Darrell Livengood: Where is the Alleged UFO Witness Now?

Netflix’s ‘Investigation Alien’ delves into worldwide accounts of alleged UFO sightings and extraterrestrial encounters. Among these is a report from Council Bluffs, Iowa, dating back to December 1997. Locals claimed mysterious metal had fallen from the sky, with many suspecting it came from another world. However, Darrell Livengood offers a different perspective. He makes the argument that these claims are a hoax and presents a credible, logical explanation for what others believe to be genuine.

Darrell Livengood Claimed He Could Explain the 1977 Sighting in Iowa

In December 1977, residents of Council Bluffs, Iowa, reported mysterious metal objects falling from the sky, sparking intrigue and speculation. Many witnesses described seeing a lava-like substance that solidified rapidly, embedded with blue shards. Resident Mike Moore explained that the blue fragments resembled glass from a 1950s-1960s camera but noted they didn’t melt with the rest of the material. However, another resident, Darrell Livengood, shared a different perspective, recalling how he’d returned from college for the holidays and gone out with three friends on December 17, 1977. Two of these worked for Union Pacific, and together, they decided to engage in some playful mischief.

Darrell recounted that his friends had two tools they called “chargers,” which were actually similar to thermal welding devices. They decided to ignite them, and the resulting flame shot about 30 feet into the air, forming a smoke cloud that might have resembled a floating disc to onlookers. He added that the upward flame could have appeared to some as if it were moving downward. At the time, when people were collecting residue from the site, he and his friends remained silent, but over the years, he felt compelled to debunk the claims.

Darrell insisted that the residue found at the site was nothing more than phosphorus and powder, supporting his claim that there was no mysterious or otherworldly explanation. Yet, when UFO journalist George Knapp took samples of the material for testing, an explosives chemist reported that the composition didn’t match Darrell’s account. According to the chemist, the substance couldn’t have come from a thermal welding tool, as Darrell suggested. Despite the test results, Darrell remains firm in his version of events, convinced that nothing unusual occurred that day and that the incident was simply a misunderstanding rather than a supernatural encounter.

Darrell Livengood is Leading a Fulfilling Life With His Wife Today

Darrell Livengood is now happily settled in Surprise, Arizona, where he has crafted a fulfilling life surrounded by music, love, and a deep sense of gratitude. Darrell graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and later pursued higher education at the University of Iowa. After finishing college, Darrell embarked on a steady, dedicated career as a rural letter carrier for the USPS, a position he held for many years. His job took him across rural landscapes, connecting him to countless communities. When he eventually retired from the USPS, he was not quite ready to slow down. Seeking a new challenge, Darrell decided to take up work operating forklifts, finding fulfillment in staying active and continuing to work with his hands. He remained in this role for some time, easing into retirement at his own pace.

Darrell’s journey brought him back together with Marlo Keifer, the love of his life. After living together for ten years, they parted ways, and each went on a separate path. Nineteen years later, they reconnected, rekindled their love, and got married on February 18, 2014. Marlo brought two daughters into their relationship, adding to the joy in their life together, and the couple now enjoys a peaceful, contented life. Though Darrell is retired, his passion for music remains unwavering. In 2014, he proudly released his first album, ‘Erie Canal,’ a collection that reflects his lifelong love for storytelling through song. Today, Darrell and Marlo savor the simple pleasures—Darrell, with his guitar in hand, is grateful for the family, friends, and moments that have shaped his journey.

