Becky: Who Was She? Was She Real? Has She Possessed Don Philips?

It was reportedly back when Don Philips was merely seven or eight that he began feeling spiritual energies around him, only for him to realize he had the ability to actually speak to them. He knew these were spirit people who had passed yet not entirely crossed over, as explored in Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries: My Paranormal Partner,’ yet he never told anyone until he was much older. Little did anyone know he would end up evolving into a paranormal researcher whose sole aim is to help, just to one day allegedly come across an essence named “Becky” who stuck around.

Don Philips and Becky’s Relationship Began Back in 2011

Having already established a well-reputed career for himself by the 2010s, Don was one of the many paranormal investigators Leicester, UK resident Gaynor Issitt had contacted in the summer of 2011. That’s because she reportedly wanted to have her house finally be rid of/at peace with the evil spirit that had been bothering her as well as her kids for the better part of at least three decades. However, according to the original production, neither she nor Don could have ever imagined he would encounter not one but two presences in her home — one kind and the other very wicked.

As per Don’s own accounts, the former quickly introduced herself as Becky before offering her assistance and quieting down the other spirit, leading them to become an unexpected yet solid team. We specify “unexpected” because unlike all the other energies this researcher had ever experienced, she alone did not move away from him, let alone leave him, in any way, shape, or form. Thus began their adventures together, only for them to ostensibly prove time and time again they are indeed partners whose abilities have enabled him to help countless people and explore new areas.

Becky Has Possibly Partly Been Lying to Don Philips From the Get-Go

While many believe Becky is in no way a real person and just a spirit, many have had their doubts, considering the backstory she gave Don shortly after their first involvement. According to the show, she was a 35-year-old mother of two and a school teacher when she died in a plane or a train crash in 1985, and she has since been unable to cross over to the actual end. However, as per author and fellow paranormal investigator Barry Fitzgerald in the show, none of this is true – there should be a historical account of a teacher and mother named Becky who died in such a manner that year, but it’s true.

Yet, Don doesn’t care. He admitted in the show that even if Becky has been lying to him about her identity from the very first day, she has never led him astray when it truly matters, so he will continue to respect her the same way she does him. After all, she always helps him in his investigations, and she had even let individuals like Chris Andrews, as well as Steve Mara, hear her voice when she wanted them to have more proof of Don’s work and bring his attention. From the UK to Ireland to the US, this duo has seemingly helped people be at peace in their whole space for over a decade now, and Don now doesn’t see it happening any other way.

Many Believe Becky Has Long Possessed Don Philips

Because of the kind of dependant and interpersonal relationship Becky and Don have built over the past 13 years, many paranormal experts actually believe she has possessed him. They claim all her actions are actually selfish just so she can get an opportunity to continue living life through him, especially since he has also since admitted that he can now feel her energy all the time. Nevertheless, just like her existence and his abilities in their entirety, this can’t be proved through science and logic either because there is no set way a spirit, if it does exist, works.

However, what’s even more imperative to note is that, according to the show, Don doesn’t really mind even if Becky has possessed him because of how the past decade has gone for him. He actually stated in the show that she is now a part of him, and if she were to ever leave, he believes half of him would be gone too. That’s how interwoven their connection has gotten these past few years; it’s as if a majority of his alleged abilities are now primarily being derived from Becky alone. This is just part of why he never wants them to be separated and continue working to help others for as long as possible.

