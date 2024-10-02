Kevin Randle: Where is the Ufologist Now?

When a rancher in New Mexico came across scattered pieces of an alleged UFO in 1947, the US Air Force gathered the debris for further examination. The entire controversy that followed is covered in detail in the episode titled ‘The Roswell UFO Incident’ of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries,’ which also features interviews with various UFO enthusiasts. One of the prominent Ufologists in the UFO community, Kevin Randle, also talks about his views on the 1947 Roswell incident.

Kevin Randle is a Retired Lieutenant Colonel With Decades of Experience in the Army

Kevin Douglas Randle was born on June 4, 1949, into a loving household in Cheyenne, Wyoming. From his early days, he was ambitious and wanted to achieve great things in life. While he was in high school, his interest in UFOs and aliens rose so much that he began studying the subject in his free time. After graduating from high school, he went to the University of Iowa, where he studied journalism. Finding interest in psychology, Kevin then got his master’s degree in the same and a Ph. D. from California Coast University. Expanding his knowledge in different subjects, he also got into the American Military University and earned a second master’s degree in military studies.

Fulfilling his dream of serving his nation, Kevin became an integral part of the US Army in the Vietnam War as a helicopter pilot and in the Iraq War as a Battalion Intelligence Officer. He was also in the US Air Force, serving as a general’s aide, a public affairs officer, as well as an intelligence officer. After completing his Air Force Reserve duty, he filled the position of an intelligence officer at the Iowa National Guard. For the courage he displayed on the battlefield while deployed in Iraq several times, he was given a Combat Action Badge. After serving his nation for numerous decades, Kevin retired from the Iowa National Guard as a Lieutenant Colonel.

The Successful Author Also Runs a UFO-Based Podcast Show

In order to feed his curiosity and passion for UFOs, Kevin also started writing for UFO magazines at a fairly young age. Having more than three decades of experience under his belt as a professional writer, he has written and published all kinds of write-ups, from science fiction and techno-thrillers to action-adventure and non-fiction. However, out of more than 80 books that he has written, Kevin is widely recognized for his books about the 1947 Roswell story and UFOs. Some of his popular books include ‘The Roswell Encyclopedia,’ ‘A History of UFO Crashes,’ ‘Conspiracy of Silence,’ and ‘Project Moondust.’

Besides that, he has also co-authored books such as ‘The Truth About the UFO Crash at Roswell’ and ‘UFO Crash at Roswell.’ Given his knowledge of the Roswell story and everything related to UFO, Dr. Kevin Douglas Randle is considered one of the leading researchers and experts on those subjects within the community of UFO enthusiasts. For nearly eight years, he has also been hosting a podcast series titled ‘A Different Perspective with Kevin Randle,’ where he interviews alleged UFO witnesses and gets them to talk about their purported encounters and experiences with the unknown. Currently, the renowned Ufologist resides in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and continues to focus on proving the existence of UFOs and aliens.

