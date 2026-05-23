Daniela Ospina: Where is James Rodriguez’s Ex-Wife Now?

As a documentary series delving into the extraordinary life of Colombian footballer James Rodriguez, Netflix’s ‘James.’ can only be described as equal parts intimate and sincere. The three-part original production spans everything from his early years, his meteoric rise in the sport, his downfall, his resurgence a few years later, and his personal relationships. It thus comes as no surprise that there was significant focus on his ex-wife, Daniela Ospina Ramírez, the woman he has long referred to as not only his best friend but also his support.

Daniela Ospina and James Rodriguez Have Always Had Respect For One Another

Daniela Ospina Ramírez was born on September 2, 1992, in Antioquia, Colombia, to Lucía Ramírez and Hernan Ospina as their youngest of two kids, as well as their only daughter. Her brother is David Ospina Ramírez, and they both admittedly grew up surrounded by affection, care, and support, enabling them to dive headfirst into their passion for sports. While she ended up falling head over heels in love with volleyball (also known locally as voleibol), her elder brother gravitated towards football and found his calling as a goalkeeper.

Therefore, many believe Daniela first came across the then-rising footballer James Rodriguez through her brother, but the truth is they met when a mutual friend introduced them. Their first conversation was on his 17th birthday on July 12, 2008, following which they continued to get to know one another until they were certain they wanted to be together forever. “With Dani, I-I felt good,” he candidly asserted in the aforementioned docuseries. “I was happy, I was comfortable. I felt like I wanted to build… I wanted to build a life with her.”

Daniela and James had such a whirlwind romance that they happily tied the knot on December 24, 2010, but they have always maintained that they carefully thought through their decision. They claim they had some very mature, very real, very serious conversations about it, especially considering they were both dedicated to being professional athletes in their sports. The foundation of their union was mutual care, honesty, love, trust, and respect, which even led them to gradually evolve into one of the “it couples” in the entertainment world.

Daniela Ospina Has Found a Balance Between Athletism, Entrepreneurship, and Family

Daniela and James were thriving both personally and professionally in the early 2010s, even welcoming their daughter, Salomé Rodríguez Ospina, into this world on May 29, 2013. However, things changed within a few years, as his signing with Real Madrid brought unwanted media attention to their familial experiences, which sparked tensions. Neither ever expected it to impact them behind closed doors, but it did, so they ultimately announced their mutual decision to separate after 6 years of marriage on July 27, 2017. According to James’ account, even though they were still quite young, they never wavered in their respect and had a calm, mature discussion about their future before deciding to part ways. Hence, not only are they amicable co-parents for their little girl, but they also remain friends and genuine confidants.

Even James’ mother has admitted that she and Daniela are still close. Regarding the latter’s professional standing, the volleyball athlete has been part of several clubs over the years, including Itagüí Voleibol Club, Sabaneta Voleibol Club, and Portugal’s Club Leca. Yet today, at the age of 33, the former Colombian National Volleyball Team player and the former Antioquia Volleyball Team player is an active part of the Voley Playa Madrid team in Spain.

As if that’s not enough, Daniela has been dabbling in the world of modeling, social media, and reality television since 2016, with just a couple of her projects including a marketing campaign for Joy Staz Jeans and participating in season 5 of ‘Baillando Con Las Estrelles’ (‘Dancing with the Stars’). Since then, the Business graduate from Politécnico Grancolombiano University has worked with BrandFit Colombia, Nacar Make-Up and Caracol TV and launched her own sportswear line, Danfive, in 2017. From what we can tell, she currently splits her time between Colombia, Venezuela, and Florida, especially as she is now married to Venezuelan actor-singer Gabriel Coronel. It appears they were legally married in 2023, the same year they welcomed their son Lorenzo into this world, but they only had their religious ceremony in Medellín, Colombia, in April 2026. It’s also imperative to note that the mother of two continues to expand her business as the Founder-CEO of DanFive and dabbles in modeling, all the while now sharing her passion for fitness with a 9-class program she herself has designed.

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