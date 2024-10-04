Donald Schmitt: Where is the UFOlogist Now?

Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries: The Roswell UFO Incident’ sheds light on the controversial Roswell UFO crash incident of 1947. On one hand, the government allegedly covered up the truth by claiming that it was an experimental balloon aircraft that crashed. On the other hand, UFO enthusiasts believed that in addition to the crashing of an actual UFO, bodies of aliens were also recovered. The episode consists of in-depth interviews with some of the experts in the field, including Donald Schmitt, who shared his opinion on the subject.

Donald Schmitt Has Achieved Many Things in the Field of UFOs

Donald Raymond Schmitt’s journey to success was not short or easy. After graduating from Hartford Union High School, he earned his Bachelor’s degree from Concordia University Wisconsin. He also attended Milwaukee Area Technical College for higher studies. Given his interest in UFOs and related subjects, he organized five archaeological dig projects at the 1947 Rowell crash site, with the first one in 1989. The next two digs came after more than a decade, in 2002, followed by 2006. The previous two digs were conducted in 2013 and 2016. His efforts were so impressive that the central theme of ‘The Roswell Crash: Startling New Evidence’ was based on the second dig.

In the 1970s, Donald used to work as a special investigator for the late Dr. J. Allen Hynek, the art director for the International UFO Reporter and the scientific consultant to the Air Force Project Blue Book. So, when the J. Allen Hynek Center for UFO Studies in Chicago was founded, he became the Director of Special Investigations and retired from the post after serving for a decade. Apart from being a member of Holy Hill Basilica Choir, he was also the president of Hartford Community Chorus at some point. Donald was also employed at Bloom and Associates as an art director/consultant and at Stellar Productions. Formerly, he was also the Wisconsin State Director of MUFON.

Interestingly, he also co-produced the 2020 documentary titled ‘The Phenomenon,’ which is centered on the unidentified aerial phenomenon. Starting in 2019, he is a co-founder of the International Coalition on Extraterrestrial Research (ICER), where he serves as the North American Representative. Furthermore, he is currently the co-founder of the International UFO Museum and Research Center in Roswell, New Mexico. There, he is appointed as a board advisor and a lead investigator.

Donald Schmitt Has Written Numerous Best-Selling Books

Donald R. Schmitt has also dabbled in the field of writing and has authored several books. The former special investigator published his debut book, ‘UFO Crash at Roswell’ in 1991, sharing the title of co-author with Kevin D. Randle. Chronicling the 1947 Roswell UFO incident, the book garnered several eyeballs and ended up getting adapted into a movie for the screen by Arthur L. Kopit and Jeremy Kagan for the latter’s movie, ‘Roswell.’ Starring Kyle MacLachlan and Martin Sheen in pivotal roles, the 1994 film also earned a nomination for Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television at the Golden Globes in 1995. Interestingly, the Golden Globe nod is what Donald considers his most remarkable accomplishment in life.

Over the years, he has made great strides in the world of writing by not only penning his observations in articles but also full-fledged books. Another of his books, ‘Witness to Roswell: Unmasking the 60-Year Cover-Up,’ which he co-authored with Thomas J. Carey, sat on the throne of the top-selling UFO-themed book across the globe for two years — 2007 and 2008. According to reports, Stellar Productions has optioned the book for the movie, ‘Majic Men.’ Donald has earned the title of best-selling author not once nor twice but seven times (author/co-author) for many of his titles, such as ‘The Truth About the UFO Crash at Roswell,’ ‘Roswell: The Chronological Pictorial,’ ‘The Children of Roswell,’ and ‘Inside the Real Area 51.’ Not just that, Donald has also graced the television screens to share his insight on all things UFO by featuring on ‘Oprah,’ ‘CBS 48 Hours,’ ‘Larry King Live,’ and many more.

Donald Schmitt And His Wife Lead a Private Yet Fulfilling Married Life

Though the professional life of Donald R Schmitt is in the public eye, the personal aspects are something he prefers to keep private. He has been blessed with the companionship of his lovely wife of many years, Marie, and together they have weaved a beautiful life with love, compassion, and understanding. The investigative author has never hesitated to profess his affection and gratitude for his wife for all the support and faith she has shown for and in him since they tied the knot.

In fact, a testament to that would be the heartwarming shout-out he gave the love of his life in the Acknowledgement section of his 2017 book, titled ‘Cover-Up at Roswell: Exposing the 70-Year Conspiracy to Suppress the Truth.’ It read: “And finally, I will shout it from the highest roof that I am truly blessed with a wife who loves me for being me.” Apart from the fact that his father passed on before his mother, Viola, not much is known about his familial life. As of writing, Donald and his wife seemingly reside in their peaceful ranch in the small community of Hubertus in Washington County, Wisconsin.

