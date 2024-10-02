Alyssa Miller: Where is Carnell Sledge’s Ex-Girlfriend Now?

When Carnell Sledge and Katherine “Kate” Brown were shot to death in broad daylight in Cleveland Metroparks’ Rocky River Reservation on June 4, 2019, it left the region shaken to its core. That’s because, as explored in Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries: Park Bench Murders,’ the friends were sitting and talking possibly around 50 feet away from the nearby well-traveled causeway as well as in plain view of the parking lot, yet allegedly nobody saw anything. Therefore, of course, every single individual, group, plus business that had ties with them over the past couple of years was of interest, which included Carnell’s ex-girlfriend, Alyssa Miller.

Alyssa and Carnell’s Relationship Wasn’t Long-Lasting

It was reportedly back in the early summer of 2018 that Alyssa first came across Carnell online, just for them to begin talking and gradually realize they had some deep feelings for one another. Thus began their romantic affinity, according to the aforementioned original production, only for it to last a mere six months owing to their different priorities at the time, making them feel as if they would truly be better off as just friends for the foreseeable future. However, everything changed around a month before the fateful day because the duo suddenly reconnected, reminding her of why she had fallen for the kind-hearted 40-year-old in the first place.

As per Alyssa’s account, she and Carnell had actually gotten so close during this short period that they were even thinking of officially getting back together, just for June to then roll around. She still vividly remembers the last time she heard from him — it was via text shortly after 3 pm on the fateful day, which she replied to well in the evening after work and dinner, but it was too late. Little did she know she would wake up the next morning to news of this Audio-Visual technician at Crescent Digital having been killed between 5:08 and 5:22 pm while hanging out with his friend.

Alyssa Miller Was a Person of Interest For a While

According to records, officials earnestly began looking into Alyssa shortly following Carnell’s funeral as some individuals close to him claimed her behavior was a little too over the top for an ex. The fact it was well-known she had a concealed-carry permit didn’t help her situation either, yet she was completely cooperative with detectives and even handed in her weapon for forensic analysis. All her statements subsequently checked out, she even had an alibi for the window of the crime as she was at work miles away, and it was ascertained her personal gun was not the murder weapon.

Therefore, following a few additional inquiries into Alyssa’s past, as well as her connection with Carnell, she was officially cleared of any suspicion, leading the case to go back to square one. None of Kate’s ex-partners or possible acquaintances have ever been linked to this matter either, causing many to wonder if the double murder was nothing but a hate crime based on race. But alas, all anybody has right now is just circumstantial theories, which is why their respective families, friends, as well as loved ones like Alyssa continue to zealously search for answers.

Alyssa Miller is Trying to Move Forward in Life

Although Alyssa continues to genuinely be a part of the efforts to find some concrete answers and bring justice for Carnell and Kate, she has since also done her best to move forward in life. In fact, from what we can tell, this Lorian, Ohio, resident has long evolved into a creative being involved in photography, videography, and editing, all the while also being a dog mom plus a foster mom. It’s actually evident she loves kids as well as animals, so it appears as if she is surrounding herself with them these days to not only feel content but also genuinely help them along in their journeys. In other words, she seems to be doing everything she can to be happy while keeping her loving ex-boyfriend’s memories alive in her heart, which is all that matters in the long run.

