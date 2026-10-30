Dark Matter Season 3 Cast and Plot Theories

The second season of Apple TV’s ‘Dark Matter’ continues the multiversal story that started with one version of Jason Dessen desiring the life of another. With the Dessens on their own journey in a different world, the sophomore season also gives more space to other characters who have become entangled in the whole thing, each with their own variants. The season finale ends on a cliffhanger, leaving the fates of some characters uncertain. So far, a third season has not been greenlit. The first season started airing in May 2024 and was renewed in August 2024. The second season premiered in August 2026 and wrapped up on October 30, 2026. Following this pattern, we might have to wait a few weeks to discover the show’s fate. If a third season is greenlit, it is likely to premiere sometime in 2028. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dark Matter Season 3 Might Wrap Up the Show

‘Dark Matter’ is based on the book of the same name by Blake Crouch. The entire source material is adapted in the first season, with some storylines extended into the second season. Even as we continue to follow the adventures of the Dessen family, Season 2 presents entirely new material. By the finale, the show has come a long way from where the book’s story ended. Crouch, who also serves as the show’s creator and showrunner, revealed that the idea of going beyond the book was daunting at first, but once certain things clicked into place, a grander picture emerged for the writing team. Executive producer Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry has revealed that when the second season was pitched to Apple TV, the storyline was conceived with a third season in mind.

They felt that a trilogy would not only do justice to the characters’ arcs but also be a good way to tie up all the questions and wrap things up with a neat bow. Thus, if the show gets picked up for another season, we will see Jason trying to reunite with Daniela and Charlie after killing the Box. The second season ends with his wife and son trapped in another world they cannot escape because they have no idea the Box has been permanently shut down. At the same time, we see Oluko escape into another world via the Pyramid after killing Leighton2.

With the Box out of the picture, the Pyramid could become the tool for multiversal travel, helping bring the story to a proper conclusion while keeping things fresh. Another idea that has been floated around is the possibility of new stories unfolding in an anthology format. Once the Dessens find their happy ending, it is fair to say that they have been through enough for several lifetimes. But if the streaming service and the show’s creators still think there is more to say in terms of multiversal travel, then bringing in new characters and fresh storylines will be a great way to achieve that.

Dark Matter Season 3 Will Bring Back All the Main Characters

The third season of ‘Dark Matter’ will continue to focus on the Dessens and their different versions. This means we will have Joel Edgerton as Jason, Jennifer Connelly as Daniela, and Oakes Fegley as Charlie. Alice Braga’s Amanda, Jimmi Simpson’s Ryan, Dayo Okeniyi’s Leighton, and Amanda Brugel’s Blair will also return as the main cast. The second season introduces other major characters, including Chris Diamantopoulos as Mitchel MacNamara. Though one version of the character dies by the end of the season, another version is still out there in a different world, and likely still alive and trying to find a way back home. We also get to meet Margo Martindale’s Laurel, who becomes a haven for the multiversal travelers.

If the Pyramid starts a new cycle of traveling between worlds, she is likely to remain a major part of it. The second season also delves deeper into Daniela’s backstory, especially concerning her abusive father. We have already met her loving stepfather, Gabriel (Gil Birmingham). The third season is expected to expand upon that storyline, which means that, apart from Birmingham’s return, the show will also introduce a new cast member to play Daniela’s birth father. An alternate world might even introduce us to her mother, who has been deceased in the other worlds so far.

Speaking of mothers, Jason’s mother, Ellie, appears in one episode, which is also arguably the best one of the show. It would be great to revisit the character and see Linda Bove breathe more love and life into the show. If the third season revisits the world where several other Jasons have found new loves and lives, Angela Sarafyan might also return as Maria. Another interesting character for the next season could be Alex, a multiversal traveler who no one has yet encountered. His introduction would also be feasible as the story continues, especially if the show’s creators are considering an anthology format.

Read More: Who is Alex in Dark Matter? Theories