspects of her habits and style. When asked whether she believed Daniel had committed the crime, Erin reportedly said she did not think he had. In July 2025, about a week after Daniel was convicted on charges of first-degree murder of her father and the attempted murder of her mother, Erin filed for divorce. The filing cited “irreconcilable differences,” and she sought sole physical and legal custody of their children while also retaining most of their joint assets. Despite the circumstances, Erin described their relationship as “amicable” in the documents. She is currently believed to have no relationship with her sister, Adrienne and is living in Nevada with her kids.

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