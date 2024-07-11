Danielle “Bhad Bhabie” Bregoli: Where is the Turn-Around Ranch Survivor Now?

Danielle “Bhad Bhabie” Bregoli (pronounced “bad baby”) honestly needs no introduction to anyone who has actively been on the internet over the past decade considering her meme-ability. After all, she rose to viral fame in 2016 at the tender age of 13 for uttering the phrase, “Catch me outside, how about that?” which sounded like “Cash me ousside, how bout dah” on ‘Dr. Phil.’ It thus goes without saying she came across as bratty and spoilt back then, yet her recent appearance on Max’s ‘Teen Torture, Inc.’ has given us a much deeper insight into who she really is.

Danielle “Bhad Bhabie” Bregoli Was Acting Out as a Youngster

While Danielle has never shared the intense details of her early home life, she was primarily raised by her mother following her and her father’s decision to separate when she was just a toddler. As a result, she has reportedly always been estranged from the latter — Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputy Ira Peskowitz — and certainly didn’t ever get to know her two half-brothers either. It was only she and her mother, Barbara Ann Bregli, in their Italian Catholic household, resulting in the youngster wanting to get as far away from her as possible by the time she’d turned 13.

That’s how this duo ended up on the September 2016 ‘Dr. Phil’ segment titled ‘I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime.’ At the end of it, Danielle was actually unwillingly sent to spend some time at the Turn-About Ranch for troubled teens in Escalante, Utah, only for those days to be the very worst of her life. She not only heard a murder during her time there — 17-year-old Clay Brewer had ended up killing 61-year-old ranch hand Jimmy Woolsey while trying to get away — but was also essentially abused.

According to Danielle’s own accounts, she was once forced to sit still for three days straight without being allowed any form of sleep or respite before her complaints were utterly ignored too. Then there’s the fact she even claims to have witnessed ranch hands using physical restraints on other teenagers, all the while forcing them to perform manual labor as a form of behavior correction. She further criticized the show ‘Dr. Phil’ for backing such an institution in the first place, prior to kickstarting her journey to raise awareness about this troubled teen billion-dollar industry as a whole.

Danielle Bregoli in Now Bhad Bhabie, the Professional Rapper

It was in early 2017 that Danielle was signed by music manager Adam Kluger, shortly following which she released her first single ever, “These Heaux” (pronounced “hoes”), on August 24, 2017. The success of this song – it reached #77 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the youngest female rap artist to debut on the music chart – resulted in her being signed by Atlantic Records on a multi-album contract. Then came her remixes, a few additional original singles, collaboration with other artists like YBN Nahmir, Rich the Kid, Lil Yachty, and Ty Dolla Sign, plus her debut mixtape ’15.’

Although Danielle had pleaded guilty to grand theft, marijuana possession, and filing a false police report in 2017 in exchange for five years of probation, her sentence was concluded in March 2018. However, her legal troubles were far from over as she apparently threw her drink at and attempted to assault fellow rapper Iggy Azalea in November of the same year, months after her mixtape’s release. Thankfully, things didn’t escalate much further back then, but she did end up attending rehab for childhood trauma as well as addiction to prescription medication in June of 2020 for around 31 days.

By this point, though, Danielle had also broken several records through additional song releases, done an endorsement deal with Copycat Beauty, and launched her own reality show ‘Bringing Up Bhabie.’ There were a few more hiatuses and public feuds along the way, but then she came back with a bang as she announced her decision to establish her own record label, Bhad Music, in September 2020. As per Bhad Bhabie’s own accounts, she plans to release her debut EP or album through her own label quite soon — it’s been a while (2021) since she shared some new music, but she is working on it.

Danielle “Bhad Bhabie” Bregoli Has Learned to Prioritize Her Family

Even though Danielle and her mother had more than their fair share of differences back in 2016, they have since managed to reconnect in such a way they now openly communicate at least weekly. It started with them suing three companies for infringing [the former’s] “intellectual property rights” by using her signature catchphrase without consent while also threatening to sue Walmart for the same. This arguably opened a way for them to get to really know one another, and now the Boynton Beach, Florida, residents do their best to spend as much time together as possible while offering their unwavering support.

More importantly, though, it’s imperative to note that Danielle’s family has since expanded – she’s now a proud mother of one as she welcomed her daughter Kali with fellow online personality Le Vaughn in March 2024. But alas, according to reports, the couple parted ways in May following some domestic troubles, which Danielle revealed on her Instagram stories before almost immediately deleting them. Nevertheless, what’s clear is that her family is her priority these days, and to help support them, she has since also launched an OnlyFans account – it’s something she did on her own free will and seems happy to continue doing.

