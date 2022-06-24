Date A Live Season 5: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on Koushi Tachibana’s light novel series of the same name, ‘Date A Live’ is a romantic comedy harem anime. The show centers upon a parallel world which is devastated by supermassive spatial quakes caused by the accidental arrival of otherworld entities called Spirits. While an aggressive group named Anti-Spirit Team devises a violent strategy of annihilation to deal with them, a third party called Ratatoskr plans to make the Spirits fall in love to deal with them.

First released on April 6, 2013, the show continues to be a massive hit with the fans and has garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics who have praised it for its engaging storytelling and impressive character development. After the emotional conclusion of the fourth installment, fans are now eager to learn when the series will return with more episodes. In case you are curious about the same, then you have come to the right place.

Date A Live V Release Date

‘Date A Live’ season 4 released on April 8, 2022, and concluded its long run several weeks later on June 24, 2022. The latest installment comprises twelve episodes, each with a runtime of about 22-25 minutes.

As far as the upcoming season of the show is concerned, we have a piece of good news for the fans. After the premiere of the Season 4 finale, the show was officially renewed by the creators. There were online rumors that the anime was already in production, and the latest announcement also confirmed the same. So far, the show has adapted sixteen volumes of Koushi Tachibana’s light novel series.

Since there are a total of twenty-two already published light novel volumes, the creators have enough material, and the fans won’t have to wait long for the upcoming season. Usually, the anime production cycles take somewhere between six to nine months. Assuming that there are no unforeseen delays and the production goes as expected, ‘Date A Live’ season 5 will premiere sometime in Q3 2023.

Date A Live V Plot: What It Can Be About?

In season 5, Deus Ex Machina industries will begin a dangerous war with the Ratatoskr aimed at ending the long-lasting rivalry between the two factions. Unfortunately, Shidou’s death has already been predicted in the confrontation, and the Spirits are understandably tense about the seemingly unavoidable conclusion. Luckily, Kurumi will try to save Shidou by putting herself in a time loop, while the fate of the world rests on the shoulders of Ratatoskr, who are fighting DEM in an all-out battle.

When Shidou informs the Spirits about Kurumi’s sacrifice, they will naturally be motivated to give everything on the battlefield. While Westcott tries to bring Ratatoskr down to its knees and kill Shidou, the Spirits will join hands to protect Shidou. Meanwhile, the secret about the origins of the Spirits will continue to shock the fans, and unexpected loss for both factions will keep viewers hooked in yet another exciting installment that is expected to bring the conclusion of the series.

