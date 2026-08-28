Darren Galas: Where is Sandy Galas’ Ex-Husband Now?

In January 2006, the remains of Sandra Galas were found in the garage of her house in Kauai, Hawaii. She had been reported missing when she failed to show up for work. At the time, she was in the middle of a contentious divorce from her ex-husband, Darren Galas, who immediately became a suspect in the investigation. Still, it took years for police to eliminate other suspects before Darren was finally charged with the killing. The evidence remained lacking, and what followed was something no one had expected. NBC’s ‘Dateline,’ especially the episode ‘The Other Side of Paradise,’ gives a detailed account of the case and its legal outcome.

Darren Galas Was Supposed to Meet His Wife the Morning Her Remains Were Found

Darren Galas had worked in construction and was born in Kauai, Hawaii, where he had spent most of his life. In the late 1990s, Darren met Sandra, who had just returned from Honolulu after completing college, and the two fell in love. In 1999, they tied the knot, and nine months later, their son Austin was born. They were soon blessed with another boy, Brayden. From the outside, they appeared to be a happy family, but their relationship had deteriorated by 2005. That year, the couple separated, and Sandra filed for divorce in August 2005. What followed was an angry custody battle. In the meantime, Darren and Sandra established a system to divide their time with their sons.

The children generally stayed with Darren overnight, while Sandra would pick them up early in the morning, around 6 am. She would then send them to school, after which Darren would pick them up. On the morning of January 25, 2006, however, Sandra did not show up to pick up her children. She also failed to show up for work and was not responding to any calls. It was her then-boyfriend, Ryan Shinjo, who found her remains inside her car, which was parked in her garage. Investigators quickly learned about the ongoing divorce and custody battle and called Darren in for questioning. However, he had an alibi, as he was at work around the time Sandra was believed to have been killed.

Darren Galas Was Arrested and Charged Roughly Six Years After the Crime

Investigators also interrogated Ryan Shinjo, who was even narrowed down as a suspect, partly because of his past drug-related offenses. The case went cold for about two years, and in the meantime, Darren Galas gained custody of his two children. He also married a woman named Sherene and continued living in the same locality as Sandra’s family. In 2008, based on new DNA testing procedures, a partial male DNA profile was extracted from the evidence and matched to Darren. However, it was not enough to establish his guilt, as the two had been in contact, and the evidence was not considered sufficiently concrete. In 2012, a cold-case unit picked up the case once more, and this time, investigators uncovered new evidence.

According to the investigators featured in the episode, emails between Sandra and her divorce attorney, in which she had flagged some of Darren’s alleged abusive behavior, came to light. They also said that they found Darren’s diary, which contained details of all his days except January 25, 2006, the day Sandra was killed. The detectives also said that Darren never called his wife, even though she was supposed to pick up the kids from his house. Furthermore, investigators noticed alleged inconsistencies in the timeline Darren had given of his day. Based on the new timeline constructed around the crime, investigators believed it was likely that the killing had been committed before Darren left for work.

Darren Galas is Most Likely Applying for a Parole Today

On October 26, 2012, Darren Galas was arrested at the Koloa Big Save store and charged with second-degree murder. After his bail was reduced, he managed to get out of prison and remained free for roughly five years. The trial was delayed several times as prosecutors wanted to eliminate other suspects, including Ryan Shinjo, before taking the case to court. Then, in January 2018, Darren pleaded no contest to a single count of first-degree assault.

In May 2018, he was sentenced to a 10-year open (indeterminate) prison term and ordered to pay more than $13,000 in restitution. In 2022, the Hawai‘i Paroling Authority set his minimum sentence at eight and a half years before granting him a six-month reduction. His minimum parole eligibility date was set for May 2026, while his maximum sentence extends until 2028. According to reports, he was furloughed in 2025 and placed on unsupervised custody, suggesting he is likely a free man today.

Read More: Rusty Yates: Where is Andrea Yates Ex-Husband Now?