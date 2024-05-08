10 Shows Like Dark Matter You Must See

‘Dark Matter’ unfolds as a riveting science fiction series on Apple TV+, adapted from Blake Crouch’s eponymous 2016 novel. Led by a stellar cast including Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, and Oakes Fegley, the show looks into the existential quandaries of Jason Dessen, a physicist in Chicago, who finds himself thrust into an alternate reality.

As he deals with the disorienting landscape of potential lives, Jason must navigate a perilous path back to his true family, all while confronting a chilling adversary: a malevolent version of himself. The series weaves together elements of suspense, intrigue, and existential exploration, offering viewers a mind-bending journey through the intricacies of identity and the consequences of choice. If you crave more sci-fi tales revolving around alternate realities and multi-verse and all the drama and danger it entails, check out these 10 shows like ‘Dark Matter.’

10. Dark (2017-2020)

‘Dark,’ a German science fiction thriller series crafted by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, immerses viewers into the enigmatic town of Winden. Through its exploration of time travel intricacies and familial ties, the show navigates the intricate tapestry of past, present, and future. Led by Louis Hofmann, Oliver Masucci, and Karoline Eichhorn, the ensemble cast brings to life a tale of mystery spanning generations. Reminiscent of ‘Dark Matter,’ ‘Dark’ delves into the complexities of alternate realities, existential quandaries, and the ramifications of temporal manipulation, captivating audiences with its immersive storytelling and thought-provoking themes.

9. His Dark Materials (2019-2022)

‘His Dark Materials‘ is an epic fantasy television series adapted from Philip Pullman’s beloved trilogy. Created by Jack Thorne, the show transports viewers to a richly imagined world where humans’ souls manifest as animal companions known as daemons. Led by Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, and James McAvoy, the cast embarks on a thrilling adventure across parallel universes.

With its intricate world-building and exploration of complex themes such as free will and authoritarianism, ‘His Dark Materials’ pulls in audiences with its unique blend of fantasy and philosophical inquiry, offering a fresh perspective on the age-old battle between good and evil. Both ‘Dark Matter’ and ‘His Dark Materials’ feature intricate world-building and exploration of existential themes, drawing viewers into stories that challenge perceptions of reality and morality.

8. The Peripheral (2022)

‘The Peripheral‘ is a futuristic science fiction series helmed by Scott B. Smith, loosely adapted from William Gibson’s 2014 novel. Set half a century ahead, it unveils a society transformed by cutting-edge technology, where a gamer stumbles upon a connection to an alternate reality and a foreboding future. With Chloë Grace Moretz and Gary Carr leading the cast, the plot revolves around a young woman trapped in a mundane Appalachian town, finding solace in immersive video games.

However, her world is upended when she receives a new gaming system that promises adventure but ensnares her in a perilous web of intrigue and danger. Like ‘Dark Matter,’ ‘The Peripheral’ delves into themes of alternate realities and the consequences of technological advancement, weaving a plot that blurs the lines between virtual and real.

7. The Man in the High Castle (2015-2019)

In a tasteful blend of historical speculation and dystopian fiction, ‘The Man in the High Castle‘ emerges as a gripping television series crafted by Scott B. Smith. Loosely inspired by Philip K. Dick’s seminal work, the show paints a haunting portrait of an alternate reality where the Axis powers emerged victorious in World War II. Set in a chillingly reimagined 1960s America, the narrative unfolds against a backdrop of oppression and resistance, with characters navigating a perilous landscape shaped by totalitarian regimes.

Led by an ensemble cast including Rufus Sewell and Alexa Davalos, the plot plunges deep into themes of identity, loyalty, and the precarious balance between freedom and oppression. Just like ‘Dark Matter,’ ‘The Man in the High Castle’ revolves around the complexities of alternate realities, offering a thought-provoking exploration of the human condition amidst the shadows of history rewritten.

6. Parallels (2022)

‘Parallels,’ a fascinating French science-fiction series by Quoc Dang Tran, mirrors the thematic essence of ‘Dark Matter.’ Here, the lives of four teenage friends – Bilal (Omar Mebrouk), Romane (Jade Pedri), and brothers Sam (Thomas Chomel) and Victor (Jules Houplain) – take a dramatic turn when a physics experiment fractures spacetime, propelling them into divergent realities.

Akin to the characters in ‘Dark Matter,’ the protagonists of ‘Parallels’ find themselves thrust into a world of uncertainty and divergence, where the fabric of spacetime fractures, leading to a kaleidoscope of parallel worlds. As they grapple with the implications of their newfound predicament, ‘Parallels’ explores themes of identity, friendship, and the mysteries of the cosmos, resonating with the intrigue and adventure of ‘Dark Matter.’

5. Quantum Leap (1989-1993)

Both ‘Quantum Leap’ and ‘Dark Matter’ enthrall audiences with their daring exploration of alternate realities and the human experience. In ‘Quantum Leap,’ viewers are swept into a mesmerizing journey through time and space as scientist Sam Beckett leaps into different lives, reshaping history and righting wrongs. Created by Donald P. Bellisario, ‘Quantum Leap’ stars Scott Bakula as Sam Beckett and Dean Stockwell as his holographic guide, Al Calavicci, forging a dynamic duo that captivates with their adventures across time. Through its blend of science fiction and multi-layered storytelling, ‘Quantum Leap’ resonates with viewers, much like the enthralling narrative of ‘Dark Matter.’

4. Travelers (2016-2018)

In ‘Travelers,’ audiences are plunged into a mesmerizing blend of science fiction and thriller, a terrain very close to ‘Dark Matter.’ Here, travellers from a distant future inhabit the bodies of present-day hosts to prevent the collapse of society. Led by a charming ensemble cast, including Eric McCormack and MacKenzie Porter, the show unfolds around themes of identity, morality, and the consequences of time travel.

Created by Brad Wright, ‘Travelers’ offers a thorough exploration of the human condition amidst the complexities of altering the past to secure the future. Much like ‘Dark Matter,’ it charms viewers with its intricate storytelling and thought-provoking concepts, making it a great pick for fans of immersive science fiction thriller dramas.

3. Counterpart (2017-2019)

In ‘Counterpart,’ viewers are transported into a labyrinth of intrigue and espionage, mirroring the murky waters of ‘Dark Matter.’ Here, a clandestine agency operates in parallel dimensions, each harboring its own secrets and dangers. Led by J.K. Simmons in a dual role, the series is based around elements of identity, betrayal, and the blurred lines between friend and foe. Created by Justin Marks, ‘Counterpart’ offers an encapsulating exploration of the consequences of choices and the conundrums of existence in a world where trust is a luxury. Much like ‘Dark Matter,’ it keeps audiences on the edge of their seats with its jaw-dropping plot twists and twisted character dynamics.

2. Fringe (2008-2013)

Both ‘Fringe’ and ‘Dark Matter’ share a common thread of rich storytelling and intricate world-building. In ‘Fringe,’ viewers are immersed in a mind-bending narrative that blends science fiction, mystery, and suspense, echoing the allure of ‘Dark Matter.’ Created by J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci, the series follows an FBI special agent and his team as they investigate unexplained phenomena and uncover a vast conspiracy spanning multiple dimensions.

With a stellar cast led by Anna Torv, Joshua Jackson, and John Noble, ‘Fringe’ revolves around themes of parallel universes, identity, and the consequences of playing with forces beyond human comprehension. Much like ‘Dark Matter,’ it bewitches audiences with its multi-faceted characters, machiavellian plot twists, and the exploration of the unknown.

1. Sliders (1995-2000)

For fans enthralled by the multidimensional conundrums of ‘Dark Matter,’ ‘Sliders’ offers an equally exhilarating journey through parallel universes. In ‘Sliders,’ viewers are swept into a thrilling adventure as a group of travelers, led by Quinn Mallory, traverse alternate dimensions, encountering diverse worlds with each slide. Created by Tracy Tormé and Robert K. Weiss, the series blends science fiction with social commentary, exploring the consequences of seemingly small changes in history.

With a dynamic cast featuring Jerry O’Connell, John Rhys-Davies, and Sabrina Lloyd, ‘Sliders’ is known for its imaginative storytelling, thought-provoking themes, and the constant allure of the unknown. Much like ‘Dark Matter,’ it offers a tantalizing exploration of the human condition amidst the infinite possibilities of the multiverse.

Read More: Dark Matter: Where is the Apple TV+’s Show Filmed?