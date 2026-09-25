Danni Dorset: Where is The Great British Baking Show Contestant Now?

One of the best aspects of Netflix’s ‘The Great British Baking Show’ is seeing different contestants bring their own take to the different challenges. While some technical challenges require instructions to be followed closely, it is fun to see different people adjust their own styles to keep up. In season 17, Danni had a quirky side to her that immediately caught everyone’s attention. She kept her optimism up even though she caught some hard breaks and decided that the way for her to go forward was to fall and rise again and again.

Danni Was Surprised When She Was Not Eliminated at the End of the Third Challenge

Danni was extremely excited about joining the season, and her quirky personality was evident from the beginning. When the judges asked her a casual question, she replied with “indeederoonie,” making them laugh and leaving them eager to get to know her better. She confidently said that the challenge of making a chocolate Bundt cake was becoming so easy that she was even bored, but the judges found her cake a little overcooked and felt she could have done better. She also ranked low in the coffee and walnut cake challenge. For the self-portrait cake, Danni decided to go vegan and brought in some interesting ingredients and new flavors. However, when she assembled it, the cake fell apart. She cried a little, but her fellow contestants reminded her not to worry so much over a cake. The judges also disliked the flavors. Danni was convinced she would be eliminated. However, the judges decided that no one would be eliminated that week, and she was saved.

Danni Often Makes Time for Different Tech Projects on the Side Today

Danni works as a Service Administrator alongside her dad at an HGV service center, which handles the maintenance and repair of heavy goods vehicles. Her interest in fixing things extends well beyond her day job. A self-described tech enthusiast, she has talked about soldering broken traces on the motherboard of her Commodore 64, designing websites for fun, creating her own visual novel games and even bringing an old VCR back to life. In September 2026, she also appeared to be settling into a new home with a full-functioning oven that she is excited to try her hand at. Family is very important to Danni and her sister is her companion for all things big and small. She is also clearly a dog person, having previously shared a home with her parents and their three Cocker Spaniels. Danni has a life that is every bit as quirky and individual as the personality she brought to the baking tent.

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