David Farrier: Where is the Journalist Now?

While traveling across New Zealand, investigative journalist David Farrier encountered an unusual practice outside Bashford Antiques in Auckland. Vehicles parked near the store were clamped, and the individuals faced verbal abuse from Michael Organ, who demanded a significant sum of money for their release. After hearing similar stories from multiple people, Farrier wrote an article about the issue. This marked the beginning of a narrative filled with legal battles, a documentary named ‘Mister Organ’ in the making, and one of the most challenging experiences of Farrier’s life.

David Farrier Got into Legal issues with Michael Organ

David Farrier was born on December 25, 1982, in Tauranga, New Zealand, and received his education through homeschooling during much of his childhood. He later attended Bethlehem College before transferring to Auckland University of Technology, where he graduated in 2005 with a Bachelor’s in Communication. Following graduation, he immediately embarked on a journalism career at TV3 New Zealand, where he spent nearly a decade. During this time, he ventured into documentary filmmaking. In 2014, he began filming his feature-length documentary, ‘Tickled,’ which garnered significant acclaim. Farrier continued to create more movies and write articles that sparked substantial societal changes. His Netflix documentary series, ‘Dark Tourist,’ was released in 2016, coinciding with the events surrounding the Bashford Antique store debacle.

Following the publication of Farrier’s article by The Spinoff, he received legal notices from the store owner, Jillian Bashford, accusing him of defamation. However, as Farrier investigated the lawyer’s name on the legal documents, he found no record of such an individual. This prompted him to delve deeper into the identity of the man he observed clamping vehicles outside her store, leading to the revelation that the man and the one mentioned in the legal document were the same—Michael Organ. As Farrier delved into Organ’s background, he became increasingly concerned. The documentary portrays Organ as an individual who had changed his name multiple times, tweaking a letter or two to cover his tracks. Almost every person who had encountered Organ had a similar story to share, describing experiences of mental and legal abuse, as Organ spared no effort to manipulate and bring misery to those around him.

In 2018, after Bashford Antiques had closed, Farrier took their abandoned board sign and stored it in his shed. A few days before the scheduled date for his case against Organ and Bashford, the signs went missing. Organ told the court that Farrier had stolen them, leading to Farrier being ordered to pay NZ$3000 in restitution. During this time, Farrier decided to document his experiences and create a documentary about the situation with Michael Organ. He discovered that Organ had been previously convicted in a yacht stealing case, and several ex-roommates spoke out about his behavior. Many shared stories of how Organ had pushed them to the brink of depression, made them take the blame for his crimes, forced them to forge signatures, and constantly weaponized the family court against them.

When Organ became aware of the documentary, he initiated contact with Farrier, appearing disinterested in the filming while simultaneously being cooperative with the camera. Organ engaged in lengthy phone calls with Farrier, discussing trivial matters, which left Farrier frustrated as he perceived Organ to be continuously deceptive, providing no substantial information. On one occasion, Organ even claimed to have obtained the key to Farrier’s house through someone close to him. This revelation frightened Farrier, recognizing the potential dangers associated with Organ’s actions. In front of the camera, Farrier experienced a breakdown, grappling with the unsettling feeling of being drawn into a void by a man who seemed inescapable, all while documenting him for a film.

Farrier took a firm stance when Organ threatened him with trespassing after Farrier showed up at Jillian Bashford’s house for an exclusive interview. Farrier expressed his inability to tolerate such behavior, highlighting the weariness of hearing Organ speak when none of his statements made sense. Despite facing resistance and rudeness from Organ’s family during interviews, Farrier diligently pieced together Organ’s story. The documentary was released in 2022 and received significant acclaim, praise, and sympathy for shedding light on Organ’s actions and the events surrounding him.

David Farrier Works as a Writer Now

As of the current update, David Farrier continues to work as a journalist and filmmaker, based in both Auckland and Los Angeles. Since 2020, he has been involved in writing newsletters under the title Webworm, which serves as his present occupation. Farrier expresses great satisfaction in his role, as writing allows him to revisit his roots as an investigative journalist. In 2022, he faced a dispute with Sean Plunket when Plunket released a protection order filed against Farrier by Organ. Farrier provided explanations and filed counter-lawsuits, all of which were subsequently dismissed by the New Zealand family court. He also hosts a podcast named Armchaired & Dangerous with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.

David Farrier, a dedicated animal lover, often shares heartwarming moments with his cats, dog, and horse on social media. Beyond his affection for animals, Farrier is known for his strong political voice, actively discussing and providing insights on global affairs. Since the digital release of “Mister Organ,” his work has garnered admiration from fans. While Farrier’s professional life is well-documented, details about his personal life remain relatively private. He openly acknowledged a relationship with Grayson Coutts in 2012 when discussing the New Zealand Marriage Amendment Act but they are not together anymore. Farrier continues to navigate life’s challenges surrounded by the love of his father, family, and friends.

