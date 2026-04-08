Is Vanessa Dead or Alive? Is Ayelet Zurer Leaving Daredevil Born Again?

Created by Matt Corman, Chris Ord, and Dario Scardapane, Disney+’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ expands on the world of the Man Without Fear, bringing him face to face with his mortal enemy, Fisk. Once the city’s Kingpin, Fisk is now a mayor connected to the CIA’s underbelly, and that makes Matt’s campaign much harder. Though he is determined to assemble a team and take down Fisk’s anti-vigilante forces, his work is interrupted by the sudden and ambiguous arrival of Bullseye. In episode 4 of season 2, titled ‘Gloves Off,’ Bullseye declares that he will do what Daredevil has failed to do in his entire time as a hero, and that can only mean one thing. As things reach a climax at Fogwell’s Gym, however, the one who has to shoulder all the chaos is none other than Vanessa Fisk.

There is a Small but Distinct Chance That Vanessa’s Injuries are Not Fatal

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ season 2 ends its fourth episode with Vanessa lying in Fisk’s arms, nearly on the brink of death after the glass shard impales her head. While the episode doesn’t confirm her passing, the injury does seem severe enough to be fatal. That said, given Fisk’s vast wealth and resources, there is a decent possibility that the next episode might open with Vanessa getting treatment. This season has already pulled off a similar cliffhanger and subversion style with the first two episodes, which feature Cherry nearly dying from a heart attack. Where things differ in Vanessa’s case, however, is in how her death contributes to the larger canon of Fisk, AKA Kingpin, as a character.

In the Marvel comics, Vanessa’s arc takes on a much different form, especially when it comes to her life and death. However, it is well-established that Kingpin and his wife ultimately have to part ways in one way or another. We see something similar in the ‘Spider-Verse’ series, as Fisk’s separation from Vanessa is depicted as the driving force behind his villainous actions. Thus, fans can expect something similar to unfold in case Vanessa from the show meets her end right here. There is also a morbid sense of irony in how it is Bullseye who takes the shot, as much of his trauma stems from killing Foggy under Vanessa’s command. However, her potential death also creates the one narrative that Matt has been trying to avoid this entire time: the portrayal of Fisk or his family as martyrs and not cold-blooded criminals.

Ayelet Zurer’s Journey With the Daredevil Series Might be Coming to an End

Actor Ayelet Zurer has been a part of the series since season 1 of ‘Daredevil,’ which makes Vanessa’s potential death one of the most pivotal moments for the MCU as a whole. While that may be the case, there is a good chance that we Zurer will return for at least one more episode, given how her fate is still on a cliffhanger. Still, whether or not the actor continues reprising her role from thereon out relies entirely on how Vanessa’s story turns out. Her head injury looks extremely serious at first glance, and even if she survives this, it is unlikely that Vanessa will ever return to how things used to be. This is especially tragic given how she rekindles her bond with Fisk mere moments before the attack, and all of this gives Zurer a lot of creative room to experiment with her character.

When stepping into the world of ‘Daredevil: Born Again,’ it took Zurer some time to internalize how Vanessa must have evolved from her time in ‘Daredevil,’ and that meant approaching the story from a whole new lens. “People change. And to be honest, I’ve changed. My point of view changed. You know, life goes on,” she explained in a conversation with The Wrap, adding, “very soon and quickly, I understood where this is going and why it’s needed.” Her take on Vanessa, especially in this season, leans in on the idea of love and how it is interpreted when it comes to Fisk. To that end, Zurer doesn’t think of her character as a clear-cut villain, and rather believes her to be a hopeless romantic who is capable of going the extra mile for her partner. However, with how episode 4 ends, it is possible that her story is gearing up for a tragic conclusion.

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