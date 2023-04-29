Dave Amerman: Where is King of Collectibles Cast Member Now?

Netflix’s ‘King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch‘ provides viewers a much-needed insight into the world of everything collectible. The reality show revolves around some highly accomplished employees of the company, like David “Dave” Amerman, who plays a crucial role in the workings of the organization that has become so prominent among collectors across the world. His presence in the show has also earned him many fans who are eager to know as much as they can about the reality TV star. So, let’s explore the same together, shall we?

Who is Dave Amerman?

Dave grew up in New Jersey alongside his parents, Linda Amerman (nee Kopeinig) and Arthur “Artie” Amerman, and siblings in Wycoff, New Jersey. He went to Ramapo High School in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, to complete his high school education before entering the world of higher studies. In 2001, he became a student at Montclair State University and earned his bachelor’s degree in English Literature (British and Commonwealth). He remained at the institute after earning his first degree and then gained his Master of Business Administration degree in 2006.

In January 2007, Dave became the Owner of Modern Marvels Auctions, a company specializing in sports memorabilia. However, he left the organization in January 2010 and took up the role of an Engineer for Langley and Taylor in May 2011, staying there until June 2015. Starting in July 2015, Dave took up the role of Retail Account Executive for Steiner Sports, a position he retained until December 2015. The very next month, he became an Auction Manager for the company and stayed there until June 2019.

Dave’s journey with Goldin Auctions started in June 2019 as a Consignment Director, a role he holds on to as of writing. He also became the Auction Director in October 2019 and seems to enjoy the work that the part provides him. Thanks to his dedication and hard work, Dave was given the role of Head of Revenue for the organization in August 2022. Apart from his passion for collectibles of all kinds, especially sports, the Netflix star likes to travel.

Where is Dave Amerman Now?

As of writing, Dave Amerman is seemingly thriving in both his personal and professional lives. The reality TV star is married to Amanda Amerman and is a proud father of two boys and a girl. The happy family likes to spend as much time as possible in each other’s company, and the love they have for each other is quite evident. The partnership between Dave and Amanda is also quite heartwarming to see, as they often share pictures of each other on social media.

With his recent reality TV debut, Dave has been actively promoting the Netflix show and is overjoyed by the response from his friends and family. Given just how much he seems to like his work, it is no wonder that the reality TV cast member is proud of the work that we get to see in the show. Additionally, his parents were featured in the January 2022 edition of the Wycoff Living magazine since they had completed a combined total of 100 years in the area.

