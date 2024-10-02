Don Philips: Where is the Paranormal Researcher Now?

In Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries: My Paranormal Partner,’ the focus is on Don Philips, a paranormal investigator and researcher who claims to have a connection with the paranormal and supernatural. What’s unique about him is that he alleges that he has a spirit named Becky as his unlikely sidekick. In order to test his claims, a renowned parapsychologist named Steve Mera meets with Don. When Steve puts Don’s abilities to the test, what comes next shocks him and changes his entire perspective on him and the unknown.

Paranormal Researcher Don Philips Also Owns a Production Company

After completing his education at Sulgrave College by earning a degree in Accounting and Computer Science, Don Philips decided to make the most of his innate ability to interact with spirits and help out people experiencing something paranormal at their properties. With over several years of investigating paranormal activities and sites, he has become a renowned International Paranormal Researcher. Ever since his childhood, he claims to have a connection with the supernatural and could allegedly hear voices that nobody else could. During his early days as a Paranormal Specialist, he said that he discovered a spirit named Becky, with whom he still allegedly talks on a regular basis. According to him, Becky, the spirit, also helps him during his supernatural assignments.

On the side, he also uploads content about the supernatural and paranormal on his YouTube channel on a regular basis. Apart from the Paranormal, Don Philips also worked at TSV Productions as a Filmmaker for about six years, from February 2012 to January 2018. Having gained enough experience in the industry, he founded his own production company called Raven Media Productions LT in January 2018 and has been working there as a producer and director since then.

Don Philips is a Happily Married Man Based Out of Washington

Not only is he hardworking as a professional, but Don Philips is also dedicated to his family and loved ones. After having been in a relationship with Patty Kool Philips for several years, they decided to take the next step in their relationship. So, on February 19, 2022, the couple tied the knot in the presence of their friends and family. Both of them have a child from their previous relationship — Don Philips has a daughter named Emma and Patty is mother to Dylan.

A lot happened in the life of Don Philips between 2023 and 2024, both positive as well as negative. In July 2023, his daughter Emma graduated with her Neuro Science degree, making him a proud father. A few months later, she also began her teacher training course. On the negative side of things, he lost both his parents in a short span of time. However, he claimed that soon after losing his mother, he felt her presence near her when he called out to her.

Don took to social media and wrote, “…I began talking to her after about 30 seconds I asked her ‘where are you mom’? Then I heard her calling my name in her voice behind me🙂 I said “come closer mom’. It was at this point I felt a cold breeze all over my back followed by a familiar spirit energy all over me seconds later. All lasted about a minute before she seemingly left…” A major part of his family is his cat named Emi and another cat whom he has adopted recently. As of today, Don Philips shares a house in Everett, Washington, with his family, including his wife Patty, his cats, and the alleged spirit of Becky.

Read More: Tobias Wayland: Where is the Paranormal Investigator Now?