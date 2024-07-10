David D’Amato: How Did the Alleged Tickle Fetishist Die?

HBO’s ‘Tickled’ and its follow-up short ‘The Tickle King’ delve deep into the dark side of competitive endurance tickling, plus how a majority of it has consistently apparently led back to just the New Yorker for decades. It also covers severe allegations against David D’Amato, claiming that it was rarely about tickling for him but allegedly about control, harassment, as well as power over someone’s life in a way that would humiliate them.

David D’Amato’s Early Years Were Far From Ordinary

Since David was born on July 4, 1961, to Brenda Woods and George D’Amato as their only child, he was supposedly quite sheltered at every step of the way despite having full financial comforts. His father was actually a founding partner of the revered Wall Street law firm D’Amato and Lynch, but his mother was overprotective she never even let him ride a bike, in fear he would get hurt. According to the original production, this, combined with his own unique habits plus other factors, resulted in him becoming a target for bullying not just in school but also in the local neighborhood.

Nevertheless, David still managed to graduate from Manhasset High School as a hockey star before enrolling at Fairfield University in Connecticut, where he played for their team as a goalie too. Then came his decision to pursue a Master’s in Guidance & Counseling from Boston University, following which he kickstarted his career in education in the hopes of positively impacting this world. But alas, his private life wasn’t nearly as ideal — per the film, he soon developed a tickle fetish, and even his stepmother claimed he had no stable romantic relationship at any given point in time.

David D’Amato Has Seen His Share of Ups and Downs

It was around the late 1990s when David apparently first assumed the persona of a beautiful blonde-haired college-aged woman named Terri “Tickle” DiSisto to fuel his fetish in more ways than one. Through her, he purportedly hired others to shoot endurance tickling videos under the pretense of them being for her personal collection, only for them to end up on the internet if they ever said no. If anybody ever refuted Terri for future shoots, their videos would get posted with all their personal information, they and their families would be harassed with cruel messages, and their schools/universities/workplaces would get flooded with defamatory messages.

In the end, this reached such an extent the Secret Service got involved because Terri, posing as a Drexel University student who’d tried to cut off their bond, threatened to bomb the white house. It was reportedly shortly after this that her identity was revealed to be David D’Amato of Garden City, New York, a school Guidance Counselor turned Director of Guidance as well as Assistant Principal. According to reports, in a decade, he’d held different positions at Kildonan School, Cornwall Central High, Warwick Valley District, Hempstead Districts, plus Briarcliff District and West Hempstead High.

David was consequently arrested, only to be allowed to plead guilty to merely two misdemeanor counts of computer fraud and abuse in 2001 — nothing about the tickling videos was mentioned. As a result, he was sentenced to two years in a halfway house under the supervision of the Federal Bureau of Prisons while also being allowed to study law, but he was soon expelled from Fordham University, and he did finish his sentence behind federal bars. However, thanks to the support of family, he soon managed to get back on his feet — he completed his Juris Doctorate from Hofstra University in 2011, following which he supposedly dedicated most of his time to serving as a legal advisor to various firms, donating to charities, or running the self-established George G. D’Amato Family Foundation.

The Allegations Against David D’Amato Are Severe

Despite the fact David seemed to have returned to his life as well as the society determined to be a near-ideal citizen after his prison stint, the aforementioned documentary claims he did not leave his fetish behind; instead, he found more ways to get away with his desires. In fact, he allegedly continued to use the persona of Terri until 2006, soon after which he established Jane O’Brien Media under the banner of German company Nederdietsen, which gradually owned 300 domain names all related to tickling. Through this, he reportedly again defrauded people by assuming the role of either Jane O’Brien or Debbie Kuhn – he even had bank cards under their names – to hire others from across the globe to shoot endurance tickling videos per his liking. And again, if anyone refused, they’d be harassed.

This is the same pattern David ostensibly took once New Zealand reporter David Farrier came across Jane O’Brien Media and asked for an interview because he thought the competitive endurance tickling idea was interesting. Their refusal with a homophobic tone – David is bisexual – only piqued his interest more, resulting in his decision to film a documentary alongside his friend Dylan Reeve about the same. What ensued was that they received countless threats and serves for legal actions across both the USA and their homeland of New Zealand, out of which only one legal warning turned out to be legitimate.

If the harassment, as well as cruel messages, didn’t go as far as they did, David’s name probably wouldn’t have been propelled into the limelight in 2016 because the filmmakers wouldn’t have pursued ‘Tickled.’ However, because it did, they were also able to establish this alleged fetish arguably was able to have a global operation thanks to his inheritance – his father had established a trust fund for him before his passing in the early 2000s, whereas his mother had left him over $5 million when she passed in 2014. David did later try to sue these filmmakers as well as his stepmother for defamation, yet the cases were ultimately dismissed without prejudice.

David D’Amato Died in 2017

It was on March 13, 2017, that David D’Amato passed away in his Garden City, New York, home at the age of 55. According to his obituary, it was a sudden death, indicating he likely passed from unexpected natural causes that no one saw coming – no other details have ever been made public. However, we do know that while he was predeceased by both his parents, he was survived by his paternal aunt, Gloria D’Amato Johnson, and her husband, Kenneth Johnson, with whom he was very close.

