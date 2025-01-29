David Gascon: Where is the LAPD Commander in OJ Simpson Case Now?

During the entire OJ Simpson ordeal, many key figures from the Los Angeles Police Department emerged and played different roles in trying to get him convicted for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald “Ron” Goldman. The LAPD Commander at the time, David Gascon, was the one who addressed the media and kept updating the public through press conferences. In Netflix’s ‘American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson,’ the alleged crime and trial of the NFL star is explored in a detailed manner through exclusive and insightful interviews with several individuals directly involved with the case.

David Gascon Was the Spokesperson of the Los Angeles Police Department During the OJ Simpson Case

At the time of the double homicide allegations against OJ Simpson, David Gascon was the LAPD Commander in charge of handling media relations. Being the face and chief spokesman of the police department, he was the one responsible for keeping the media and people up to date with the case. Within a week of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, the NFL star was scheduled to turn himself in to the police on June 17, 1994. However, things went south as the accused led a car chase that was witnessed by millions across the nation.

Thus, around 2 pm that afternoon, David took the stage in the Parker Center auditorium and declared that OJ Simpson was a fugitive on the run and claimed that the LAPD would do everything to capture him. The Commander also followed the chase on television while the football star’s friend Al Cowlings talked to the detectives over call. Later the same evening, the fugitive was finally arrested outside his house, with the chase coming to an end. After the entire debacle, David seemingly moved up the ranks and became the LAPD Assistant Chief, serving different kinds of assignments across the city throughout his career.

David Gascon Has Turned to Having a Career in the Handball National Team After Retiring From LAPD

Hailing from San Pedro, California, David Gascon was appointed to the Los Angeles Police Department on March 22, 1971. After 31 years of serving the department, he announced his retirement on October 31, 2002, and a couple of days later, on November 2, he officially hung up his boots. A few years down the line, in 2005, when his daughter made the USA Team Handball, he took up volunteer work for the team. He eventually became the General Manager of the organization’s High Performance Program.

Dedicated to doing something for the sport, David even played a crucial role in the establishment of a residency program at Auburn University. Talking about the sport with Fox Sports, he stated, “It’s a great sport and it’s amazing that so few people know of the sport in the United States,” Gascon said. “Because when you really watch, it’s like the ideal American sport. It’s very physical, it’s fast, it’s quick, there’s a lot of contact — no padding — fast-breaking, scoring, spectacular goalkeeping. It’s everything you’d want in a sport, and it’s incredibly dynamic. You have to see it to understand it, but then you fall in love with it.”

According to him, having success in the sport was the only way for it to be made more accessible to the general athlete population. He elaborated, “If they can actually see it on television and see it spread to these universities, we think it will catch fire. Then we go from athletes who are good athletes to athletes who are great athletes. And the better the athletic ability, the likelihood for competitive United States team increases.” Moreover, ever since the infamous OJ Simpson ordeal, David has been featured in numerous documentaries about the case, including ‘Absolutely 100% Guilty,’ ‘The Greatest,’ and ‘O.J.: Made in America.’

David Gascon Finds Peace and Comfort in His Family

On top of having a successful professional career, David Gascon also reportedly has equally healthy relationships with his loved ones, especially his middle child, Sarah Gascon. As a matter of fact, her achievement in the US national Handball team is what pushed him to work with the USA Team Handball in the first place. Still a part of the team, she has played professionally across the globe and made a lasting impact on the sport. Besides being a player, the Auburn University graduate is also the Director of Operations of the USA Team Handball Wheelchair National Team. On the personal front, she is happily married to Matthew Chandler.

David Gascon’s family also includes his long-term partner and soulmate, Theresa Sardisco, with whom he resides in Los Angeles, California. Besides being a husband and father, he is also a doting grandfather to three granddaughters and one grandson. Whether it is the 4th of July or New Year’s, David ensures to spend such special occasions and festivals with his family, including his loving and adorable grandchildren.

