Danita Brown’s Death: Where is Bob Ryder Now?

Danita Brown, a mother of nine, went missing in July 2011 after leaving home with the promise that she would return shortly. However, she never made it back. A couple of weeks later, police received a tip about a possible murder and began investigating a house in Lewiston, Maine. There, they found Brown’s remains had been buried in the basement. The person responsible was apprehended shortly afterward, although the motive behind the crime took longer to piece together. ID’s ‘A Body in the Basement’, particularly the episode ‘A Secret Burden’, revisits the case, the investigation and the circumstances surrounding her murder.

Danita Brown Had a Happy Home With Nine Kids and a Fiancé When She Went Missing

Danita Brown was born on January 26, 1973, to Elaine Brown and Terry Burgess. She grew up alongside her three sisters, Deana, Jamie and Aryne, and the siblings shared a typical childhood. Even as they grew older and began building lives of their own, they remained close to one another. Danita eventually settled in New Gloucester, Maine, where she created a large family of her own. A devoted mother of nine, she centered her life around her children. Devan, Ellie, Emily, Madison, Matthew, Sammy, Kaleel, Mitchy and Brandon were her whole world. She did her best to provide them with a happy and fulfilling life.

By 2011, Danita had found love with Michael Tibbetts, and the two were engaged. At 38, she was looking forward to beginning this new chapter of her life with her partner. In June 2011, Danita left home, promising Michael that she would pick up his prescription for bronchitis on her way back. However, she never returned. On July 12, 2011, police discovered her remains buried in the basement of an apartment building at 417 Main Street in Lewiston, Maine. An autopsy determined that she had died from blunt-force trauma, having sustained a laceration to her head and a fractured skull.

Danita Brown’s Killer Accused Her of Trying to Steal Money From Him

Danita Brown’s remains were discovered after a man named Floyd Nadeau approached the police with information about Bob Ryder, whom he was sponsoring through Alcoholics Anonymous (AA). Nadeau told investigators that on June 26, 2011, Ryder had confessed to killing Danita. When Nadeau questioned him, Ryder reportedly took him to the basement and showed him her remains. Shortly after midnight on July 11, Nadeau finally reported the confession to the police. He explained that he had delayed coming forward because he was unsure how to handle the confidentiality associated with his role as Ryder’s sponsor.

Around 3 am on July 12, Ryder was arrested at his apartment for a probation violation, and Danita’s remains were recovered from the basement. During the search of his apartment, police also recovered a pair of underpants, a reddish-brown sheet and sneakers buried near Danita’s remains. Traces of blood were reportedly found on the mattress as well. During questioning, Ryder told investigators that he had allegedly paid Danita for sex on two occasions. In his confession, he claimed that he had met her at a market in downtown Lewiston in June 2011 and given her $100, after which she allegedly followed him home.

According to his confession, he said he later allegedly caught her taking money from his wallet, became angry and struck her on the head with a wall clock. Investigators also found an abrasion on the clock that was consistent with a barrette Danita was known to wear. Police also interviewed Ryder’s brother, Melvin Ryder-Barry, who had been living in the Main Street apartment since April 2011. He told investigators that Ryder had brought a woman home one evening and that, the following morning, he heard groaning coming from the apartment. He also recalled hearing his brother ask the woman if she was okay. On July 15, 2011, Ryder was formally charged with murder.

Bob Ryder is Serving His Sentence in a Maine Prison Today

Bob Ryder remains behind bars for Danita Brown’s killing. In June 2012, he agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter, following which the murder indictment was dismissed. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison, followed by four years of probation. Ryder is currently incarcerated at the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport, Maine, with his earliest possible release date set for 2032.

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