Al Cowlings: What Happened to OJ Simpson’s Childhood Friend?

A pivotal moment in the investigation into the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman was the unforgettable Bronco chase. This high-stakes pursuit captivated the nation, as millions tuned in to watch O.J. Simpson, the former football icon, flee from authorities in a white Ford Bronco driven by his longtime friend, Al Cowlings. More than just a loyal companion, Cowlings was a celebrity in his own right, deeply intertwined with Simpson’s life both on and off the field. Netflix’s docuseries ‘American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson’ shines a spotlight on Cowlings’ role, delving into his actions during the chase and his presence throughout the ensuing trial.

Al Cowlings and O.J. Simpson Had a Shared Passion for Football

Allen “Al” Cedric Cowlings, born on June 16, 1947, spent his formative years in San Francisco, California. It was during his youth that he crossed paths with O.J. Simpson at Galileo High School, where the two discovered a shared passion for football. Playing side by side on the field, they forged a bond that would span decades. Interestingly, it was here that he started dating Marguerite Whitley, and when they had a fallout, he asked O.J. to intervene. Ultimately, it was the latter and Whitley who started dating and got married in 1967. Allegedly, it did cause a little friction in their friendship, but nothing that was not smoothed over time. Their journey continued as both enrolled at the City College of San Francisco, pushing each other to excel in the sport they loved.

Cowlings later advanced to the University of Southern California, where his talent as a football player flourished, marking the beginning of his professional career. Al Cowlings shone as an All-American defensive tackle at USC, anchoring “The Wild Bunch” defense during their undefeated season. Drafted fifth overall in 1970, his NFL journey spanned teams like the Bills, Oilers, Rams, and Seahawks, with a detour to the CFL before wrapping up his career with the 49ers in 1979. He and O.J. played together for some of these teams, like the Bills and the 49ers. Much like his friend, he even made a foray into acting. He debuted in 1985 with his film called ‘Bubba Until It Hurts’ and was seen alongside O.J. in ‘1st & Ten.’

Al Cowlings Became a Prominent Figure in the Infamous Bronco Chase of 1994

O.J. Simpson and Al Cowlings were inseparable for decades, running in the same circles and sharing a deep bond of friendship. Cowlings stood by O.J.’s side as Jason Simpson’s godfather, as a groomsman at his 1985 wedding to Nicole Brown, and later as a pallbearer at Nicole’s funeral after her death on June 12, 1994. When O.J. failed to turn himself in for the murder on June 17, eyewitnesses reported seeing him in a white Ford Bronco speeding down the California Highway—with none other than Cowlings behind the wheel.

During the infamous Bronco chase, Cowlings made a tense 911 call, revealing that O.J. had a gun to his own head. In his now-famous words, he declared, “My name is A.C.! You know who I am, goddamn it!” He claimed his friend had instructed him to drive to his Brentwood home, where the highly publicized chase ended with both men being arrested. Cowlings faced a felony charge for aiding a fugitive and was briefly held in the L.A. County jail before being released on a $250,000 bond. The charges were ultimately dropped due to insufficient evidence. He even sold the car to O.J.’s sports agent, Mike Gilbert, just a little while later.

Al Cowlings Retired and Moved to Florida Shortly After O.J Simpson’s Trial

During O.J. Simpson’s 1995 trial, Al Cowlings held a press conference near the courthouse to announce an unusual venture—a $2.99-per-minute 900-number hotline where he promised to answer any questions unrelated to the double homicide or the trial. While his publicist boasted earnings of over $1 million, Cowlings later testified during O.J.’s civil lawsuit that the hotline just broke even. In the same civil proceedings, he invoked his Fifth Amendment rights when asked about his actions during the period between June 13 and June 17, 1994—a timeline that spanned O.J.’s flight to Chicago and their eventual arrest together. However, he did make some revealing statements in his deposition.

He recalled witnessing O.J. throwing out Nicole’s clothes in 1979 and shared that on New Year’s of 1989, Nicole had confided in him about her husband’s alleged physical abuse. After the trials, Cowlings reportedly retired to a quiet life in Malibu, Florida, though little is known about his whereabouts since. A member of the 2009 USC Athletic Hall of Fame, he also has USC’s Cowlings Residential College named in his honor. Over the years, unverified reports have surfaced of him working as a salesman or with B. Wayne Hughes, but these remain unconfirmed. It’s believed that his friendship with O.J. eventually faded, and in 2018, the latter speculated that Cowlings might also be suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). However, he has neither addressed these claims nor spoken publicly about the case and has maintained his silence for decades.

